Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

It's Week 4 of the NFL season, which means it's also the time of the fantasy football season where players start recognizing the strengths, weaknesses and realistic aspirations for the teams they drafted.

But fortune favors the bold, and savvy fantasy players are never satisfied. You're always one great trade away from being a contender, which is where the trade value chart comes into play.

Below, we'll rank the top 100 players in fantasy and put them into value tiers to give you a better idea of how valuable your current players are while you negotiate trades. If a player has a value of 10, for instance, you should be looking to get back a player or players who equal or exceed 10 in value. Any players not listed below have a trade value of one.

That's the background. Let's get to the trade values.

Trade Value: 13

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook has been an absolute monster this season, leading the NFL in rushing yards (375) and coming in second in rushing touchdowns (four). He's also fourth in carries (57), so don't expect the workload to cease anytime soon. He's a beast, and he's currently one of fantasy's three elite values.

Trade Value: 11

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals

Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

There might be some concern valuing Mark Ingram II this high. The major knock against him is that it's unlikely he'll keep up his current touchdown pace. Five rushing touchdowns after three games has him on a pace for 26 scores on the ground. He won't hit that number.

But he's also on pace for 1,370 rushing yards, a number that seems more likely to be within his grasp. It would be a concern if Ingram's value was primarily coming from touchdowns, but with two 100-yard performances in three games, Ingram's value appears sustainable.

It would be nice to see him get slightly more than the 16.3 touches per game he's averaging, but Ingram should be considered an extremely valuable fantasy player at this point.

Trade Value: 10

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The quarterback position in fantasy has been devalued in recent years, with so many players offering solid value. Seeing Mahomes this high on the fantasy chart, then, may come as a surprise to some people.

But consider the context. For one, the position has been ravaged by injuries early in the season, with players like Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton all out of action. Andrew Luck's retirement took another top-10 option off the board, while players like Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff have seriously underperformed from a fantasy perspective.

In standard leagues, eight players are averaging 20 or more points at the quarterback position, which means the difference between an elite quarterback and a QB2 has widened.

But Mahomes is the safest player in fantasy. A year after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 scores, Mahomes is on pace this season to throw for an incredible 6,373 yards and 53 touchdowns. Maybe he doesn't hit that mark, but in his past 19 games he's averaging 331 yards and three touchdowns. That's a pretty solid sample size, and numbers that fantasy players will gladly take each and every week.

Oh, and to this point he's mostly done it without top wide receiver Tyreek Hill. And he doesn't have the question marks many of other top quarterbacks possess.

Lamar Jackson has been fun this year, but he can't keep pace with Mahomes as a passer. Neither can Dak Prescott. Russell Wilson doesn't have the weapons at his disposal Mahomes possesses. Tom Brady is awesome, obviously, but he's only thrown for 5,000 yards once in his career and hit 40 or more touchdowns passes once as well.

Mahomes is a different dude. You should be valuing him as such.

Trade Value: 9

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Most players facing six to eight weeks on the sideline would get a major hit to their fantasy value. But Saquon Barkley is so damn valuable, it's important not to degrade him too far. His absence will hurt in the short term, yes, but he's the sort of player who can win you a championship. Don't cut bait unless someone makes you a home-run offer.

Trade Value: 8

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

What Evan Engram is doing isn't a fluke. In four December games last year while Odell Beckham Jr. was out injured, Engram caught 22 passes for 320 yards and a score. He was targeted 31 times in those contests.

The point of those numbers is to express that Engram has traditionally feasted when he's been the top option in the passing game. He ate without Beckham available last year, and he's eating this year as well. Having Daniel Jones at quarterback also gives him an upgrade over Eli Manning, as evidenced by his six receptions for 113 yards and a score in Week 3, on eight targets.

He now leads the Giants in receptions (23), receiving yards (277), receiving touchdowns (two) and targets (30). And with Barkley out injured, he'll be an even bigger focal point of the offense. It's time to start considering Engram as one of the two most valuable tight ends in all of fantasy and a top-30 value overall.

Trade Value: 7

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

DeShaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

We focus on a tight end two sections in a row because Darren Waller is legit. He leads all tight ends in receptions (26), is third in yards (267) and third in targets (29). The fact that he's a top-three tight end to this point without having scored a touchdowns says a lot about his sustainability going forward.

It's clear he's become an integral part of Oakland's otherwise mediocre offense and has established a clear rapport with Derek Carr. Start treating him like a top-five tight end—your days of adding him as a steal are probably over.

Trade Value: 6

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

James White, RB, New England Patriots

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks



Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

If we only valued production on the fantasy trade chart, Ekeler would be a top-five player. But his days as the Chargers' feature back may be coming to an end.

As Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday, "Gordon’s holdout could soon be coming to an end, though no final decisions have made when to report, per league sources. He had planned to return at some point in October, but could soon be moving up his reporting date."

Now, Ekeler isn't going to suddenly become an unused option in Los Angeles. He's too good for that, especially because the Chargers will likely work Gordon back into the flow slowly. And even as the No. 2 option last year, Ekeler still posted 958 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns, very solid numbers.

So Ekeler's value isn't falling off a cliff. But you probably aren't going to be selling high for much longer, and definitely shouldn't be buying high right now.