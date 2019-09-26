Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceSeptember 26, 2019
It's Week 4 of the NFL season, which means it's also the time of the fantasy football season where players start recognizing the strengths, weaknesses and realistic aspirations for the teams they drafted.
But fortune favors the bold, and savvy fantasy players are never satisfied. You're always one great trade away from being a contender, which is where the trade value chart comes into play.
Below, we'll rank the top 100 players in fantasy and put them into value tiers to give you a better idea of how valuable your current players are while you negotiate trades. If a player has a value of 10, for instance, you should be looking to get back a player or players who equal or exceed 10 in value. Any players not listed below have a trade value of one.
That's the background. Let's get to the trade values.
Trade Value: 13
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Dalvin Cook has been an absolute monster this season, leading the NFL in rushing yards (375) and coming in second in rushing touchdowns (four). He's also fourth in carries (57), so don't expect the workload to cease anytime soon. He's a beast, and he's currently one of fantasy's three elite values.
Trade Value: 11
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals
Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
There might be some concern valuing Mark Ingram II this high. The major knock against him is that it's unlikely he'll keep up his current touchdown pace. Five rushing touchdowns after three games has him on a pace for 26 scores on the ground. He won't hit that number.
But he's also on pace for 1,370 rushing yards, a number that seems more likely to be within his grasp. It would be a concern if Ingram's value was primarily coming from touchdowns, but with two 100-yard performances in three games, Ingram's value appears sustainable.
Brad Evans @YahooNoise
Current league leaders in YAC/att at RB according to @PFF (min 15 atts): 1) Justin Jackson - 4.78 2) Mark Ingram - 4.30 3) Malcolm Brown - 4.25 4) Tony Pollard - 4.13 5) Dalvin Cook - 4.09 #FantasyFootball
Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield
RB leaders in missed tackles forced per touch through three weeks [PFF data]: 1. Alvin Kamara (0.37) 2. Le'Veon Bell (0.32) 3. Austin Ekeler (0.31) 4. Mark Ingram (0.30) 5. Josh Jacobs (0.28) 6. Dalvin Cook (0.27)
It would be nice to see him get slightly more than the 16.3 touches per game he's averaging, but Ingram should be considered an extremely valuable fantasy player at this point.
Trade Value: 10
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
The quarterback position in fantasy has been devalued in recent years, with so many players offering solid value. Seeing Mahomes this high on the fantasy chart, then, may come as a surprise to some people.
But consider the context. For one, the position has been ravaged by injuries early in the season, with players like Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton all out of action. Andrew Luck's retirement took another top-10 option off the board, while players like Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff have seriously underperformed from a fantasy perspective.
In standard leagues, eight players are averaging 20 or more points at the quarterback position, which means the difference between an elite quarterback and a QB2 has widened.
But Mahomes is the safest player in fantasy. A year after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 scores, Mahomes is on pace this season to throw for an incredible 6,373 yards and 53 touchdowns. Maybe he doesn't hit that mark, but in his past 19 games he's averaging 331 yards and three touchdowns. That's a pretty solid sample size, and numbers that fantasy players will gladly take each and every week.
Tim Twentyman @ttwentyman
Matt Patricia was asked if he'd prefer seeing Mahomes in or out of the pocket Sunday. He said "Neither." "Probably on the sidelines is where I'd like to see him the most."
Oh, and to this point he's mostly done it without top wide receiver Tyreek Hill. And he doesn't have the question marks many of other top quarterbacks possess.
Lamar Jackson has been fun this year, but he can't keep pace with Mahomes as a passer. Neither can Dak Prescott. Russell Wilson doesn't have the weapons at his disposal Mahomes possesses. Tom Brady is awesome, obviously, but he's only thrown for 5,000 yards once in his career and hit 40 or more touchdowns passes once as well.
Mahomes is a different dude. You should be valuing him as such.
Trade Value: 9
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Most players facing six to eight weeks on the sideline would get a major hit to their fantasy value. But Saquon Barkley is so damn valuable, it's important not to degrade him too far. His absence will hurt in the short term, yes, but he's the sort of player who can win you a championship. Don't cut bait unless someone makes you a home-run offer.
Trade Value: 8
Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
What Evan Engram is doing isn't a fluke. In four December games last year while Odell Beckham Jr. was out injured, Engram caught 22 passes for 320 yards and a score. He was targeted 31 times in those contests.
