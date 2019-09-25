Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

In fantasy football, the sleeper can be the gift that keeps on giving—provided you know which ones to pick.

It's an inexact science at best and a guessing game at worst, but the payoff can be massive. Say, for instance, you had the foresight to slot in Daniel Jones for his first career start in Week 3. Your leaguemates surely gave a smirk to your selection, but you enjoyed the last laugh when the rookie delivered four total touchdowns (two rushing) in a comeback victory.

Can we promise to direct you to the next Danny Dimes? Not with a straight face, we can't.

But can we scour the waiver wire in search of undervalued players—those available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, per Fantasy Pros—with favorable matchups? You betcha.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts (20 Percent Owned)



Most quarterback-needy teams in your league might be rushing out to grab the aforementioned Jones or the much-better-than-you-thought Kyle Allen.

Let them.

All due respect to Jones and Allen, but Jacoby Brissett is the fantasy streamer holding our attention.

For starters, his fantasy relevance predates this past weekend. While Sunday was his biggest game of the young season (28-of-37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns), it was also his third consecutive multi-score performance.

Plus, his matchup looks good on paper. Patrick Mahomes (443 yards, four scores) and Joe Flacco (268 yards, one touchdown) have both had success through the air against the Oakland Raiders, and Kirk Cousins arguably could have if not for the fact the Minnesota Vikings rushers were running wild.

The only real concern with Brissett is the health of T.Y. Hilton. He reaggravated a quad injury Sunday, and his status for Week 4 is unknown. If Hilton is good to go for the Colts, then Brissett is good to go for your fantasy team.

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (29 Percent Owned)

The usage split between Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler might be smaller than you think. While Ekeler has the more recognizable name and the superior numbers, he only received seven more touches than Jackson in Week 3.

Truth be told, though, those workloads matter more for the rest of the season than they do in Week 4. Why? Because the Chargers draw the Miami Dolphins, a rush defense so generous it can yield (and has yielded) big fantasy days to multiple backs.

In Week 1, Mark Ingram had 107 yards while Gus Edwards added 56. In Week 2, Sony Michel rushed for 83 yards and a score, James White had a receiving touchdown and Rex Burkhead totaled 68 scrimmage yards. In Week 3, both Ezekiel Elliott (19 carries for 125 yards) and Tony Pollard (13 for 103 and a touchdown) cleared the century mark.

With featured and supporting backs both gouging this defense, Jackson's role isn't particularly important. As long as he's getting some opportunities, he should produce in potentially spectacular fashion, considering his 7.9 yards per carry would lead all rushers if he had enough attempts to qualify.

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (41 Percent Owned)

While Gardner Minshew is quickly becoming the (mustached) face of the 2019 Jaguars, second-year wideout DJ Chark is delivering deafening amounts of fantasy noise.

Chark has been a weekly gold mine of production. He has a touchdown in each contest, a team-high 277 receiving yards and, perhaps most impressively, 15 receptions on 18 targets.

"Given his rapport with rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew and his level of production, Chark will be my top-ranked Jags receiver and could be a WR3 (top 36) option as we begin the bye-week phase of the season in Week 4," SI.com's Kevin Hanson wrote.

The Jags' Week 4 opponent, the Denver Broncos, used to erase fantasy wide receivers, and while they're far from an ideal matchup, they aren't the point-preventing monsters of yesteryear.

Tyrell Williams (105 yards, one touchdown) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (99 yards, one touchdown) have each had huge outings against them, and Chark could add to that list.