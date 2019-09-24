Antonio Brown Attends Deposition as New Video Emerges of Thrown Furniture

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown attended a deposition Tuesday related to an April 2018 incident where he allegedly threw furniture from the balcony of a luxury Miami apartment building.

Katrina Bush of WSVN provided video of Brown arriving for the deposition alongside agent Drew Rosenhaus and attorney Darren Heitner:

Owners of The Mansions at Acqualina sued the NFL player for damages to his apartment and areas affected by the thrown furniture, per TMZ Sports. He previously reached a settlement in July with a family that alleged a 22-month-old child was almost struck during the incident.

George A. Minski, the apartment complex's lawyer, told WSVN on Monday the owners are also seeking repayment for the time it was unable to make the place available for another renter.

"In addition to almost $80,000 in property damage, there's the claim for the lost use of the unit in the three months it took [to renovate it]," he said.

Brown filed court documents in October 2018 stating he wasn't the person who threw the furniture.

"The acts were committed by another individual who was also present at the time of the incident," he wrote, per TMZ.

The 31-year-old Miami native was released by the Patriots on Friday after just 11 days with the organization.

Brown's former trainer has said he sexually assaulted her on three occasions, and an artist whom Brown employed also accused him of sexual misconduct. Brown also allegedly sent threatening text messages to the artist after he claims became public, a move that reportedly led to Brown's release.

Brown was signed by the Pats after being released by the Oakland Raiders in early September. The Raiders had acquired him in a March trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he quickly fell out of favor with head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock.

He announced Sunday he's no longer planning to play in the NFL and wrote on Instagram he's reenrolled at Central Michigan University.