The point of those numbers is to express that Engram has traditionally feasted when he's been the top option in the passing game. He ate without Beckham available last year, and he's eating this year as well. Having Daniel Jones at quarterback also gives him an upgrade over Eli Manning, as evidenced by his six receptions for 113 yards and a score in Week 3, on eight targets.
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
#Giants TE Evan Engram told reporters he believes he ran the fastest he’s ever run on his 75-yard TD yesterday. Checked with @NextGenStats and @NFLResearch. His 20.84 MPH was indeed the fastest they’ve recorded (since the start of 2018). More below. https://t.co/QQJ5fFrZvW
He now leads the Giants in receptions (23), receiving yards (277), receiving touchdowns (two) and targets (30). And with Barkley out injured, he'll be an even bigger focal point of the offense. It's time to start considering Engram as one of the two most valuable tight ends in all of fantasy and a top-30 value overall.
Trade Value: 7
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
DeShaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
We focus on a tight end two sections in a row because Darren Waller is legit. He leads all tight ends in receptions (26), is third in yards (267) and third in targets (29). The fact that he's a top-three tight end to this point without having scored a touchdowns says a lot about his sustainability going forward.
It's clear he's become an integral part of Oakland's otherwise mediocre offense and has established a clear rapport with Derek Carr. Start treating him like a top-five tight end—your days of adding him as a steal are probably over.
Trade Value: 6
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
James White, RB, New England Patriots
Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
If we only valued production on the fantasy trade chart, Ekeler would be a top-five player. But his days as the Chargers' feature back may be coming to an end.
As Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday, "Gordon’s holdout could soon be coming to an end, though no final decisions have made when to report, per league sources. He had planned to return at some point in October, but could soon be moving up his reporting date."
Now, Ekeler isn't going to suddenly become an unused option in Los Angeles. He's too good for that, especially because the Chargers will likely work Gordon back into the flow slowly. And even as the No. 2 option last year, Ekeler still posted 958 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns, very solid numbers.
So Ekeler's value isn't falling off a cliff. But you probably aren't going to be selling high for much longer, and definitely shouldn't be buying high right now.
Trade Value: 5
Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots
DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington
John Ross III, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
There haven't been many positives from Washington's season, but rookie wideout Terry McLaurin is one of them. He's tied for first on the team in receptions (16) and leads the team in receiving yards (257), targets (24) and touchdowns (three).
Alongside Chris Thompson, he's one of two weapons for Case Keenum.
Yes, his touchdown production will slow. But the fact that he's already the team's top option in the passing game—and outside of Thompson, the only legit playmaker on offense—is an excellent sign for his fantasy sustainability.
Savvy fantasy players will value him accordingly. But he's far from a household name, which means you might be able to snag him as a throw-in while negotiating a trade. Regardless, he's a player you can still probably get for a bargain rate.
Trade Value: 4
Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers
Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills
Chris Thompson, RB, Washington
LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans
Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Good luck figuring out whether Peyton Barber or Ronald Jones is the more valuable running back going forward. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't even seem to know. Jones is definitely the upside play, but it isn't a great sign that he was completely shut out of the offense last year and hasn't definitively staked his claim as the top option this year.
Trade Value: 3
Derrius Guice, RB, Washington
Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington
Desean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Boy do the Philadelphia Eagles need Desean Jackson back. His eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 was a reminder of what an elite, field-stretching threat could do in this offense. And the Eagles bevy of drops in Weeks 2 and 3 were a reminder of how much the team needs Jackson and Jeffery.
Expect Jackson to feast once he returns from injury. Those injury uncertainties keep him lower on this list, but he's a player worth keeping an eye on going forward.
Trade Value: 2
Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans
Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Vernon Davis, TE, Washington
Whatever your opinion of Josh Allen as a franchise quarterback, in fantasy he's averaging 18.8 points per week. He's also a legitimate running threat. In his 15 career games, he's rushed for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns, or 49 yards and 0.6 touchdowns per game.
To put that in perspective, those are better numbers than Michael Vick (42.7 rushing yards and 0.2 rushing touchdowns per game) posted in his career.
Obviously, Allen's sample size is way smaller. But he's a legitimate threat to produce with his legs and is showing growth as a passer, too. If you weren't already taking him very seriously in fantasy, start doing so.
Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout
