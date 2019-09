Nick Vannett, Will Dissly Updated Fantasy Outlook After Steelers-Seahawks Trade

","duration":60,"description":null,"cc_url":null,"author_name":"Adam Wells","article_type":"uber_article","analytics":{"video_id":81869,"title":"Starters Are Going Down Based on the Seven Deadly QB Sins | Gridiron Heights S4E4","stream":"featured","published_at":"2019-09-24T20:08:33","id":"23e69f43-b1e2-486a-a646-ed711b728377","event":"gridiron-heights","editorial1":"ps-gridiron-heights","editorial":"playstation-gridiron-heights"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"New Gridiron Heights 😱","mentioned_users":[],"description":"‘WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!’ Starters are being taken out based on the seven deadly QB sins 🎥"},"autoplay":false}},{"url_hash":"bb035b02145cdc95ed1f81ec4b8f21585760e91d2546f50f8fca0430df1c3150","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2854665-nfl-power-rankings-brs-consensus-rank-for-every-team-entering-week-4","updated_at":"2019-09-24T23:53:47Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"ts","playlist_id":21640,"permalink":"/articles/2854665-nfl-power-rankings-brs-consensus-rank-for-every-team-entering-week-4","performed_by":"lbevans@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"bb035b02145cdc95ed1f81ec4b8f21585760e91d2546f50f8fca0430df1c3150","original_url_hash":48734732,"notification":"success","is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"4097.6622784208","id_str":"6500774261","id":6500774261,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_ts/tracks/6500774261","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-09-24T13:22:49Z","content_type":"internal_article","content":{"title":"New NFL Power Rankings 📊","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d7/fc/19/14/4815/4529/a569/7e49121ef19b/crop_exact_power_rankings_week_4.jpg?h=1999&q=90&w=2994","metadata":{"title":"NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 4","thumbnails":{"original_url":"https://cdn.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d7/fc/19/14/4815/4529/a569/7e49121ef19b/power_rankings_week_4.png","media_item_href":"https://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/d7fc1914-4815-4529-a569-7e49121ef19b.json"},"thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/slides/photos/004/361/971/hi-res-55c13744406e4f25c82160d9f910a00d_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75","stub_id":null,"share_url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2854665-nfl-power-rankings-brs-consensus-rank-for-every-team-entering-week-4","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","photo_credit":"Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images","personalized":null,"genres":["analysis"],"description":null,"author_name":"NFL Staff","article_type":"slideshow","article_id":2854665},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"New NFL Power Rankings 📊","mentioned_users":[],"description":"Our experts give their rankings after Week 3"}}},{"url_hash":"e5d81010bdc899cbd188c9aa9534df6f1185fcd58f958c64d740c39e13917f27","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2854989-upstart-buffalo-bills-have-a-legit-chance-to-take-the-afc-east","updated_at":"2019-09-24T21:53:45Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"ts","playlist_id":21640,"permalink":"/articles/2854989-upstart-buffalo-bills-have-a-legit-chance-to-take-the-afc-east","performed_by":"wgottlieb@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"e5d81010bdc899cbd188c9aa9534df6f1185fcd58f958c64d740c39e13917f27","original_url_hash":17250174,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"4097.1310284208","id_str":"6500804919","id":6500804919,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_ts/tracks/6500804919","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-09-24T21:53:36Z","content_type":"internal_article","content":{"title":"Bills Are Built to Challenge the Pats","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/58/20/74/e1/521a/4ada/82da/a56012f9958a/crop_exact_GettyImages-1176396638__1_.jpg?h=2821&q=90&w=4231","metadata":{"title":"Upstart Buffalo Bills Have a Legit Chance to Take the AFC East","thumbnails":{"original_url":"https://cdn.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/58/20/74/e1/521a/4ada/82da/a56012f9958a/GettyImages-1176396638__1_.jpg","media_item_href":"https://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/582074e1-521a-4ada-82da-a56012f9958a.json"},"thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/829/747/hi-res-2425b913f8b69c0fd2788a8a97edd634_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75","stub_id":null,"share_url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2854989-upstart-buffalo-bills-have-a-legit-chance-to-take-the-afc-east","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","photo_credit":"Adrian Kraus/Associated Press","personalized":null,"genres":["analysis"],"description":null,"author_name":"Brent Sobleski","article_type":"article","article_id":2854989},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"Bills Are Built to Challenge the Pats","mentioned_users":[],"description":"Can Buffalo actually dethrone the champs?"}}},{"url_hash":"76ad9168245bfeaed645bc202689da60947628bff85fe2f4f37d1f86003b31c7","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855134-redskins-jay-gruden-says-hes-not-focused-on-job-security-ahead-of-giants-game","updated_at":"2019-09-24T21:22:36Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"ts","playlist_id":21640,"permalink":"/articles/2855134-redskins-jay-gruden-says-hes-not-focused-on-job-security-ahead-of-giants-game","performed_by":"natalie.leist@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"76ad9168245bfeaed645bc202689da60947628bff85fe2f4f37d1f86003b31c7","original_url_hash":112476664,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"4096.9825909208","id_str":"6500803054","id":6500803054,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_ts/tracks/6500803054","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-09-24T21:22:25Z","content_type":"internal_article","content":{"title":"Jay Gruden Says He's Not Focused on Job Security Ahead of Giants Game","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/829/778/hi-res-06fb340ab8422d7db61f6407ad4456b7_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75","metadata":{"title":"Redskins' Jay Gruden Says He's Not Focused on Job Security Ahead of Giants Game","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/829/778/hi-res-06fb340ab8422d7db61f6407ad4456b7_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75","stub_id":null,"share_url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855134-redskins-jay-gruden-says-hes-not-focused-on-job-security-ahead-of-giants-game","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","photo_credit":"Julio Cortez/Associated Press","personalized":null,"genres":["analysis"],"description":null,"author_name":"Rob Goldberg","article_type":"article","article_id":2855134},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"Jay Gruden Says He's Not Focused on Job Security Ahead of Giants Game","mentioned_users":[],"description":null}}}],"video_playlist_ids":[67678,67674,60984,60668,57796,56842,55316,54996,54484,50172,46600,43457,42795,41006,40860,40148,40154,40291,40302],"video_playlist":{"40148":{"url_hash":"d500a65f645561f9cae65eb6c0c61777d32c5e74abeefb77ee855bbaa8685e60","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40148","updated_at":"2018-10-01T15:53:44Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/65933b01-488b-42e9-9870-aa0d46d1da33","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"d500a65f645561f9cae65eb6c0c61777d32c5e74abeefb77ee855bbaa8685e60","original_url_hash":114133401,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"935.7701280198","id_str":"6474221985","id":6474221985,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6474221985","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-19T18:35:17Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/77/29/50/9a/f7a1/425e/b129/c988b740263f/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40148/akamai.json","video_id":40148,"title":"Steelers RB James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting in the NFL","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/77/29/50/9a/f7a1/425e/b129/c988b740263f/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","tags":["nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"65933b01-488b-42e9-9870-aa0d46d1da33","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/65933b01-488b-42e9-9870-aa0d46d1da33","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/c9/12/c912c120-903d-47d3-811b-9f1ac304496c/091718_SOCIAL_NEWS_JAMES_CONNOR_MD_V4_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/c9/12/c912c120-903d-47d3-811b-9f1ac304496c/091718_SOCIAL_NEWS_JAMES_CONNOR_MD_V414a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":null,"duration":61,"description":"James Conner knows what it takes to be the best. He beat cancer and shows no signs of slowing down for the Steelers. Watch above to see his journey. Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":40148,"title":"Steelers RB James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting in the NFL","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-09-17T22:03:31","league":"nfl","id":"e931a064-fa7b-4492-84a9-778812a6639c","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/40148/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"40154":{"url_hash":"498fb58c0f70b5b013976b1f1ff060153069c2e8d49a140a2e968c4d23dc326e","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40154","updated_at":"2018-09-19T18:35:07Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/e456baf5-a6c6-45b9-84a1-0f083ef81f2d","performed_by":null,"original_url_sha":"498fb58c0f70b5b013976b1f1ff060153069c2e8d49a140a2e968c4d23dc326e","original_url_hash":76984812,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"933.0201280198","id_str":"6474221974","id":6474221974,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6474221974","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-19T18:35:07Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/46/3a/ff/12/5fa3/4e42/a1eb/79fab4c5f6cc/crop_exact_94989212-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40154/akamai.json","video_id":40154,"title":"Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/46/3a/ff/12/5fa3/4e42/a1eb/79fab4c5f6cc/crop_exact_94989212-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["apple-video","ford-f150-fan-vote"],"stub_id":"e456baf5-a6c6-45b9-84a1-0f083ef81f2d","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/e456baf5-a6c6-45b9-84a1-0f083ef81f2d","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a1/dd/a1ddae3c-23b0-408d-9e62-2e8def8ff5a4/Donovan%20McNabb_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a1/dd/a1ddae3c-23b0-408d-9e62-2e8def8ff5a4/Donovan%20McNabb14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":null,"duration":32,"description":"Donovan McNabb is one of the most significant players in Philadelphia Eagles history. The Eagles made McNabb the second overall pick in 1999 and he went on to have a career that saw him earn six Pro Bowl nods. Watch the video above to see the case for him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To cast your vote for who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, head to the league's official website. Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":40154,"title":"Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? ","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-09-18T15:26:50","id":"d85f46ba-e75d-413b-a83b-656f01a28f59","editorial1":"ford-f150-fan-vote","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/40154/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"40291":{"url_hash":"ca3f66168cf54352e0de97ae147f06c3ca5c0b9debbd53a698a1920f250f6040","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40291","updated_at":"2018-09-19T18:34:37Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/d6135f76-d1f5-4c11-b056-c90721fa2514","performed_by":null,"original_url_sha":"ca3f66168cf54352e0de97ae147f06c3ca5c0b9debbd53a698a1920f250f6040","original_url_hash":39213269,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"934.2701280198","id_str":"6474221927","id":6474221927,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6474221927","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-19T18:34:35Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/2d/d9/32/60/d07a/45b3/925d/7a33003c8f53/crop_exact_1034505984-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40291/akamai.json","video_id":40291,"title":"B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/2d/d9/32/60/d07a/45b3/925d/7a33003c8f53/crop_exact_1034505984-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["bps-19"],"stub_id":"d6135f76-d1f5-4c11-b056-c90721fa2514","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/d6135f76-d1f5-4c11-b056-c90721fa2514","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/9e/829eb492-db82-4ce3-ae3d-cfd67b7b87cd/091818_NFF_WWW_KEEP_RELEASE_WEEK_3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/9e/829eb492-db82-4ce3-ae3d-cfd67b7b87cd/091818_NFF_WWW_KEEP_RELEASE_WEEK_314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":null,"duration":226,"description":"Week 2 has ended for the NFL, and with it came an avalanche of fantasy points. We had some incredible performances from all around the league, but also some terrible injuries. Matt Camp is here to tell you who has earned your trust and who should be set free. Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":40291,"title":"B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-09-18T21:25:33","id":"109f0ad1-8780-41e9-bbf8-11dc55cb2aa0","editorial":"bps-19"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/40291/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"40302":{"url_hash":"c0ce90ade664da65687a6b54227d46d479a0f786b1fe22cb1cf55d72d43cf510","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40302","updated_at":"2018-09-19T18:31:36Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/bab30bb8-7fb9-4fc1-8d4e-911c1336d137","performed_by":null,"original_url_sha":"c0ce90ade664da65687a6b54227d46d479a0f786b1fe22cb1cf55d72d43cf510","original_url_hash":63195414,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"934.7701280198","id_str":"6474221722","id":6474221722,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6474221722","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-19T18:31:36Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b0/90/67/07/3443/4dfd/96ea/be66c48ca884/crop_exact_134213806-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40302/akamai.json","video_id":40302,"title":"Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b0/90/67/07/3443/4dfd/96ea/be66c48ca884/crop_exact_134213806-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["apple-video","ford-f150-fan-vote"],"stub_id":"bab30bb8-7fb9-4fc1-8d4e-911c1336d137","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/bab30bb8-7fb9-4fc1-8d4e-911c1336d137","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1e/4b/1e4bd2a8-e8c8-4a62-adcd-40a936480059/HOF%20Hines%20Ward_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1e/4b/1e4bd2a8-e8c8-4a62-adcd-40a936480059/HOF%20Hines%20Ward14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":null,"duration":31,"description":"Hines Ward is unquestionably one of the most significant wide receivers in Pittsburgh Steelers history. Ward is the team's all-time leader in receiving yards and was named MVP of their victory in Super Bowl XL. Watch the video above to see the case for his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To cast your vote for who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, head to the league's official website. Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":40302,"title":"Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-09-19T14:31:13","id":"7cd0be8d-975a-4a35-b7be-eb6c394d984c","editorial1":"ford-f150-fan-vote","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/40302/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"40860":{"url_hash":"b3976af57fcc7f0722a281d2033b24aafa9f5d65b919c709114153b948836f50","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40860","updated_at":"2018-10-01T15:55:02Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/1c1abd61-ffc6-4a34-8f84-adcac9f7f8f8","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"b3976af57fcc7f0722a281d2033b24aafa9f5d65b919c709114153b948836f50","original_url_hash":35765993,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"936.7701280198","id_str":"6475175706","id":6475175706,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6475175706","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-01T15:55:02Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/4e/db/a9/c5/1948/4f6b/9f44/65d2c648e65a/crop_exact_1036977084-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40860/akamai.json","video_id":40860,"title":"The Cleveland Browns Are Winning Off the Field Too with Their Community Service","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/4e/db/a9/c5/1948/4f6b/9f44/65d2c648e65a/crop_exact_1036977084-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["br-social-news","apple-video","cleveland-browns","nfl"],"stub_id":"1c1abd61-ffc6-4a34-8f84-adcac9f7f8f8","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/1c1abd61-ffc6-4a34-8f84-adcac9f7f8f8","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/48/81/48813bc8-63f3-4296-9fd1-90e0c350225e/092018_SOCIAL_NEWS_CLEV_BROWNS_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/48/81/48813bc8-63f3-4296-9fd1-90e0c350225e/092018_SOCIAL_NEWS_CLEV_BROWNS_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":54,"description":"The Cleveland Browns won their first game in 635 days, but have been champions of community service off the field. Watch the video to see how The Browns Give Back initiative works to serve Northeast Ohio



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":40860,"title":"The Cleveland Browns Are Winning Off the Field Too with Their Community Service","team":"cleveland-browns","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-09-21T15:24:50","league":"nfl","id":"6fb1343b-f102-4288-a272-24f4bf38c1c7","event":"br-social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"41006":{"url_hash":"dfed42e1cc832ec8bf603bc73d5feedccd56c78fc74300de323da2362d836177","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/41006","updated_at":"2018-10-01T15:56:06Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/badee906-a0f8-4b29-8122-e54f9ed81a1a","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"dfed42e1cc832ec8bf603bc73d5feedccd56c78fc74300de323da2362d836177","original_url_hash":28493895,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"937.7701280198","id_str":"6475175759","id":6475175759,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6475175759","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-01T15:56:06Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/03/72/39/78/3c10/49a4/a196/16a647f5957f/crop_exact_1039890102-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/41006/akamai.json","video_id":41006,"title":"49ers' Kyle Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Lil Wayne's Album to Drop","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/03/72/39/78/3c10/49a4/a196/16a647f5957f/crop_exact_1039890102-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","apple-video"],"stub_id":"badee906-a0f8-4b29-8122-e54f9ed81a1a","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/badee906-a0f8-4b29-8122-e54f9ed81a1a","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f5/c2/f5c2126d-5dbd-44ab-9c8b-c89a04308e5b/092718_SOCIAL_NEWS_LIL_WAYNE_SHANAHAN_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f5/c2/f5c2126d-5dbd-44ab-9c8b-c89a04308e5b/092718_SOCIAL_NEWS_LIL_WAYNE_SHANAHAN_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":55,"description":"San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is the NFL's biggest Lil Wayne fan. After 3 years, Lil Wayne's latest album will be released on September 28th. Watch the video above to see why Shanahan and his son Carter are so excited for the album release.



Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":41006,"title":"49ers' Kyle Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Lil Wayne's Album to Drop","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-09-27T18:45:30","id":"a72da4b5-354f-4507-9b4e-adc815b66c34","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"42795":{"url_hash":"8f5647feb1aca0273b8fb741aca473ebd998d379ac559219d7ca18475eedc16d","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/42795","updated_at":"2018-10-11T20:13:49Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/4204c209-6912-4356-8f6d-b5b8e02d36de","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"8f5647feb1aca0273b8fb741aca473ebd998d379ac559219d7ca18475eedc16d","original_url_hash":89019572,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"938.7701280198","id_str":"6475970681","id":6475970681,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6475970681","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-11T20:13:49Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e8/85/9b/75/9fe9/4aeb/901c/a293fbd9e11c/crop_exact_1047247938-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/42795/akamai.json","video_id":42795,"title":"Adam Thielen's Wild Ride from Obscure Underdog to Record-Breaking Vikings WR","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e8/85/9b/75/9fe9/4aeb/901c/a293fbd9e11c/crop_exact_1047247938-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"4204c209-6912-4356-8f6d-b5b8e02d36de","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/4204c209-6912-4356-8f6d-b5b8e02d36de","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/77/5e/775eb567-b39c-4855-8895-b4a6f5aa0fde/101118_SOCIAL_NEWS_THIELEN_JM_V4_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/77/5e/775eb567-b39c-4855-8895-b4a6f5aa0fde/101118_SOCIAL_NEWS_THIELEN_JM_V414a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Adam Thielen is the first WR in history with 100+ receiving yards in each of his team's first five games. But the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has been on a wild ride to get to where he is today. Watch the video above for more of Thielen's story.



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":42795,"title":"Adam Thielen's Wild Ride from Obscure Underdog to Record-Breaking Vikings WR","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-10-11T20:06:25","league":"nfl","id":"393ea4cc-6255-4ae1-9033-03064f0fd986","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":true}},"43457":{"url_hash":"384a6335385a6acd648e394e03c9347effdc734fd586a1384353f6b5f4169329","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/43457","updated_at":"2018-10-22T16:11:24Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/81a82c8c-722c-4ff2-8d7e-bcb1a694a32b","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"384a6335385a6acd648e394e03c9347effdc734fd586a1384353f6b5f4169329","original_url_hash":38560564,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"939.7701280198","id_str":"6476797612","id":6476797612,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6476797612","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-22T16:11:24Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/40/a2/49/5a/4afb/4a46/a165/28b83dbd0c1d/crop_exact_1055711370-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/43457/akamai.json","video_id":43457,"title":"Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes Is 'Showtime' on More Than Just the Football Field","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/40/a2/49/5a/4afb/4a46/a165/28b83dbd0c1d/crop_exact_1055711370-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"81a82c8c-722c-4ff2-8d7e-bcb1a694a32b","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/81a82c8c-722c-4ff2-8d7e-bcb1a694a32b","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0b/ce/0bce3839-c052-4706-a87f-bac3f2b3a84f/101218_SOCIAL_NEWS_MAHOMES_JM_V5_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0b/ce/0bce3839-c052-4706-a87f-bac3f2b3a84f/101218_SOCIAL_NEWS_MAHOMES_JM_V514a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":52,"description":"Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having a break out season. But in high school, he excelled in more sports than football. Watch the video above for more about Mahomes' athletic accomplishments.



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":43457,"title":"Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes Is 'Showtime' on More Than Just the Football Field","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-10-19T18:27:24","league":"nfl","id":"b7f08eac-be20-4fdb-b076-367ce4a185a3","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":true}},"46600":{"url_hash":"d001dfbc90bfdeda48741a4e6e07e2a855e18bf002c7e513b9b89b16db319b98","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/46600","updated_at":"2018-11-05T17:12:10Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/873f10fa-31b3-406c-b094-caf280a99c3b","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"d001dfbc90bfdeda48741a4e6e07e2a855e18bf002c7e513b9b89b16db319b98","original_url_hash":86277866,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"940.7701280198","id_str":"6477886243","id":6477886243,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6477886243","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-11-05T17:12:10Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c0/ed/24/68/6c55/4598/8ca7/dbee69d783af/crop_exact_gettyimages-1047758590-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/46600/akamai.json","video_id":46600,"title":"Happy 26th Birthday to New York Giants WR and NFL Icon Odell Beckham Jr.","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c0/ed/24/68/6c55/4598/8ca7/dbee69d783af/crop_exact_gettyimages-1047758590-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","odell-beckham-jr","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"873f10fa-31b3-406c-b094-caf280a99c3b","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/873f10fa-31b3-406c-b094-caf280a99c3b","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/44/ed/44edf3ba-8b5c-46ad-bd79-f4f37a166f96/110218_SOCIAL_NEWS_ODELL_BDAY_JM_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/44/ed/44edf3ba-8b5c-46ad-bd79-f4f37a166f96/110218_SOCIAL_NEWS_ODELL_BDAY_JM_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":60,"description":"November 5th is New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday! Today the NFL icon turns 26. Watch the video above for a birthday tribute to the king of the one-handed catch.



Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":46600,"title":"Happy 26th Birthday to New York Giants WR and NFL Icon Odell Beckham Jr.","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-11-05T15:19:18","person":"odell-beckham-jr","league":"nfl","id":"7ea8ecbf-77b7-45b5-a3bd-45f301d3f1a7","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":true}},"50172":{"url_hash":"4a97a5f6564a18d56c3ff2187f923e509ba63c80b9be8e87832aef11304d3a97","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/50172","updated_at":"2018-11-26T17:26:48Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/cc17815a-ed18-4348-9ea4-1fea4f533d25","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"4a97a5f6564a18d56c3ff2187f923e509ba63c80b9be8e87832aef11304d3a97","original_url_hash":62555009,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"941.7701280198","id_str":"6479482116","id":6479482116,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6479482116","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-11-26T17:26:48Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/82/bb/d3/51/3d95/4932/adea/c4e7b7b7406d/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2018-11-24_at_8.48.52_AM.jpg?h=797&q=90&w=1414","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/50172/akamai.json","video_id":50172,"title":"Buffalo Bills Superfan \"Pancho Billa\" Continues to Inspire Squad","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/82/bb/d3/51/3d95/4932/adea/c4e7b7b7406d/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2018-11-24_at_8.48.52_AM.jpg?h=797&q=90&w=1414","tags":["social-news","nfl","buffalo-bills","apple-video"],"stub_id":"cc17815a-ed18-4348-9ea4-1fea4f533d25","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/cc17815a-ed18-4348-9ea4-1fea4f533d25","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2b/b5/2bb50861-a3b2-4e1b-9c4c-9254894d254e/11202018_SOCIAL_NEWS_PANCHO_BILLA_MD_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2b/b5/2bb50861-a3b2-4e1b-9c4c-9254894d254e/11202018_SOCIAL_NEWS_PANCHO_BILLA_MD_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Buffalo Bills superfan Ezra Castro, known as \"Pancho Billa,\" continues to inspire the squad. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but his diagnosis doesn't stop him from supporting the team he loves. Watch the video above for more about the unique relationship between the Bills and their number one fan.



Artwork by Michael Biondo | Biondo Art







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":50172,"title":"Buffalo Bills Superfan \"Pancho Billa\" Continues to Inspire Squad","team":"buffalo-bills","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-11-24T13:54:42","league":"nfl","id":"fbe2ee50-8069-4296-9fb7-a855d89ca19f","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"54484":{"url_hash":"df9b8aa263f9c0b69a4b3feb5d123681312c02018c99e586a7dd868e664a7f68","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/54484","updated_at":"2018-12-18T21:23:26Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/092c9a24-b3a2-4565-8708-e748c4a76af3","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"df9b8aa263f9c0b69a4b3feb5d123681312c02018c99e586a7dd868e664a7f68","original_url_hash":117392152,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"942.7701280198","id_str":"6481078448","id":6481078448,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6481078448","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-12-18T21:23:26Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"JuJu Is a Man of the People","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/6d/d2/26/39/2cae/42c4/b8e3/9793f954e290/crop_exact_DsubUpiU4AEqfdz.jpg?h=675&q=90&w=1200","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/54484/akamai.json","video_id":54484,"title":"JuJu Smith-Schuster Is a Man of the People","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/6d/d2/26/39/2cae/42c4/b8e3/9793f954e290/crop_exact_DsubUpiU4AEqfdz.jpg?h=675&q=90&w=1200","tags":["social-news","nfl","juju-smith-schuster","apple-video"],"stub_id":"092c9a24-b3a2-4565-8708-e748c4a76af3","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/092c9a24-b3a2-4565-8708-e748c4a76af3","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5b/ee/5bee543d-8cf0-4cc8-9638-00b9dd430fc9/12172018_SOCIAL_NEWS_JUJU_SMITH_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5b/ee/5bee543d-8cf0-4cc8-9638-00b9dd430fc9/12172018_SOCIAL_NEWS_JUJU_SMITH_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has a close relationship with his fans. Before the Steelers' Week 15 victory, JuJu was tailgating with Steelers Nation. If you follow him on social media, you will find him always up to something on and off the field. Watch the video above for some of his best moments.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":54484,"title":"JuJu Smith-Schuster Is a Man of the People","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-12-17T20:57:06","person":"juju-smith-schuster","league":"nfl","id":"77e77dff-46e7-43ac-9e1a-8157ed52e382","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"54996":{"url_hash":"db70c9f535dad319d05955ac2e1d9a9849ce73997567adde0007b9c22beb68db","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/54996","updated_at":"2018-12-21T17:02:22Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/62f71cc0-331b-4619-94dc-a4bf5d104901","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"db70c9f535dad319d05955ac2e1d9a9849ce73997567adde0007b9c22beb68db","original_url_hash":9167554,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"943.7701280198","id_str":"6481259260","id":6481259260,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6481259260","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-12-21T17:02:22Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d1/03/92/1f/55f6/4b33/9ae2/aaa4068a8bd7/crop_exact_gettyimages-1029995674-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/54996/akamai.json","video_id":54996,"title":"NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL with Post-Game Jersey Swaps","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d1/03/92/1f/55f6/4b33/9ae2/aaa4068a8bd7/crop_exact_gettyimages-1029995674-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"62f71cc0-331b-4619-94dc-a4bf5d104901","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/62f71cc0-331b-4619-94dc-a4bf5d104901","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/14/7e/147e2b66-3513-48a4-8fe6-9e4e6773a582/NFLJerseySwaps_SOCIAL_FINAL_v2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/14/7e/147e2b66-3513-48a4-8fe6-9e4e6773a582/NFLJerseySwaps_SOCIAL_FINAL_v214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"NFL players are picking up a tradition that started with international soccer stars. After games, players sign and exchange jerseys as a sign of respect. Watch the video above to see which NFL stars have swapped threads so far this season.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":54996,"title":"NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL with Post-Game Jersey Swaps","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-12-21T15:33:54","league":"nfl","id":"a5bbd5ae-0b67-4816-b3a7-cd92061f5693","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"55316":{"url_hash":"1ff8e905c1cee8461b10c1019bd50e75ca542e75454d460d16c0705f2c4bb599","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/55316","updated_at":"2018-12-26T19:09:19Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/8c050ac6-565f-493a-91c6-15f7672245a7","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"1ff8e905c1cee8461b10c1019bd50e75ca542e75454d460d16c0705f2c4bb599","original_url_hash":15607452,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"944.7701280198","id_str":"6481552258","id":6481552258,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6481552258","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-12-26T19:09:19Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/12/18/0d/fc/dcfc/4a11/863b/699ecd38fecc/crop_exact_FantasyPunishmentTHUMB.jpg?h=801&q=90&w=1420","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/55316/akamai.json","video_id":55316,"title":"The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place Finishers","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/12/18/0d/fc/dcfc/4a11/863b/699ecd38fecc/crop_exact_FantasyPunishmentTHUMB.jpg?h=801&q=90&w=1420","tags":["social-news","fantasy-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"8c050ac6-565f-493a-91c6-15f7672245a7","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/8c050ac6-565f-493a-91c6-15f7672245a7","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3c/c5/3cc54396-487f-4eb4-99cd-60fc0afccba7/12202018_SOCIAL_NEWS_FANTASY_PUNISHMENTS_JM_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3c/c5/3cc54396-487f-4eb4-99cd-60fc0afccba7/12202018_SOCIAL_NEWS_FANTASY_PUNISHMENTS_JM_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":53,"description":"Some fantasy football leagues have punishments for the last place finishers, but these punishments take the cake. Some of these wild punishments include wearing specific jerseys at all times or even getting tattoos. Watch the video above for the worst fantasy football league punishments out there.





Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":55316,"title":"The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place Finishers","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-12-23T19:02:58","id":"419f0a9e-2a08-4edd-a77c-59006b12b0b1"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"56842":{"url_hash":"3c8ad0c56f894000ac6c83666222299dc26c644c61165ddafdc7ac2a10510064","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/56842","updated_at":"2019-01-06T15:11:40Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/281e8979-3880-4e79-9f9d-92a15e7c25cf","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"3c8ad0c56f894000ac6c83666222299dc26c644c61165ddafdc7ac2a10510064","original_url_hash":12901477,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"945.7701280198","id_str":"6482236202","id":6482236202,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6482236202","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-01-06T15:11:40Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5f/9d/90/99/f437/4d6a/beb6/5e44365a30dc/crop_exact_gettyimages-1086714890-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/56842/akamai.json","video_id":56842,"title":"Chicago Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub All the Way to the Super Bowl","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5f/9d/90/99/f437/4d6a/beb6/5e44365a30dc/crop_exact_gettyimages-1086714890-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","chicago-bears","apple-video"],"stub_id":"281e8979-3880-4e79-9f9d-92a15e7c25cf","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/281e8979-3880-4e79-9f9d-92a15e7c25cf","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/03/d3/03d3ba10-2dd5-4b92-8a47-cac793e0ce8c/01042019_SOCIAL_NEWS_BEARS_DANCING_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/03/d3/03d3ba10-2dd5-4b92-8a47-cac793e0ce8c/01042019_SOCIAL_NEWS_BEARS_DANCING_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":59,"description":"The Chicago Bears have the NFL's hottest club. After every win, the Bears hold a full-on dance party in the locker room and call it Club Dub. Club Dub comes complete with a disco ball, flashing lights and music. Watch the video above for more about this unique tradition.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":56842,"title":"Chicago Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub All the Way to the Super Bowl","team":"chicago-bears","stream":"featured","published_at":"2019-01-04T19:28:47","league":"nfl","id":"cd887b54-218c-431d-80dd-a5474b1dccd7","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"57796":{"url_hash":"a2df8bb9b1780d0ec0ba87df28b242db3dc2c909aaf594a53b9ee6e809eaae5e","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/57796","updated_at":"2019-01-12T17:19:26Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/950c452a-59da-41ce-b712-77d50819b785","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"a2df8bb9b1780d0ec0ba87df28b242db3dc2c909aaf594a53b9ee6e809eaae5e","original_url_hash":35794587,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"946.7701280198","id_str":"6482629762","id":6482629762,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6482629762","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-01-12T17:19:26Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/51/2e/ea/13/d8bf/4c09/9c8a/e2bed1e58bf9/crop_exact_gettyimages-1089107320-612x612.jpg?h=345&q=90&w=612","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/57796/akamai.json","video_id":57796,"title":"MVP Front-Runner Patrick Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/51/2e/ea/13/d8bf/4c09/9c8a/e2bed1e58bf9/crop_exact_gettyimages-1089107320-612x612.jpg?h=345&q=90&w=612","tags":["social-news","patrick-mahomes","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"950c452a-59da-41ce-b712-77d50819b785","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/950c452a-59da-41ce-b712-77d50819b785","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/44/66/44663b54-568b-465f-96ae-4cf25a79c6cf/01092019_SOCIAL_NEWS_MAHOMES_KETCHUP_MD_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/44/66/44663b54-568b-465f-96ae-4cf25a79c6cf/01092019_SOCIAL_NEWS_MAHOMES_KETCHUP_MD_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":50,"description":"Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes loves one thing more than torching opposing defenses: ketchup. Mahomes loves putting the condiment on everything, and it even led to a hashtag and a partnership with Heinz. Watch the video above for more about the QB's love for ketchup. Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":57796,"title":"MVP Front-Runner Patrick Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses","stream":"featured","published_at":"2019-01-10T16:56:18","person":"patrick-mahomes","league":"nfl","id":"85d678fc-27bc-4dfa-baed-830e551c5eda","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"60668":{"url_hash":"08b8ab85a00b03b9ca261faea93df769968daf6623680c9b0d98c936ab90a27b","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/60668","updated_at":"2019-01-30T22:39:03Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/d6f84e42-5659-4d98-8a26-a1bd82bd12db","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"08b8ab85a00b03b9ca261faea93df769968daf6623680c9b0d98c936ab90a27b","original_url_hash":58023701,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"947.7701280198","id_str":"6483821110","id":6483821110,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6483821110","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-01-30T22:39:03Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b0/15/de/0c/cdc2/457f/a238/f85c27a208af/crop_exact_gettyimages-1097129970-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/60668/akamai.json","video_id":60668,"title":"Brandin Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Special L.A. Rams Employee","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b0/15/de/0c/cdc2/457f/a238/f85c27a208af/crop_exact_gettyimages-1097129970-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"d6f84e42-5659-4d98-8a26-a1bd82bd12db","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/d6f84e42-5659-4d98-8a26-a1bd82bd12db","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/62/8d/628d4685-7ab9-4b62-aaf4-eb701e0f3335/01302019_SOCIAL_NEWS_COOKS_SB_TIX_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/62/8d/628d4685-7ab9-4b62-aaf4-eb701e0f3335/01302019_SOCIAL_NEWS_COOKS_SB_TIX_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":56,"description":"Brandin Cooks and the L.A. Rams are making Super Bowl memories before the big game. The WR gifted team custodian Alfonso Garcia with two tickets to Super Bowl LII. Watch the video above for more about Cooks' Super surprise.





Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":60668,"title":"Brandin Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Special L.A. Rams Employee","stream":"featured","published_at":"2019-01-30T20:15:17","league":"nfl","id":"9011889b-e93b-426d-bdd6-ad039c5e4f0f","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":null,"mentioned_users":[],"description":null},"autoplay":false}},"60984":{"url_hash":"dc07542f5d2346a82cece41a377d6a3d73af9c53dee2eab895dd968ea49c608d","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/60984","updated_at":"2019-02-02T13:54:51Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/86ba5b33-68ad-4e03-8bc6-5e0e0c6fc46f","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"dc07542f5d2346a82cece41a377d6a3d73af9c53dee2eab895dd968ea49c608d","original_url_hash":34535889,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"948.7701280198","id_str":"6483982965","id":6483982965,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6483982965","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-02-02T13:54:51Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b3/d4/bc/17/42b5/4a53/bdea/c52e9e1764f7/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/60984/akamai.json","video_id":60984,"title":"Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Sony Michel & Todd Gurley Meet in Super Bowl","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b3/d4/bc/17/42b5/4a53/bdea/c52e9e1764f7/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","tags":["social-news","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"86ba5b33-68ad-4e03-8bc6-5e0e0c6fc46f","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/86ba5b33-68ad-4e03-8bc6-5e0e0c6fc46f","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/8d/a6/8da6b1cc-ba64-437f-973f-14aee9be8ab9/02012019_SOCIAL_NEWS_GURLEY_SONY_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/8d/a6/8da6b1cc-ba64-437f-973f-14aee9be8ab9/02012019_SOCIAL_NEWS_GURLEY_SONY_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":56,"description":"Super Bowl LIII features the ultimate frenemies matchup. Former Georgia teammates Todd Gurley and Sony Michel will face off on the NFL's biggest stage. Watch the video above for more about the matchup.





Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":60984,"title":"Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Sony Michel & Todd Gurley Meet in Super Bowl","stream":"featured","published_at":"2019-02-01T19:28:03","league":"nfl","id":"8370a9bd-3682-42b5-96fc-262ef0a97850","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"67674":{"url_hash":"1a5993191642557055d7fca16c4c4c2f593c75b452e4738123650611297195dc","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/67674","updated_at":"2019-03-13T17:14:05Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/96520115-4f02-4dab-862d-de81646f034c","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"1a5993191642557055d7fca16c4c4c2f593c75b452e4738123650611297195dc","original_url_hash":128960012,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"949.7701280198","id_str":"6486991133","id":6486991133,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6486991133","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-03-13T17:14:05Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/25/5b/55/04/2011/4a9f/8a87/29dccbb8047e/crop_exact_gettyimages-909164276-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/67674/akamai.json","video_id":67674,"title":"Le'Veon Bell's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with the Jets","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/25/5b/55/04/2011/4a9f/8a87/29dccbb8047e/crop_exact_gettyimages-909164276-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["nfl","leveon-bell","apple-video"],"stub_id":"96520115-4f02-4dab-862d-de81646f034c","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/96520115-4f02-4dab-862d-de81646f034c","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1b/b8/1bb80ab1-ccab-427b-905b-5a0e93b4e82b/03112019_SOCIAL_NEWS_LE'VEON_-JETS-_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1b/b8/1bb80ab1-ccab-427b-905b-5a0e93b4e82b/03112019_SOCIAL_NEWS_LE'VEON_-JETS-_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":55,"description":"Le'Veon Bell refused to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, and has now signed a massive deal with the New York Jets. Watch the video above for more about why Bell's power move paid off.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":67674,"title":"Le'Veon Bell's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with the Jets","stream":"featured","published_at":"2019-03-13T13:37:04","person":"leveon-bell","league":"nfl","id":"c5a5c739-341d-496d-971a-c175f8562761","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}},"67678":{"url_hash":"d1d2b14f226727e0ac20b7bf368cddd677eaf21601aac7b27da64adaf6cc6120","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/67678","updated_at":"2019-03-15T16:45:20Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/10c8fbed-11a4-49e9-ae45-c2ac2a72827f","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"d1d2b14f226727e0ac20b7bf368cddd677eaf21601aac7b27da64adaf6cc6120","original_url_hash":70229852,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"950.7701280198","id_str":"6487201685","id":6487201685,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6487201685","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-03-15T16:45:20Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5c/87/0a/c7/d820/4192/a5c2/c650abb23d58/crop_exact_gettyimages-1076225172-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/67678/akamai.json","video_id":67678,"title":"Odell Beckham Jr.'s Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5c/87/0a/c7/d820/4192/a5c2/c650abb23d58/crop_exact_gettyimages-1076225172-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"10c8fbed-11a4-49e9-ae45-c2ac2a72827f","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/10c8fbed-11a4-49e9-ae45-c2ac2a72827f","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","personalized":null,"mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/80/8280812d-adcb-4f12-876d-0674106105d5/03132019_SOCIAL_NEWS_OBJ_TRADE_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/80/8280812d-adcb-4f12-876d-0674106105d5/03132019_SOCIAL_NEWS_OBJ_TRADE_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","genres":null,"embed_code":" ","duration":58,"description":"The trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL. But his new team couldn't be more hyped, including LSU teammate Jarvis Landry. Watch the video above for more reaction to the blockbuster deal.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":67678,"title":"Odell Beckham Jr.'s Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped","stream":"featured","published_at":"2019-03-13T19:11:22","league":"nfl","id":"bbb9681f-5986-4172-ab68-c209c92e5baa","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","commentary":{"title":"OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped","mentioned_users":[],"description":""},"autoplay":false}}},"video_playlist_status":{"flyin":67678}},"careers":{},"gamecast":{"live_game":{},"meta":{},"programmed":{},"social":{}},"layout":{},"nav":{"items":{"nfl":{"title":"NFL","url":"/nfl","id":"nfl","subLists":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"subLinks":["nfl","https://www.instagram.com/brgridiron/","fantasy-football","nfl-draft","nfl/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"afc-east":{"title":"AFC East","id":"afc-east","subLists":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"]},"buffalo-bills":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-bills","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-dolphins","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"title":"New England","url":"/new-england-patriots","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"title":"NY Jets","url":"/new-york-jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"afc-north":{"title":"AFC North","id":"afc-north","subLists":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"]},"baltimore-ravens":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-ravens","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bengals","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-browns","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"afc-south":{"title":"AFC South","id":"afc-south","subLists":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"]},"houston-texans":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-texans","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"title":"Indianapolis","url":"/indianapolis-colts","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"title":"Jacksonville","url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-titans","id":"tennessee-titans"},"afc-west":{"title":"AFC West","id":"afc-west","subLists":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"]},"denver-broncos":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-broncos","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-chargers","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-raiders","id":"oakland-raiders"},"nfc-east":{"title":"NFC East","id":"nfc-east","subLists":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"]},"dallas-cowboys":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-cowboys","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"title":"NY Giants","url":"/new-york-giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-eagles","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-redskins","id":"washington-redskins"},"nfc-north":{"title":"NFC North","id":"nfc-north","subLists":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"]},"chicago-bears":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bears","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-lions","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"title":"Green Bay","url":"/green-bay-packers","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-vikings","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"nfc-south":{"title":"NFC South","id":"nfc-south","subLists":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"]},"atlanta-falcons":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-falcons","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-panthers","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-saints","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"nfc-west":{"title":"NFC West","id":"nfc-west","subLists":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"]},"arizona-cardinals":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-cardinals","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-rams","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-49ers","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-seahawks","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"nba":{"title":"NBA","url":"/nba","id":"nba","subLists":["atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"subLinks":["nba","fantasy-basketball","nba-draft","wnba","https://www.instagram.com/br_hoops/","https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"atlantic":{"title":"Atlantic","id":"atlantic","subLists":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"]},"boston-celtics":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-celtics","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"title":"Brooklyn","url":"/brooklyn-nets","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"title":"New York","url":"/new-york-knicks","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-76ers","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-raptors","id":"toronto-raptors"},"central":{"title":"Central","id":"central","subLists":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"]},"chicago-bulls":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bulls","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-pistons","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-pacers","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-bucks","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"northwest":{"title":"Northwest","id":"northwest","subLists":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"]},"denver-nuggets":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-nuggets","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"title":"Oklahoma City","url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"title":"Portland","url":"/portland-trail-blazers","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-jazz","id":"utah-jazz"},"pacific":{"title":"Pacific","id":"pacific","subLists":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"]},"golden-state-warriors":{"title":"Golden St","url":"/golden-state-warriors","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"title":"LA Clippers","url":"/los-angeles-clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"title":"LA Lakers","url":"/los-angeles-lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"title":"Phoenix","url":"/phoenix-suns","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"title":"Sacramento","url":"/sacramento-kings","id":"sacramento-kings"},"southeast":{"title":"Southeast","id":"southeast","subLists":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"]},"atlanta-hawks":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-hawks","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"title":"Charlotte","url":"/charlotte-hornets","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-heat","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"title":"Orlando","url":"/orlando-magic","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-wizards","id":"washington-wizards"},"southwest":{"title":"Southwest","id":"southwest","subLists":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"]},"dallas-mavericks":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-mavericks","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-rockets","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-grizzlies","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"title":"San Antonio","url":"/san-antonio-spurs","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"college-football":{"title":"CFB","url":"/college-football","id":"college-football","subLists":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"subLinks":["college-football","recruiting","college-football/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"american-athletic-conference-football":{"title":"AAC","url":"/american-athletic-conference-football","id":"american-athletic-conference-football","subLists":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"]},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"title":"Connecticut","url":"/uconn-football","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"title":"East Carolina","url":"/east-carolina-football","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-cougars-football","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-tigers-football","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"title":"Navy","url":"/navy-football","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"title":"SMU","url":"/smu-mustangs-football","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"title":"South Florida","url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"title":"Temple","url":"/temple-football","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"title":"Tulane","url":"/tulane-football","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"title":"Tulsa","url":"/tulsa-football","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"title":"UCF","url":"/ucf-knights-football","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"title":"ACC","url":"/acc-football","id":"acc-football","subLists":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"subLinks":["acc-football","acc-football/archives"]},"boston-college-football":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-football","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-football","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-football","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-football","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-football","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-football","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-football","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-football","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-football","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-football","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-football","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-football","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"title":"Big 12","url":"/big-12-football","id":"big-12-football","subLists":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"subLinks":["big-12-football","big-12-football/archives"]},"baylor-football":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-football","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-football","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-football","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-football","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-football","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-football","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-football","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-football","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"title":"Big Ten","url":"/big-10-football","id":"big-10-football","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"subLinks":["big-10-football","big-10-football/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-football","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-football","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-football","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-football","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-football","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-football","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"title":"Pacific-12","url":"/pac-12-football","id":"pac-12-football","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"subLinks":["pac-12-football","pac-10-football/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-football","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-football","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-football","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-football","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-football","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-football","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-football","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-football","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-football","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-football","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"title":"SEC","url":"/sec-football","id":"sec-football","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"subLinks":["sec-football","sec-football/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-football","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-football","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-football","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-football","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-football","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-football","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-football","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-football","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-football","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"title":"Independents","url":"/independents-football","id":"independents-football","subLists":["army-football","byu-football","liberty-football","notre-dame-football","umass-football"],"subLinks":["independents-football","independents-football/archives","new-mexico-state-football"]},"army-football":{"title":"Army","url":"/army-football","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"title":"Brigham Young","url":"/byu-football","id":"byu-football"},"liberty-football":{"title":"Liberty","url":"/liberty-football","id":"liberty-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-football","id":"notre-dame-football"},"umass-football":{"title":"UMass","url":"/umass-football","id":"umass-football"},"world-football":{"title":"World Football","url":"/world-football","id":"world-football","subLists":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","uefa-europa-league","international-football"],"subLinks":["world-football","https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/","world-football/archives"]},"epl":{"title":"Premier League","url":"/epl","id":"epl","subLists":["arsenal","bournemouth","brighton-hove-albion","burnley","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","fulham","huddersfield-town","leicester-city-foxes","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","newcastle-united","norwich-city","sheffield-united-fc","southampton","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-ham-united","wolverhampton-wanderers"],"subLinks":["transfer-window","aston-villa"]},"arsenal":{"title":"Arsenal","url":"/arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"title":"Bournemouth","url":"/bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"brighton-hove-albion":{"title":"Brighton and Hove Albion","url":"/brighton-hove-albion","id":"brighton-hove-albion"},"burnley":{"title":"Burnley","url":"/burnley","id":"burnley"},"chelsea":{"title":"Chelsea","url":"/chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"title":"Crystal Palace","url":"/crystal-palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"title":"Everton","url":"/everton","id":"everton"},"fulham":{"title":"Fulham","url":"/fulham","id":"fulham"},"huddersfield-town":{"title":"Huddersfield Town","url":"/huddersfield-town","id":"huddersfield-town"},"leicester-city-foxes":{"title":"Leicester City","url":"/leicester-city-foxes","id":"leicester-city-foxes"},"liverpool":{"title":"Liverpool","url":"/liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"title":"Manchester City","url":"/manchester-city","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"title":"Manchester United","url":"/manchester-united","id":"manchester-united"},"newcastle-united":{"title":"Newcastle United","url":"/newcastle-united","id":"newcastle-united"},"norwich-city":{"title":"Norwich City","url":"/norwich-city","id":"norwich-city"},"sheffield-united-fc":{"title":"Sheffield United","url":"/sheffield-united-fc","id":"sheffield-united-fc"},"southampton":{"title":"Southampton","url":"/southampton","id":"southampton"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"title":"Tottenham Hotspur","url":"/tottenham-hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"title":"Watford","url":"/watford-fc","id":"watford-fc"},"west-ham-united":{"title":"West Ham United","url":"/west-ham-united","id":"west-ham-united"},"wolverhampton-wanderers":{"title":"Wolverhampton Wanderers","url":"/wolverhampton-wanderers","id":"wolverhampton-wanderers"},"uefa-champions-league":{"title":"Champions League","url":"/uefa-champions-league","id":"uefa-champions-league","subLists":["atletico-madrid","ajax","aek-athens-fc","fc-barcelona","fc-bayern-munich","sl-benfica","borussia-dortmund","club-brugge","cska-moscow","galatasaray","tsg-hoffenheim","inter-milan","juventus","liverpool","lokomotiv-moscow","olympique-lyonnais","manchester-city","manchester-united","as-monaco-fc","napoli","paris-saint-germain-fc","fc-porto","psv-eindhoven","real-madrid","fk-red-star-belgrade","as-roma","schalke-04","shakhtar-donetsk","tottenham-hotspur","valencia-cf","fc-viktoria-plzan","young-boys-bern"],"subLinks":["uefa-champions-league"]},"atletico-madrid":{"title":"Atletico Madrid","url":"/atletico-madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"ajax":{"title":"Ajax","url":"/ajax","id":"ajax"},"aek-athens-fc":{"title":"AEK Athens","url":"/aek-athens-fc","id":"aek-athens-fc"},"fc-barcelona":{"title":"Barcelona","url":"/fc-barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"fc-bayern-munich":{"title":"Bayern Munich","url":"/fc-bayern-munich","id":"fc-bayern-munich"},"sl-benfica":{"title":"Benfica","url":"/sl-benfica","id":"sl-benfica"},"borussia-dortmund":{"title":"Borussia Dortmund","url":"/borussia-dortmund","id":"borussia-dortmund"},"club-brugge":{"title":"Club Brugge","url":"/club-brugge","id":"club-brugge"},"cska-moscow":{"title":"CSKA Moscow","url":"/cska-moscow","id":"cska-moscow"},"galatasaray":{"title":"Galatasaray","url":"/galatasaray","id":"galatasaray"},"tsg-hoffenheim":{"title":"Hoffenheim","url":"/tsg-hoffenheim","id":"tsg-hoffenheim"},"inter-milan":{"title":"Inter Milan","url":"/inter-milan","id":"inter-milan"},"juventus":{"title":"Juventus","url":"/juventus","id":"juventus"},"lokomotiv-moscow":{"title":"Lokomotiv Moscow","url":"/lokomotiv-moscow","id":"lokomotiv-moscow"},"olympique-lyonnais":{"title":"Lyon","url":"/olympique-lyonnais","id":"olympique-lyonnais"},"as-monaco-fc":{"title":"Monaco","url":"/as-monaco-fc","id":"as-monaco-fc"},"napoli":{"title":"Napoli","url":"/napoli","id":"napoli"},"paris-saint-germain-fc":{"title":"Paris Saint-Germain","url":"/paris-saint-germain-fc","id":"paris-saint-germain-fc"},"fc-porto":{"title":"Porto","url":"/fc-porto","id":"fc-porto"},"psv-eindhoven":{"title":"PSV Eindhoven","url":"/psv-eindhoven","id":"psv-eindhoven"},"real-madrid":{"title":"Real Madrid","url":"/real-madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"fk-red-star-belgrade":{"title":"Red Star Belgrade","url":"/fk-red-star-belgrade","id":"fk-red-star-belgrade"},"as-roma":{"title":"Roma","url":"/as-roma","id":"as-roma"},"schalke-04":{"title":"Schalke 04","url":"/schalke-04","id":"schalke-04"},"shakhtar-donetsk":{"title":"Shakhtar Donetsk","url":"/shakhtar-donetsk","id":"shakhtar-donetsk"},"valencia-cf":{"title":"Valencia","url":"/valencia-cf","id":"valencia-cf"},"fc-viktoria-plzan":{"title":"Viktoria Plzen","url":"/fc-viktoria-plzan","id":"fc-viktoria-plzan"},"young-boys-bern":{"title":"Young Boys","url":"/young-boys-bern","id":"young-boys-bern"},"la-liga":{"title":"La Liga","url":"/la-liga","id":"la-liga","subLists":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","ca-osasuna","celta-da-vigo","eibar","rcd-espanyol","fc-barcelona","getafe-cf","cd-leganes","levante","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","real-valladolid","sevilla","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"subLinks":["la-liga","transfer-window","la-liga/archives"]},"cd-alaves":{"title":"Alaves","url":"/cd-alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","url":"/athletic-club","id":"athletic-club"},"ca-osasuna":{"title":"CA Osasuna","url":"/ca-osasuna","id":"ca-osasuna"},"celta-da-vigo":{"title":"Celta da Vigo","url":"/celta-da-vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"title":"Eibar","url":"/eibar","id":"eibar"},"rcd-espanyol":{"title":"Espanyol","url":"/rcd-espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"getafe-cf":{"title":"Getafe","url":"/getafe-cf","id":"getafe-cf"},"cd-leganes":{"title":"Leganes","url":"/cd-leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"levante":{"title":"Levante","url":"/levante","id":"levante"},"real-betis":{"title":"Real Betis","url":"/real-betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-sociedad":{"title":"Real Sociedad","url":"/real-sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"real-valladolid":{"title":"Real Valladolid","url":"/real-valladolid","id":"real-valladolid"},"sevilla":{"title":"Sevilla","url":"/sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"villarreal-cf":{"title":"Villarreal","url":"/villarreal-cf","id":"villarreal-cf"},"serie-a":{"title":"Serie A","url":"/serie-a","id":"serie-a","subLists":["fc-cologne","atalanta","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","brescia","fiorentina","frosinone-calcio","genoa","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","lecce","ac-milan","napoli","parma","as-roma","sampdoria","sassuolo","spal-2013","torino","udinese","verona"],"subLinks":["serie-a"]},"fc-cologne":{"title":"FC Cologne","url":"/fc-cologne","id":"fc-cologne"},"atalanta":{"title":"Atalanta","url":"/atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"bologna":{"title":"Bologna","url":"/bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"title":"Cagliari","url":"/cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"title":"Chievo","url":"/chievo-verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"brescia":{"title":"Brescia","url":"/brescia","id":"brescia"},"fiorentina":{"title":"Fiorentina","url":"/fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"frosinone-calcio":{"title":"Frosinone","url":"/frosinone-calcio","id":"frosinone-calcio"},"genoa":{"title":"Genoa","url":"/genoa","id":"genoa"},"lazio":{"title":"Lazio","url":"/lazio","id":"lazio"},"lecce":{"title":"Lecce","url":"/lecce","id":"lecce"},"ac-milan":{"title":"Milan","url":"/ac-milan","id":"ac-milan"},"parma":{"title":"Parma","url":"/parma","id":"parma"},"sampdoria":{"title":"Sampdoria","url":"/sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"title":"Sassuolo","url":"/sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"spal-2013":{"title":"SPAL","url":"/spal-2013","id":"spal-2013"},"torino":{"title":"Torino","url":"/torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"title":"Udinese","url":"/udinese","id":"udinese"},"verona":{"title":"Verona","url":"/verona","id":"verona"},"bundesliga":{"title":"Bundesliga","url":"/bundesliga","id":"bundesliga","subLists":["bayer-leverkusen","fc-bayern-munich","borussia-dortmund","borussia-monchengladbach","eintracht-frankfurt","fc-augsburg","fc-nurnberg","fortuna-dusseldorf","hannover-96","hertha-bsc","fsv-mainz-05","rb-leipzig","sc-freiburg","schalke-04","tsg-hoffenheim","vfb-stuttgart","vfl-wolfsburg","werder-bremen"],"subLinks":["bundesliga"]},"bayer-leverkusen":{"title":"Bayer Leverkusen","url":"/bayer-leverkusen","id":"bayer-leverkusen"},"borussia-monchengladbach":{"title":"Borussia Monchengladbach","url":"/borussia-monchengladbach","id":"borussia-monchengladbach"},"eintracht-frankfurt":{"title":"Eintracht Frankfurt","url":"/eintracht-frankfurt","id":"eintracht-frankfurt"},"fc-augsburg":{"title":"FC Augsburg","url":"/fc-augsburg","id":"fc-augsburg"},"fc-nurnberg":{"title":"FC Nurnburg","url":"/fc-nurnberg","id":"fc-nurnberg"},"fortuna-dusseldorf":{"title":"Fortuna Dusseldorf","url":"/fortuna-dusseldorf","id":"fortuna-dusseldorf"},"hannover-96":{"title":"Hannover 96","url":"/hannover-96","id":"hannover-96"},"hertha-bsc":{"title":"Hertha BSC","url":"/hertha-bsc","id":"hertha-bsc"},"fsv-mainz-05":{"title":"Mainz 05","url":"/fsv-mainz-05","id":"fsv-mainz-05"},"rb-leipzig":{"title":"RB Leipzig","url":"/rb-leipzig","id":"rb-leipzig"},"sc-freiburg":{"title":"SC Freiburg","url":"/sc-freiburg","id":"sc-freiburg"},"vfb-stuttgart":{"title":"VfB Stuttgart","url":"/vfb-stuttgart","id":"vfb-stuttgart"},"vfl-wolfsburg":{"title":"VfL Wolfsburg","url":"/vfl-wolfsburg","id":"vfl-wolfsburg"},"werder-bremen":{"title":"Werder Bremen","url":"/werder-bremen","id":"werder-bremen"},"mls":{"title":"MLS","url":"/mls","id":"mls","subLists":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-cincinnati","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-fc","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","portland-timbers","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","sporting-kansas-city","toronto-fc","vancouver-whitecaps"],"subLinks":["mls","mls/archives"]},"atlanta-united-fc":{"title":"Atlanta United","url":"/atlanta-united-fc","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"title":"Chicago Fire","url":"/chicago-fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"title":"Colorado Rapids","url":"/colorado-rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"title":"Columbus Crew","url":"/columbus-crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"title":"DC United","url":"/dc-united","id":"dc-united"},"fc-cincinnati":{"title":"FC Cincinnati","url":"/fc-cincinnati","id":"fc-cincinnati"},"fc-dallas":{"title":"FC Dallas","url":"/fc-dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"title":"Houston Dynamo","url":"/houston-dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-fc":{"title":"LAFC","url":"/los-angeles-fc","id":"los-angeles-fc"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"title":"Minnesota United","url":"/minnesota-united","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"title":"Montreal Impact","url":"/montreal-impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"title":"New England Revolution","url":"/new-england-revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"title":"New York Red Bulls","url":"/new-york-red-bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"title":"NYCFC","url":"/new-york-city-fc","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"title":"Orlando City","url":"/orlando-city","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"title":"Philadelphia Union","url":"/philadelphia-union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"portland-timbers":{"title":"Portland Timbers","url":"/portland-timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"real-salt-lake":{"title":"Real Salt Lake","url":"/real-salt-lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"title":"San Jose Earthquakes","url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"title":"Seattle Sounders","url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"title":"Sporting Kansas City","url":"/sporting-kansas-city","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"toronto-fc":{"title":"Toronto FC","url":"/toronto-fc","id":"toronto-fc"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"uefa-europa-league":{"title":"Europa League","url":"/uefa-europa-league","id":"uefa-europa-league"},"international-football":{"title":"International Football","url":"/international-football","id":"international-football","subLists":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","egypt","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","morocco-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","panama-national-football","paraguay-national-football","peru-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","saudi-arabia-national-football","scotland","senegal-national-football","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","tunisia","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","united-states-womens-football","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"subLinks":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","transfer-window"]},"albania-national-football":{"title":"Albania","url":"/albania-national-football","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"title":"Algeria","url":"/algeria-national-football","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"title":"Argentina","url":"/argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"title":"Austria","url":"/austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"title":"Australia","url":"/australia-national-football","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"title":"Belgium","url":"/belgium-national-football","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"title":"Brazil","url":"/brazilian-football","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"title":"Cameroon","url":"/cameroon-national-football","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"title":"Chile","url":"/chile-national-football","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"title":"Colombia","url":"/colombia-national-football","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"title":"Costa Rica","url":"/costa-rica-national-football","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"title":"Croatia","url":"/croatia-international-football","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"title":"Czech Republic","url":"/czech-republic-national-football","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"title":"Denmark","url":"/denmark-national-football","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"title":"Ecuador","url":"/ecuador-national-football","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"egypt":{"title":"Egypt","url":"/egypt","id":"egypt"},"england":{"title":"England","url":"/england","id":"england"},"france":{"title":"France","url":"/france","id":"france"},"germany":{"title":"Germany","url":"/germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"title":"Ghana","url":"/ghana-national-football","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"title":"Greece","url":"/greece-national-football","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"title":"Honduras","url":"/honduras-national-football","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"title":"Hungary","url":"/hungary-national-football","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"title":"Iceland","url":"/iceland-national-football","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"title":"Iran","url":"/iran-national-football","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"title":"Ireland","url":"/ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"title":"Italy","url":"/italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"title":"Ivory Coast","url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"title":"Japan","url":"/japan-national-football","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"title":"Mexico","url":"/mexico-national-football","id":"mexico-national-football"},"morocco-national-football":{"title":"Morocco ","url":"/morocco-national-football","id":"morocco-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"title":"Namibia","url":"/namibia-national-football","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"title":"Netherlands","url":"/netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"title":"New Zealand","url":"/new-zealand-national-football","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"title":"Nigeria","url":"/nigeria-national-football","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"title":"North Korea","url":"/north-korea-national-football","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"title":"Northern Ireland","url":"/northern-ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"title":"Norway","url":"/norway-national-football","id":"norway-national-football"},"panama-national-football":{"title":"Panama","url":"/panama-national-football","id":"panama-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"title":"Paraguay","url":"/paraguay-national-football","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"peru-national-football":{"title":"Peru","url":"/peru-national-football","id":"peru-national-football"},"poland":{"title":"Poland","url":"/poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"title":"Portugal","url":"/portugal-national-football","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"title":"Romania","url":"/romania-national-football","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"title":"Russia","url":"/russia","id":"russia"},"saudi-arabia-national-football":{"title":"Saudi Arabia","url":"/saudi-arabia-national-football","id":"saudi-arabia-national-football"},"scotland":{"title":"Scotland","url":"/scotland","id":"scotland"},"senegal-national-football":{"title":"Senegal","url":"/senegal-national-football","id":"senegal-national-football"},"serbia-national-football":{"title":"Serbia","url":"/serbia-national-football","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"title":"Slovakia","url":"/slovakia-national-football","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"title":"Slovenia","url":"/slovenia-national-football","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"title":"South Africa","url":"/south-africa-national-football","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"title":"South Korea","url":"/south-korea-national-football","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"title":"Spain","url":"/spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"title":"Sweden","url":"/sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"title":"Switzerland","url":"/switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"tunisia":{"title":"Tunisia","url":"/tunisia","id":"tunisia"},"turkey-national-football":{"title":"Turkey","url":"/turkey-national-football","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"title":"Ukraine","url":"/ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"title":"USMNT","url":"/united-states","id":"united-states"},"united-states-womens-football":{"title":"USWNT","url":"/united-states-womens-football","id":"united-states-womens-football"},"uruguay-national-football":{"title":"Uruguay","url":"/uruguay-national-football","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"title":"Venezuela","url":"/venezuela-national-football","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"title":"Wales","url":"/wales-national-football","id":"wales-national-football"},"mlb":{"title":"MLB","url":"/mlb","id":"mlb","subLists":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"subLinks":["mlb","fantasy-baseball","mlb/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"al-east":{"title":"AL East","id":"al-east","subLists":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"]},"baltimore-orioles":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-orioles","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-red-sox","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"title":"NY Yankees","url":"/new-york-yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-rays","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-blue-jays","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"al-central":{"title":"AL Central","id":"al-central","subLists":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"]},"chicago-white-sox":{"title":"Chi White Sox","url":"/chicago-white-sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-indians","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-tigers","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-royals","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-twins","id":"minnesota-twins"},"al-west":{"title":"AL West","id":"al-west","subLists":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"]},"houston-astros":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-astros","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"title":"LA Angels","url":"/los-angeles-angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-athletics","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-mariners","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-rangers","id":"texas-rangers"},"nl-east":{"title":"NL East","id":"nl-east","subLists":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"]},"atlanta-braves":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-braves","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-marlins","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"title":"NY Mets","url":"/new-york-mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-phillies","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-nationals","id":"washington-nationals"},"nl-central":{"title":"NL Central","id":"nl-central","subLists":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"]},"chicago-cubs":{"title":"Chi Cubs","url":"/chicago-cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-reds","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-brewers","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"title":"St Louis","url":"/st-louis-cardinals","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"nl-west":{"title":"NL West","id":"nl-west","subLists":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"]},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-rockies","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"title":"LA Dodgers","url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"title":"San Diego","url":"/san-diego-padres","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-giants","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"nhl":{"title":"NHL","url":"/nhl","id":"nhl","subLists":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"subLinks":["nhl","nhl-draft","https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"nhl-atlantic":{"title":"NHL Atlantic","id":"nhl-atlantic","subLists":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"]},"boston-bruins":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-bruins","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-sabres","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-red-wings","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-panthers","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"title":"Montreal","url":"/montreal-canadiens","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"title":"Ottawa","url":"/ottawa-senators","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"nhl-central":{"title":"NHL Central","id":"nhl-central","subLists":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"]},"chicago-blackhawks":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-blackhawks","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-avalanche","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-stars","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-wild","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"title":"Nashville","url":"/nashville-predators","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"title":"St. Louis","url":"/st-louis-blues","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"title":"Winnipeg","url":"/winnipeg-jets","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"nhl-pacific":{"title":"NHL Pacific","id":"nhl-pacific","subLists":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks","vegas-golden-knights"]},"anaheim-ducks":{"title":"Anaheim","url":"/anaheim-ducks","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-coyotes","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"title":"Calgary","url":"/calgary-flames","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"title":"Edmonton","url":"/edmonton-oilers","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-kings","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"title":"San Jose","url":"/san-jose-sharks","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"title":"Vancouver","url":"/vancouver-canucks","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"vegas-golden-knights":{"title":"Vegas","url":"/vegas-golden-knights","id":"vegas-golden-knights"},"nhl-metropolitan":{"title":"NHL Metropolitan","id":"nhl-metropolitan","subLists":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"]},"carolina-hurricanes":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-hurricanes","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"title":"Columbus","url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"title":"New Jersey","url":"/new-jersey-devils","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"title":"NY Islanders","url":"/new-york-islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"title":"NY Rangers","url":"/new-york-rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-flyers","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-capitals","id":"washington-capitals"},"college-basketball":{"title":"CBB","url":"/college-basketball","id":"college-basketball","subLists":["acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"subLinks":["college-basketball","college-basketball-recruiting","womens-college-basketball"]},"acc-basketball":{"title":"ACC","url":"/acc-basketball","id":"acc-basketball","subLists":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"subLinks":["acc-basketball","acc-basketball/archives"]},"boston-college-basketball":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-basketball","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-basketball","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-basketball","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-basketball","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-basketball","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-basketball","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-basketball","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-basketball","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-basketball","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-basketball","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-basketball","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"title":"Atlantic 10","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball","subLists":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"subLinks":["atlantic-ten-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"]},"davidson-basketball":{"title":"Davidson","url":"/davidson-basketball","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"title":"Dayton","url":"/dayton-basketball","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"title":"Duquesne","url":"/duquesne-basketball","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"title":"Fordham","url":"/fordham-basketball","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"title":"George Mason ","url":"/george-mason-basketball","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"title":"George Washington","url":"/gw-basketball","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"title":"La Salle","url":"/la-salle-basketball","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"title":"Massachusetts","url":"/umass-basketball","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"title":"Rhode Island","url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"title":"Richmond","url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"title":"Saint Louis","url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"title":"St. Joseph's","url":"/st-josephs-basketball","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"title":"St. Bonaventure","url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Commonwealth","url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"title":"Big 12","url":"/big-12-basketball","id":"big-12-basketball","subLists":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-12-basketball","big-12-basketball/archives"]},"baylor-basketball":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-basketball","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-basketball","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-basketball","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-basketball","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-basketball","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-basketball","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"title":"Big East","url":"/big-east-basketball","id":"big-east-basketball","subLists":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-east-basketball","big-east-basketball/archives"]},"butler-basketball":{"title":"Butler","url":"/butler-basketball","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"title":"Creighton","url":"/creighton-basketball","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"title":"DePaul","url":"/depaul-basketball","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"title":"Georgetown","url":"/georgetown-basketball","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"title":"Marquette","url":"/marquette-basketball","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"title":"Providence","url":"/providence-friars-basketball","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"title":"Seton Hall","url":"/seton-hall-basketball","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"title":"St John's","url":"/st-johns-basketball","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"title":"Villanova","url":"/villanova-basketball","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"title":"Xavier","url":"/xavier-basketball","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"title":"Big Ten","url":"/big-10-basketball","id":"big-10-basketball","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-10-basketball","big-10-basketball/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-basketball","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-basketball","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-basketball","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-basketball","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-basketball","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-basketball","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"title":"Pacific-12","url":"/pac-12-basketball","id":"pac-12-basketball","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"subLinks":["pac-12-basketball","pac-10-basketball/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-basketball","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-basketball","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-basketball","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-basketball","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-basketball","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-basketball","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-basketball","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-basketball","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"title":"SEC","url":"/sec-basketball","id":"sec-basketball","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"subLinks":["sec-basketball","sec-basketball/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-basketball","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-basketball","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-basketball","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-basketball","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-basketball","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-basketball","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"mma":{"title":"MMA","url":"/mma","id":"mma","subLinks":["mma","ufc/archives"]},"wwe":{"title":"WWE","url":"/wwe","id":"wwe","subLists":["wwe-summerslam"],"subLinks":["wwe"]},"wwe-summerslam":{"title":"SummerSlam","url":"/wwe-summerslam","id":"wwe-summerslam"},"golf":{"title":"Golf","url":"/golf","id":"golf"},"tennis":{"title":"Tennis","url":"/tennis","id":"tennis","subLists":["us-open-tennis"]},"us-open-tennis":{"title":"US Open","url":"/us-open-tennis","id":"us-open-tennis"},"boxing":{"title":"Boxing","url":"/boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives"]},"more":{"title":"More","id":"more","subLists":["and-more"]},"and-more":{"title":"And More","id":"and-more","subLists":["kicks","gaming","sports-odds","united-states-womens-football","united-states","nascar","formula-1","nba2k","little-league-world-series"]},"kicks":{"title":"B/R Kicks","url":"/kicks","id":"kicks"},"gaming":{"title":"B/R Gaming","url":"/gaming","id":"gaming"},"sports-odds":{"title":"B/R Betting","url":"/sports-odds","id":"sports-odds"},"nascar":{"title":"NASCAR","url":"/nascar","id":"nascar"},"formula-1":{"title":"Formula 1","url":"/formula-1","id":"formula-1"},"nba2k":{"title":"NBA 2K","url":"/nba2k","id":"nba2k"},"little-league-world-series":{"title":"LLWS","url":"/little-league-world-series","id":"little-league-world-series"},"shows":{"title":"Shows","id":"shows","subLinks":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights","take-it-there"]},"https://live.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"B/R Live","url":"https://live.bleacherreport.com/","id":"https://live.bleacherreport.com/"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"Mag","url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"mobile":{"title":"Get the App","url":"/mobile","id":"mobile"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"}},"lists":{"nfl":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"afc-east":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"],"afc-north":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"],"afc-south":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"],"afc-west":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"],"nfc-east":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"],"nfc-north":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"],"nfc-south":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"],"nfc-west":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"],"nba":["atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"atlantic":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"],"central":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"],"northwest":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"],"pacific":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"],"southeast":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"],"southwest":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"],"college-football":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"american-athletic-conference-football":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"],"acc-football":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"big-12-football":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"big-10-football":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"pac-12-football":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"sec-football":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"independents-football":["army-football","byu-football","liberty-football","notre-dame-football","umass-football"],"world-football":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","uefa-europa-league","international-football"],"epl":["arsenal","bournemouth","brighton-hove-albion","burnley","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","fulham","huddersfield-town","leicester-city-foxes","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","newcastle-united","norwich-city","sheffield-united-fc","southampton","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-ham-united","wolverhampton-wanderers"],"uefa-champions-league":["atletico-madrid","ajax","aek-athens-fc","fc-barcelona","fc-bayern-munich","sl-benfica","borussia-dortmund","club-brugge","cska-moscow","galatasaray","tsg-hoffenheim","inter-milan","juventus","liverpool","lokomotiv-moscow","olympique-lyonnais","manchester-city","manchester-united","as-monaco-fc","napoli","paris-saint-germain-fc","fc-porto","psv-eindhoven","real-madrid","fk-red-star-belgrade","as-roma","schalke-04","shakhtar-donetsk","tottenham-hotspur","valencia-cf","fc-viktoria-plzan","young-boys-bern"],"la-liga":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","ca-osasuna","celta-da-vigo","eibar","rcd-espanyol","fc-barcelona","getafe-cf","cd-leganes","levante","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","real-valladolid","sevilla","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"serie-a":["fc-cologne","atalanta","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","brescia","fiorentina","frosinone-calcio","genoa","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","lecce","ac-milan","napoli","parma","as-roma","sampdoria","sassuolo","spal-2013","torino","udinese","verona"],"bundesliga":["bayer-leverkusen","fc-bayern-munich","borussia-dortmund","borussia-monchengladbach","eintracht-frankfurt","fc-augsburg","fc-nurnberg","fortuna-dusseldorf","hannover-96","hertha-bsc","fsv-mainz-05","rb-leipzig","sc-freiburg","schalke-04","tsg-hoffenheim","vfb-stuttgart","vfl-wolfsburg","werder-bremen"],"mls":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-cincinnati","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-fc","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","portland-timbers","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","sporting-kansas-city","toronto-fc","vancouver-whitecaps"],"international-football":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","egypt","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","morocco-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","panama-national-football","paraguay-national-football","peru-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","saudi-arabia-national-football","scotland","senegal-national-football","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","tunisia","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","united-states-womens-football","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"mlb":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"al-east":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"],"al-central":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"],"al-west":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"],"nl-east":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"],"nl-central":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"],"nl-west":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"],"nhl":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"nhl-atlantic":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"],"nhl-central":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"],"nhl-pacific":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks","vegas-golden-knights"],"nhl-metropolitan":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"],"college-basketball":["acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"acc-basketball":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"atlantic-ten-basketball":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"big-12-basketball":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"big-east-basketball":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"big-10-basketball":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"pac-12-basketball":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"sec-basketball":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"mma":["mma","ufc/archives"],"wwe":["wwe-summerslam"],"tennis":["us-open-tennis"],"boxing":["boxing","boxing/archives"],"more":["and-more"],"and-more":["kicks","gaming","sports-odds","united-states-womens-football","united-states","nascar","formula-1","nba2k","little-league-world-series"],"shows":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights","take-it-there"],"topLevelLinks":["nfl","nba","college-football","world-football","mlb","nhl","college-basketball","mma","wwe","golf","tennis","boxing","more"],"leagueLinks":["nfl","nba","college-football","world-football","mlb","nhl","college-basketball","mma","wwe","golf","tennis","boxing","more"],"nonLeagueLinks":["shows","https://live.bleacherreport.com/","http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","mobile","https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"],"dropdownStack":[],"leagueOverflow":[]},"links":{"nfl":{"title":"Home","url":"/nfl","id":"nfl"},"https://www.instagram.com/brgridiron/":{"title":"B/R Gridiron","url":"https://www.instagram.com/brgridiron/","id":"https://www.instagram.com/brgridiron/"},"fantasy-football":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-football","id":"fantasy-football"},"nfl/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nfl/teams","hide":true,"id":"nfl/teams"},"nfl-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nfl-draft","id":"nfl-draft"},"nfl/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/nfl/archives","id":"nfl/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"buffalo-bills":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-bills","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-dolphins","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"title":"New England","url":"/new-england-patriots","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"title":"NY Jets","url":"/new-york-jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"baltimore-ravens":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-ravens","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bengals","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-browns","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"houston-texans":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-texans","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"title":"Indianapolis","url":"/indianapolis-colts","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"title":"Jacksonville","url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-titans","id":"tennessee-titans"},"denver-broncos":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-broncos","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-chargers","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-raiders","id":"oakland-raiders"},"dallas-cowboys":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-cowboys","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"title":"NY Giants","url":"/new-york-giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-eagles","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-redskins","id":"washington-redskins"},"chicago-bears":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bears","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-lions","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"title":"Green Bay","url":"/green-bay-packers","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-vikings","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"atlanta-falcons":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-falcons","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-panthers","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-saints","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"arizona-cardinals":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-cardinals","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-rams","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-49ers","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-seahawks","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"nba":{"title":"Home","url":"/nba","id":"nba"},"fantasy-basketball":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-basketball","id":"fantasy-basketball"},"nba/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nba/teams","hide":true,"id":"nba/teams"},"nba-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nba-draft","id":"nba-draft"},"wnba":{"title":"WNBA","url":"/wnba","id":"wnba"},"https://www.instagram.com/br_hoops/":{"title":"B/R Hoops","url":"https://www.instagram.com/br_hoops/","id":"https://www.instagram.com/br_hoops/"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-celtics":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-celtics","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"title":"Brooklyn","url":"/brooklyn-nets","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"title":"New York","url":"/new-york-knicks","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-76ers","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-raptors","id":"toronto-raptors"},"chicago-bulls":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bulls","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-pistons","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-pacers","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-bucks","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"denver-nuggets":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-nuggets","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"title":"Oklahoma City","url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"title":"Portland","url":"/portland-trail-blazers","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-jazz","id":"utah-jazz"},"golden-state-warriors":{"title":"Golden St","url":"/golden-state-warriors","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"title":"LA Clippers","url":"/los-angeles-clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"title":"LA Lakers","url":"/los-angeles-lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"title":"Phoenix","url":"/phoenix-suns","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"title":"Sacramento","url":"/sacramento-kings","id":"sacramento-kings"},"atlanta-hawks":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-hawks","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"title":"Charlotte","url":"/charlotte-hornets","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-heat","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"title":"Orlando","url":"/orlando-magic","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-wizards","id":"washington-wizards"},"dallas-mavericks":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-mavericks","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-rockets","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-grizzlies","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"title":"San Antonio","url":"/san-antonio-spurs","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"college-football":{"title":"Home","url":"/college-football","id":"college-football"},"recruiting":{"title":"Recruiting","url":"/recruiting","id":"recruiting"},"college-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/college-football/archives","id":"college-football/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"title":"Connecticut","url":"/uconn-football","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"title":"East Carolina","url":"/east-carolina-football","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-cougars-football","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-tigers-football","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"title":"Navy","url":"/navy-football","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"title":"SMU","url":"/smu-mustangs-football","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"title":"South Florida","url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"title":"Temple","url":"/temple-football","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"title":"Tulane","url":"/tulane-football","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"title":"Tulsa","url":"/tulsa-football","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"title":"UCF","url":"/ucf-knights-football","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"title":"ACC Home","url":"/acc-football","id":"acc-football"},"acc-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/acc-football/archives","id":"acc-football/archives"},"boston-college-football":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-football","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-football","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-football","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-football","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-football","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-football","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-football","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-football","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-football","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-football","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-football","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-football","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"title":"Big 12 Home","url":"/big-12-football","id":"big-12-football"},"big-12-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-12-football/archives","id":"big-12-football/archives"},"baylor-football":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-football","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-football","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-football","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-football","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-football","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-football","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-football","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-football","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"title":"Big Ten Home","url":"/big-10-football","id":"big-10-football"},"big-10-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-10-football/archives","id":"big-10-football/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-football","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-football","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-football","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-football","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-football","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-football","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"title":"Pac-12 Home","url":"/pac-12-football","id":"pac-12-football"},"pac-10-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/pac-10-football/archives","id":"pac-10-football/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-football","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-football","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-football","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-football","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-football","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-football","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-football","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-football","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-football","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-football","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"title":"SEC Home","url":"/sec-football","id":"sec-football"},"sec-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/sec-football/archives","id":"sec-football/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-football","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-football","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-football","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-football","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-football","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-football","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-football","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-football","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-football","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"title":"Independents Home","url":"/independents-football","id":"independents-football"},"independents-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/independents-football/archives","id":"independents-football/archives"},"new-mexico-state-football":{"title":"New Mexico State","url":"/new-mexico-state-football","id":"new-mexico-state-football"},"army-football":{"title":"Army","url":"/army-football","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"title":"Brigham Young","url":"/byu-football","id":"byu-football"},"liberty-football":{"title":"Liberty","url":"/liberty-football","id":"liberty-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-football","id":"notre-dame-football"},"umass-football":{"title":"UMass","url":"/umass-football","id":"umass-football"},"world-football":{"title":"Home","url":"/world-football","id":"world-football"},"https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/":{"title":"B/R Football","url":"https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/","id":"https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/"},"world-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/world-football/archives","id":"world-football/archives"},"transfer-window":{"title":"Transfers","url":"/transfer-window","id":"transfer-window"},"aston-villa":{"title":"Aston Villa","url":"/aston-villa","id":"aston-villa"},"arsenal":{"title":"Arsenal","url":"/arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"title":"Bournemouth","url":"/bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"brighton-hove-albion":{"title":"Brighton and Hove Albion","url":"/brighton-hove-albion","id":"brighton-hove-albion"},"burnley":{"title":"Burnley","url":"/burnley","id":"burnley"},"chelsea":{"title":"Chelsea","url":"/chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"title":"Crystal Palace","url":"/crystal-palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"title":"Everton","url":"/everton","id":"everton"},"fulham":{"title":"Fulham","url":"/fulham","id":"fulham"},"huddersfield-town":{"title":"Huddersfield Town","url":"/huddersfield-town","id":"huddersfield-town"},"leicester-city-foxes":{"title":"Leicester City","url":"/leicester-city-foxes","id":"leicester-city-foxes"},"liverpool":{"title":"Liverpool","url":"/liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"title":"Manchester City","url":"/manchester-city","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"title":"Manchester United","url":"/manchester-united","id":"manchester-united"},"newcastle-united":{"title":"Newcastle United","url":"/newcastle-united","id":"newcastle-united"},"norwich-city":{"title":"Norwich City","url":"/norwich-city","id":"norwich-city"},"sheffield-united-fc":{"title":"Sheffield United","url":"/sheffield-united-fc","id":"sheffield-united-fc"},"southampton":{"title":"Southampton","url":"/southampton","id":"southampton"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"title":"Tottenham Hotspur","url":"/tottenham-hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"title":"Watford","url":"/watford-fc","id":"watford-fc"},"west-ham-united":{"title":"West Ham United","url":"/west-ham-united","id":"west-ham-united"},"wolverhampton-wanderers":{"title":"Wolverhampton Wanderers","url":"/wolverhampton-wanderers","id":"wolverhampton-wanderers"},"uefa-champions-league":{"title":"Champions League Home","url":"/uefa-champions-league","id":"uefa-champions-league"},"atletico-madrid":{"title":"Atletico Madrid","url":"/atletico-madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"ajax":{"title":"Ajax","url":"/ajax","id":"ajax"},"aek-athens-fc":{"title":"AEK Athens","url":"/aek-athens-fc","id":"aek-athens-fc"},"fc-barcelona":{"title":"Barcelona","url":"/fc-barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"fc-bayern-munich":{"title":"Bayern Munich","url":"/fc-bayern-munich","id":"fc-bayern-munich"},"sl-benfica":{"title":"Benfica","url":"/sl-benfica","id":"sl-benfica"},"borussia-dortmund":{"title":"Borussia Dortmund","url":"/borussia-dortmund","id":"borussia-dortmund"},"club-brugge":{"title":"Club Brugge","url":"/club-brugge","id":"club-brugge"},"cska-moscow":{"title":"CSKA Moscow","url":"/cska-moscow","id":"cska-moscow"},"galatasaray":{"title":"Galatasaray","url":"/galatasaray","id":"galatasaray"},"tsg-hoffenheim":{"title":"Hoffenheim","url":"/tsg-hoffenheim","id":"tsg-hoffenheim"},"inter-milan":{"title":"Inter Milan","url":"/inter-milan","id":"inter-milan"},"juventus":{"title":"Juventus","url":"/juventus","id":"juventus"},"lokomotiv-moscow":{"title":"Lokomotiv Moscow","url":"/lokomotiv-moscow","id":"lokomotiv-moscow"},"olympique-lyonnais":{"title":"Lyon","url":"/olympique-lyonnais","id":"olympique-lyonnais"},"as-monaco-fc":{"title":"Monaco","url":"/as-monaco-fc","id":"as-monaco-fc"},"napoli":{"title":"Napoli","url":"/napoli","id":"napoli"},"paris-saint-germain-fc":{"title":"Paris Saint-Germain","url":"/paris-saint-germain-fc","id":"paris-saint-germain-fc"},"fc-porto":{"title":"Porto","url":"/fc-porto","id":"fc-porto"},"psv-eindhoven":{"title":"PSV Eindhoven","url":"/psv-eindhoven","id":"psv-eindhoven"},"real-madrid":{"title":"Real Madrid","url":"/real-madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"fk-red-star-belgrade":{"title":"Red Star Belgrade","url":"/fk-red-star-belgrade","id":"fk-red-star-belgrade"},"as-roma":{"title":"Roma","url":"/as-roma","id":"as-roma"},"schalke-04":{"title":"Schalke 04","url":"/schalke-04","id":"schalke-04"},"shakhtar-donetsk":{"title":"Shakhtar Donetsk","url":"/shakhtar-donetsk","id":"shakhtar-donetsk"},"valencia-cf":{"title":"Valencia","url":"/valencia-cf","id":"valencia-cf"},"fc-viktoria-plzan":{"title":"Viktoria Plzen","url":"/fc-viktoria-plzan","id":"fc-viktoria-plzan"},"young-boys-bern":{"title":"Young Boys","url":"/young-boys-bern","id":"young-boys-bern"},"la-liga":{"title":"La Liga Home","url":"/la-liga","id":"la-liga"},"la-liga/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/la-liga/archives","id":"la-liga/archives"},"cd-alaves":{"title":"Alaves","url":"/cd-alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","url":"/athletic-club","id":"athletic-club"},"ca-osasuna":{"title":"CA Osasuna","url":"/ca-osasuna","id":"ca-osasuna"},"celta-da-vigo":{"title":"Celta da Vigo","url":"/celta-da-vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"title":"Eibar","url":"/eibar","id":"eibar"},"rcd-espanyol":{"title":"Espanyol","url":"/rcd-espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"getafe-cf":{"title":"Getafe","url":"/getafe-cf","id":"getafe-cf"},"cd-leganes":{"title":"Leganes","url":"/cd-leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"levante":{"title":"Levante","url":"/levante","id":"levante"},"real-betis":{"title":"Real Betis","url":"/real-betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-sociedad":{"title":"Real Sociedad","url":"/real-sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"real-valladolid":{"title":"Real Valladolid","url":"/real-valladolid","id":"real-valladolid"},"sevilla":{"title":"Sevilla","url":"/sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"villarreal-cf":{"title":"Villarreal","url":"/villarreal-cf","id":"villarreal-cf"},"serie-a":{"title":"Serie A Home","url":"/serie-a","id":"serie-a"},"fc-cologne":{"title":"FC Cologne","url":"/fc-cologne","id":"fc-cologne"},"atalanta":{"title":"Atalanta","url":"/atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"bologna":{"title":"Bologna","url":"/bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"title":"Cagliari","url":"/cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"title":"Chievo","url":"/chievo-verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"brescia":{"title":"Brescia","url":"/brescia","id":"brescia"},"fiorentina":{"title":"Fiorentina","url":"/fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"frosinone-calcio":{"title":"Frosinone","url":"/frosinone-calcio","id":"frosinone-calcio"},"genoa":{"title":"Genoa","url":"/genoa","id":"genoa"},"lazio":{"title":"Lazio","url":"/lazio","id":"lazio"},"lecce":{"title":"Lecce","url":"/lecce","id":"lecce"},"ac-milan":{"title":"Milan","url":"/ac-milan","id":"ac-milan"},"parma":{"title":"Parma","url":"/parma","id":"parma"},"sampdoria":{"title":"Sampdoria","url":"/sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"title":"Sassuolo","url":"/sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"spal-2013":{"title":"SPAL","url":"/spal-2013","id":"spal-2013"},"torino":{"title":"Torino","url":"/torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"title":"Udinese","url":"/udinese","id":"udinese"},"verona":{"title":"Verona","url":"/verona","id":"verona"},"bundesliga":{"title":"Bundesliga Home","url":"/bundesliga","id":"bundesliga"},"bayer-leverkusen":{"title":"Bayer Leverkusen","url":"/bayer-leverkusen","id":"bayer-leverkusen"},"borussia-monchengladbach":{"title":"Borussia Monchengladbach","url":"/borussia-monchengladbach","id":"borussia-monchengladbach"},"eintracht-frankfurt":{"title":"Eintracht Frankfurt","url":"/eintracht-frankfurt","id":"eintracht-frankfurt"},"fc-augsburg":{"title":"FC Augsburg","url":"/fc-augsburg","id":"fc-augsburg"},"fc-nurnberg":{"title":"FC Nurnburg","url":"/fc-nurnberg","id":"fc-nurnberg"},"fortuna-dusseldorf":{"title":"Fortuna Dusseldorf","url":"/fortuna-dusseldorf","id":"fortuna-dusseldorf"},"hannover-96":{"title":"Hannover 96","url":"/hannover-96","id":"hannover-96"},"hertha-bsc":{"title":"Hertha BSC","url":"/hertha-bsc","id":"hertha-bsc"},"fsv-mainz-05":{"title":"Mainz 05","url":"/fsv-mainz-05","id":"fsv-mainz-05"},"rb-leipzig":{"title":"RB Leipzig","url":"/rb-leipzig","id":"rb-leipzig"},"sc-freiburg":{"title":"SC Freiburg","url":"/sc-freiburg","id":"sc-freiburg"},"vfb-stuttgart":{"title":"VfB Stuttgart","url":"/vfb-stuttgart","id":"vfb-stuttgart"},"vfl-wolfsburg":{"title":"VfL Wolfsburg","url":"/vfl-wolfsburg","id":"vfl-wolfsburg"},"werder-bremen":{"title":"Werder Bremen","url":"/werder-bremen","id":"werder-bremen"},"mls":{"title":"MLS Home","url":"/mls","id":"mls"},"mls/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/mls/archives","id":"mls/archives"},"atlanta-united-fc":{"title":"Atlanta United","url":"/atlanta-united-fc","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"title":"Chicago Fire","url":"/chicago-fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"title":"Colorado Rapids","url":"/colorado-rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"title":"Columbus Crew","url":"/columbus-crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"title":"DC United","url":"/dc-united","id":"dc-united"},"fc-cincinnati":{"title":"FC Cincinnati","url":"/fc-cincinnati","id":"fc-cincinnati"},"fc-dallas":{"title":"FC Dallas","url":"/fc-dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"title":"Houston Dynamo","url":"/houston-dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-fc":{"title":"LAFC","url":"/los-angeles-fc","id":"los-angeles-fc"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"title":"Minnesota United","url":"/minnesota-united","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"title":"Montreal Impact","url":"/montreal-impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"title":"New England Revolution","url":"/new-england-revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"title":"New York Red Bulls","url":"/new-york-red-bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"title":"NYCFC","url":"/new-york-city-fc","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"title":"Orlando City","url":"/orlando-city","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"title":"Philadelphia Union","url":"/philadelphia-union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"portland-timbers":{"title":"Portland Timbers","url":"/portland-timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"real-salt-lake":{"title":"Real Salt Lake","url":"/real-salt-lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"title":"San Jose Earthquakes","url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"title":"Seattle Sounders","url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"title":"Sporting Kansas City","url":"/sporting-kansas-city","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"toronto-fc":{"title":"Toronto FC","url":"/toronto-fc","id":"toronto-fc"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"uefa-europa-league":{"title":"Europa League","url":"/uefa-europa-league","id":"uefa-europa-league"},"epl":{"title":"Premier League Home","url":"/epl","id":"epl"},"albania-national-football":{"title":"Albania","url":"/albania-national-football","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"title":"Algeria","url":"/algeria-national-football","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"title":"Argentina","url":"/argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"title":"Austria","url":"/austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"title":"Australia","url":"/australia-national-football","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"title":"Belgium","url":"/belgium-national-football","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"title":"Brazil","url":"/brazilian-football","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"title":"Cameroon","url":"/cameroon-national-football","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"title":"Chile","url":"/chile-national-football","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"title":"Colombia","url":"/colombia-national-football","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"title":"Costa Rica","url":"/costa-rica-national-football","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"title":"Croatia","url":"/croatia-international-football","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"title":"Czech Republic","url":"/czech-republic-national-football","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"title":"Denmark","url":"/denmark-national-football","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"title":"Ecuador","url":"/ecuador-national-football","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"egypt":{"title":"Egypt","url":"/egypt","id":"egypt"},"england":{"title":"England","url":"/england","id":"england"},"france":{"title":"France","url":"/france","id":"france"},"germany":{"title":"Germany","url":"/germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"title":"Ghana","url":"/ghana-national-football","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"title":"Greece","url":"/greece-national-football","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"title":"Honduras","url":"/honduras-national-football","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"title":"Hungary","url":"/hungary-national-football","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"title":"Iceland","url":"/iceland-national-football","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"title":"Iran","url":"/iran-national-football","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"title":"Ireland","url":"/ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"title":"Italy","url":"/italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"title":"Ivory Coast","url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"title":"Japan","url":"/japan-national-football","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"title":"Mexico","url":"/mexico-national-football","id":"mexico-national-football"},"morocco-national-football":{"title":"Morocco ","url":"/morocco-national-football","id":"morocco-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"title":"Namibia","url":"/namibia-national-football","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"title":"Netherlands","url":"/netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"title":"New Zealand","url":"/new-zealand-national-football","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"title":"Nigeria","url":"/nigeria-national-football","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"title":"North Korea","url":"/north-korea-national-football","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"title":"Northern Ireland","url":"/northern-ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"title":"Norway","url":"/norway-national-football","id":"norway-national-football"},"panama-national-football":{"title":"Panama","url":"/panama-national-football","id":"panama-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"title":"Paraguay","url":"/paraguay-national-football","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"peru-national-football":{"title":"Peru","url":"/peru-national-football","id":"peru-national-football"},"poland":{"title":"Poland","url":"/poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"title":"Portugal","url":"/portugal-national-football","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"title":"Romania","url":"/romania-national-football","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"title":"Russia","url":"/russia","id":"russia"},"saudi-arabia-national-football":{"title":"Saudi Arabia","url":"/saudi-arabia-national-football","id":"saudi-arabia-national-football"},"scotland":{"title":"Scotland","url":"/scotland","id":"scotland"},"senegal-national-football":{"title":"Senegal","url":"/senegal-national-football","id":"senegal-national-football"},"serbia-national-football":{"title":"Serbia","url":"/serbia-national-football","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"title":"Slovakia","url":"/slovakia-national-football","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"title":"Slovenia","url":"/slovenia-national-football","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"title":"South Africa","url":"/south-africa-national-football","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"title":"South Korea","url":"/south-korea-national-football","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"title":"Spain","url":"/spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"title":"Sweden","url":"/sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"title":"Switzerland","url":"/switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"tunisia":{"title":"Tunisia","url":"/tunisia","id":"tunisia"},"turkey-national-football":{"title":"Turkey","url":"/turkey-national-football","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"title":"Ukraine","url":"/ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"title":"USMNT","url":"/united-states","id":"united-states"},"united-states-womens-football":{"title":"USWNT","url":"/united-states-womens-football","id":"united-states-womens-football"},"uruguay-national-football":{"title":"Uruguay","url":"/uruguay-national-football","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"title":"Venezuela","url":"/venezuela-national-football","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"title":"Wales","url":"/wales-national-football","id":"wales-national-football"},"mlb":{"title":"Home","url":"/mlb","id":"mlb"},"fantasy-baseball":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-baseball","id":"fantasy-baseball"},"mlb/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/mlb/teams","hide":true,"id":"mlb/teams"},"mlb/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/mlb/archives","id":"mlb/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"baltimore-orioles":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-orioles","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-red-sox","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"title":"NY Yankees","url":"/new-york-yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-rays","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-blue-jays","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"chicago-white-sox":{"title":"Chi White Sox","url":"/chicago-white-sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-indians","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-tigers","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-royals","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-twins","id":"minnesota-twins"},"houston-astros":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-astros","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"title":"LA Angels","url":"/los-angeles-angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-athletics","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-mariners","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-rangers","id":"texas-rangers"},"atlanta-braves":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-braves","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-marlins","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"title":"NY Mets","url":"/new-york-mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-phillies","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-nationals","id":"washington-nationals"},"chicago-cubs":{"title":"Chi Cubs","url":"/chicago-cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-reds","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-brewers","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"title":"St Louis","url":"/st-louis-cardinals","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-rockies","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"title":"LA Dodgers","url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"title":"San Diego","url":"/san-diego-padres","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-giants","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"nhl":{"title":"Home","url":"/nhl","id":"nhl"},"nhl-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nhl-draft","id":"nhl-draft"},"nhl/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nhl/teams","hide":true,"id":"nhl/teams"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-bruins":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-bruins","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-sabres","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-red-wings","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-panthers","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"title":"Montreal","url":"/montreal-canadiens","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"title":"Ottawa","url":"/ottawa-senators","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"chicago-blackhawks":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-blackhawks","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-avalanche","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-stars","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-wild","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"title":"Nashville","url":"/nashville-predators","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"title":"St. Louis","url":"/st-louis-blues","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"title":"Winnipeg","url":"/winnipeg-jets","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"anaheim-ducks":{"title":"Anaheim","url":"/anaheim-ducks","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-coyotes","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"title":"Calgary","url":"/calgary-flames","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"title":"Edmonton","url":"/edmonton-oilers","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-kings","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"title":"San Jose","url":"/san-jose-sharks","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"title":"Vancouver","url":"/vancouver-canucks","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"vegas-golden-knights":{"title":"Vegas","url":"/vegas-golden-knights","id":"vegas-golden-knights"},"carolina-hurricanes":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-hurricanes","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"title":"Columbus","url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"title":"New Jersey","url":"/new-jersey-devils","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"title":"NY Islanders","url":"/new-york-islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"title":"NY Rangers","url":"/new-york-rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-flyers","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-capitals","id":"washington-capitals"},"college-basketball":{"title":"Home","url":"/college-basketball","id":"college-basketball"},"college-basketball-recruiting":{"title":"Recruiting","url":"/college-basketball-recruiting","id":"college-basketball-recruiting"},"womens-college-basketball":{"title":"Women's CBB","url":"/womens-college-basketball","id":"womens-college-basketball"},"acc-basketball":{"title":"ACC Home","url":"/acc-basketball","id":"acc-basketball"},"acc-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/acc-basketball/archives","id":"acc-basketball/archives"},"boston-college-basketball":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-basketball","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-basketball","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-basketball","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-basketball","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-basketball","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-basketball","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-basketball","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-basketball","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-basketball","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-basketball","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-basketball","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"title":"Atlantic 10 Home","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball/archives","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"},"davidson-basketball":{"title":"Davidson","url":"/davidson-basketball","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"title":"Dayton","url":"/dayton-basketball","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"title":"Duquesne","url":"/duquesne-basketball","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"title":"Fordham","url":"/fordham-basketball","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"title":"George Mason ","url":"/george-mason-basketball","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"title":"George Washington","url":"/gw-basketball","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"title":"La Salle","url":"/la-salle-basketball","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"title":"Massachusetts","url":"/umass-basketball","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"title":"Rhode Island","url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"title":"Richmond","url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"title":"Saint Louis","url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"title":"St. Joseph's","url":"/st-josephs-basketball","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"title":"St. Bonaventure","url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Commonwealth","url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"title":"Big 12 Home","url":"/big-12-basketball","id":"big-12-basketball"},"big-12-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-12-basketball/archives","id":"big-12-basketball/archives"},"baylor-basketball":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-basketball","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-basketball","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-basketball","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-basketball","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-basketball","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-basketball","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"title":"Big East Home","url":"/big-east-basketball","id":"big-east-basketball"},"big-east-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-east-basketball/archives","id":"big-east-basketball/archives"},"butler-basketball":{"title":"Butler","url":"/butler-basketball","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"title":"Creighton","url":"/creighton-basketball","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"title":"DePaul","url":"/depaul-basketball","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"title":"Georgetown","url":"/georgetown-basketball","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"title":"Marquette","url":"/marquette-basketball","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"title":"Providence","url":"/providence-friars-basketball","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"title":"Seton Hall","url":"/seton-hall-basketball","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"title":"St John's","url":"/st-johns-basketball","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"title":"Villanova","url":"/villanova-basketball","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"title":"Xavier","url":"/xavier-basketball","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"title":"Big Ten Home","url":"/big-10-basketball","id":"big-10-basketball"},"big-10-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-10-basketball/archives","id":"big-10-basketball/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-basketball","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-basketball","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-basketball","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-basketball","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-basketball","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-basketball","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"title":"Pacific-12 Home","url":"/pac-12-basketball","id":"pac-12-basketball"},"pac-10-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/pac-10-basketball/archives","id":"pac-10-basketball/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-basketball","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-basketball","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-basketball","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-basketball","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-basketball","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-basketball","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-basketball","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-basketball","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"title":"SEC Home","url":"/sec-basketball","id":"sec-basketball"},"sec-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/sec-basketball/archives","id":"sec-basketball/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-basketball","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-basketball","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-basketball","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-basketball","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-basketball","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-basketball","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"mma":{"title":"MMA","url":"/mma","id":"mma","subLinks":["mma","ufc/archives"]},"ufc/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/ufc/archives","id":"ufc/archives"},"wwe":{"title":"Home","url":"/wwe","id":"wwe"},"wwe-summerslam":{"title":"SummerSlam","url":"/wwe-summerslam","id":"wwe-summerslam"},"golf":{"title":"Golf","url":"/golf","id":"golf"},"us-open-tennis":{"title":"US Open","url":"/us-open-tennis","id":"us-open-tennis"},"boxing":{"title":"Boxing","url":"/boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives"]},"boxing/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/boxing/archives","id":"boxing/archives"},"kicks":{"title":"B/R Kicks","url":"/kicks","id":"kicks"},"gaming":{"title":"B/R Gaming","url":"/gaming","id":"gaming"},"sports-odds":{"title":"B/R Betting","url":"/sports-odds","id":"sports-odds"},"nascar":{"title":"NASCAR","url":"/nascar","id":"nascar"},"formula-1":{"title":"Formula 1","url":"/formula-1","id":"formula-1"},"nba2k":{"title":"NBA 2K","url":"/nba2k","id":"nba2k"},"little-league-world-series":{"title":"LLWS","url":"/little-league-world-series","id":"little-league-world-series"},"shows":{"title":"Shows","id":"shows","subLinks":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights","take-it-there"]},"simms-and-lefkoe":{"title":"The Lefkoe Show","url":"/simms-and-lefkoe","id":"simms-and-lefkoe"},"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"GoZ","url":"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/"},"the-champions":{"title":"The Champions","url":"/the-champions","id":"the-champions"},"gridiron-heights":{"title":"Gridiron Heights","url":"/gridiron-heights","id":"gridiron-heights"},"take-it-there":{"title":"Take It There","url":"/take-it-there","id":"take-it-there"},"https://live.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"B/R Live","url":"https://live.bleacherreport.com/","id":"https://live.bleacherreport.com/"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"Mag","url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"mobile":{"title":"Get the App","url":"/mobile","id":"mobile"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"}}},"notification":{"email_confirmation":false,"privacy_notice":false,"smart_banner":false,"mobile_interstitial":false},"page":{"cnn":false,"embedded":false,"force_promo":false,"fromCNNApp":false,"fromNonCNNPartner":false,"layout":"default","returnUrl":"","site":"NFL","social":"false","tsm":0,"tst":0,"zone":"article","id":"2855162","type":"article","writer":"Scott Polacek","team":"none","tags":"NFL,Fantasy_Football,Breaking_News,Nick_Vannett,Will_Dissly","tag_id":16,"render_strategy":"article","league":"NFL","gp_flag":"","fantasy":"fantasy-football","event":"none","division":"none","buzz":"","article":2855162},"playlists":{},"profiles":{},"promo":{},"schedules":{"selectedTeam":"2855162"},"search":{"site":{"query":"","results":[]},"tags":{"query":"","results":[]}},"sections":{},"stub":{},"tags":{"breaking-news":{"unique_name":"breaking-news","type":"Tag","tickets_link":"","team_color":"","tag_id":7021,"site":null,"short_name":null,"shop_url":"","parent_id":null,"newsletter_enabled":false,"logo":"breaking_news.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/breaking-news","display_name":"Breaking News","color2":"","color1":"","abbreviation":null},"fantasy-football":{"unique_name":"fantasy-football","type":"Topic","tickets_link":"","team_color":"7A97AB","tag_id":2390,"site":null,"short_name":"Fantasy","shop_url":"","parent_id":16,"newsletter_enabled":true,"logo":"fantasy_football.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/fantasy-football","display_name":"Fantasy Football","color2":"D70C08","color1":"003369","abbreviation":"FF"},"nfl":{"unique_name":"nfl","type":"League","tickets_link":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_NFL-_-partBleacherReport","team_color":"","tag_id":16,"site":null,"short_name":"NFL","shop_url":"http://br.fanatics.com/NFL","parent_id":6,"newsletter_enabled":false,"logo":"nfl.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/nfl","display_name":"NFL","color2":"000000","color1":"7A97AB","abbreviation":"NFL"},"nick-vannett":{"unique_name":"nick-vannett","type":"Person","tickets_link":"","team_color":"002244","tag_id":95093,"site":null,"short_name":"Nick Vannett","shop_url":"","parent_id":174,"newsletter_enabled":false,"logo":"nick_vannett.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/nick-vannett","display_name":"Nick Vannett","color2":"","color1":"","abbreviation":""},"will-dissly":{"unique_name":"will-dissly","type":"Person","tickets_link":"","team_color":"002244","tag_id":127871,"site":null,"short_name":"Will Dissly","shop_url":"","parent_id":174,"newsletter_enabled":false,"logo":"will_dissly.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/will-dissly","display_name":"Will Dissly","color2":"69BE28","color1":"002244","abbreviation":""}},"template":{"html":{"className":"no-js","lang":"en"},"title":"Nick Vannett, Will Dissly Updated Fantasy Outlook After Steelers-Seahawks Trade | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights","meta_tags":{"aol-te-auth":"1c424580-0f86-4d9b-88b2-bc8c0d029d4c","blitz":"mu-6e4ce5cd-57f20d11-7c0ecee9-d55c79e2","msvalidate.01":"7A63840181953B2A5A1FEA25FB45A991","robots":"NOODP,NOYDIR","verify-v1":"+Ntj422Jc4V03qgBqLYbF3LMvrursV0X2btn2Zoqn9w=","description":"When trades happen in the NFL , more than just the two teams are impacted. Fantasy football players are also interested in how it affects their rosters, and Tuesday's reported ...","keywords":"NFL, Fantasy Football, Breaking News, Nick Vannett, Will Dissly","viewport":"width=device-width, initial-scale=1","fb:app_id":"135174055162","al:iphone:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","al:iphone:app_store_id":"418075935","al:iphone:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:ipad:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","al:ipad:app_store_id":"484725748","al:ipad:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","al:android:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:package":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","al:web:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","og:site_name":"Bleacher Report","og:locale":"en_US","p:domain_verify":"0c768466449ebb550411234d6d4ffc30","theme-color":"#000","twitter:app:name:iphone":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:iphone":"418075935","twitter:app:name:ipad":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:ipad":"484725748","twitter:app:name:googleplay":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:googleplay":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","twitter:widgets:new-embed-design":"on","twitter:site":"@bleacherreport","article:publisher":"https://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport","author":"Scott Polacek","og:description":"When trades happen in the NFL , more than just the two teams are impacted. Fantasy football players are also interested in how it affects their rosters, and Tuesday's reported ...","og:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/829/824/hi-res-7ca1a4c0f594be927c46f7d899470d33_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","og:title":"Nick Vannett, Will Dissly Updated Fantasy Outlook After Steelers-Seahawks Trade","og:type":"article","og:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","pubdate":"2019-09-24T22:12:29-04:00","thumbnail":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/829/824/hi-res-7ca1a4c0f594be927c46f7d899470d33_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:app:url:googleplay":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","twitter:app:url:ipad":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","twitter:app:url:iphone":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","twitter:card":"summary_large_image","twitter:description":"When trades happen in the NFL , more than just the two teams are impacted. Fantasy football players are also interested in how it affects their rosters, and Tuesday's reported ...","twitter:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/829/824/hi-res-7ca1a4c0f594be927c46f7d899470d33_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:title":"Nick Vannett, Will Dissly Updated Fantasy Outlook After Steelers-Seahawks Trade","twitter:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade"},"scripts":[{"key":"schema.org","content":"{\"@context\":\"http://schema.org\",\"@type\":\"NewsArticle\",\"keywords\":\"NFL,Fantasy_Football,Breaking_News,Nick_Vannett,Will_Dissly\",\"isFamilyFriendly\":true,\"inLanguage\":\"English\",\"mainEntityOfPage\":\"When trades happen in the NFL , more than just the two teams are impacted. Fantasy football players are also interested in how it affects their rosters, and Tuesday's reported ...\",\"headline\":\"Nick Vannett, Will Dissly Updated Fantasy Outlook After Steelers-Seahawks Trade\",\"thumbnailURL\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/829/824/hi-res-7ca1a4c0f594be927c46f7d899470d33_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75\",\"image\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/829/824/hi-res-7ca1a4c0f594be927c46f7d899470d33_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75\"},\"datePublished\":\"2019-09-24T22:12:29-04:00\",\"dateModified\":\"2019-09-24T22:14:20-04:00\",\"author\":{\"@type\":\"Person\",\"name\":\"Scott Polacek\",\"jobTitle\":\"Featured Columnist\"},\"publisher\":{\"@type\":\"Organization\",\"name\":\"Bleacher Report\",\"url\":\"http://bleacherreport.com\",\"logo\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/img/br_60_height.png\",\"width\":\"80\",\"height\":\"60\"}},\"description\":\"When trades happen in the NFL , more than just the two teams are impacted. Fantasy football players are also interested in how it affects their rosters, and Tuesday's reported ...\",\"about\":\"When trades happen in the NFL , more than just the two teams are impacted. Fantasy football players are also interested in how it affects their rosters, and Tuesday's reported ...\"}","type":"application/ld+json"}],"styles":[{"href":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/global.7551afad8cd77b6659691df2b20d0c01.css","key":"globalCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"},{"href":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/atomic.b9c86efc1827366e46553acdd41361cf.css","key":"atomicCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"}],"links":[{"key":"manifest","rel":"manifest","href":"/manifest.json"},{"key":"safariMaskIcon","rel":"mask-icon","href":"/img/favicon/safariMaskIcon.svg","color":"#000000"},{"key":"appleTouchIcon","rel":"apple-touch-icon","sizes":"180x180","href":"/img/favicon/appleTouchIcon.png"},{"key":"icon32","rel":"icon","sizes":"32x32","href":"/img/favicon/favicon32.png"},{"key":"icon16","rel":"icon","sizes":"16x16","href":"/img/favicon/favicon16.png"},{"key":"ampLink","rel":"amphtml","href":"https://syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade.amp.html"},{"key":"androidLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade"},{"key":"androidTsLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/teamstream/article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade"},{"key":"iosLink","rel":"alternate","href":"ios-app://418075935/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade"},{"key":"canonicalLink","rel":"canonical","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade"},{"key":"oembedJSON","rel":"alternate","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade","type":"application/json+oembed"},{"key":"oembedXML","rel":"alternate","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2855162-nick-vannett-will-dissly-updated-fantasy-outlook-after-steelers-seahawks-trade&format=xml","type":"application/xml+oembed"}]},"tracks":{},"ui":{"assetURL":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com","bundleName":"bundle.baacde2ef7b9df336ac1e0d76efabdb2.js","comments":true,"scrollPlay":true,"showCommentsUpsell":false,"skinAd_exists":true,"teamStreamLimit":60,"teamStreamLoading":false,"topAd_exists":true,"trendingLimit":60,"userAgent":{"family":"Web-Crawler","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0","device":{"family":"Other","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"},"os":{"family":"Other","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"}},"videosInViewport":[],"referrer":"","hideGettyCopyright":false,"hideFooterLinks":false,"hidePrivacyNotice":false,"hideNav":false,"hideShare":false,"hide":{},"isEmbedded":false,"isFromCnn":false,"customBrowser":false,"isMobileDevice":false,"os":null,"unavailableImageUrl":"https://cdn.bleacherreport.net/images/unavailable_content/2.jpg","isSettingCookie":false,"theme":"light","pageType":"article","currentPage":"2855162","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2855162"},"user":{"device_id":false,"league":false,"bio":null,"country":"US","default_tags":[22,23,18,19,16,20],"first_name":null,"id":null,"is_br_verified":false,"last_name":null,"photo_path":null,"profile_id":null,"tags":[],"title":null,"type":"Anonymous","updated_at":null,"username":null,"siteLocale":"USA","trackingId":"ce7d06d6-8068-43ab-8d3c-974c85e816a1","name":"null null","birthday":null,"identities":{},"visitorRegion":"US"}}; -->