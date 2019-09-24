Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

No New York Jets this week. No San Francisco 49ers either. It is Week 4 and, at long last, the bane of fantasy football existence is here: NFL bye weeks. While the Jets and 49ers wouldn’t have many players in the top 50, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is out for weeks (per Adam Schefter) so this week’s ranks have gotten a little shake.

If you’re in the minority who boast a stacked roster, replete with top-50 players, you should be in good shape this, and every, week. Honestly, you can probably stop reading and go slow roast something exciting.

If you’re in the majority who need to make some close roster calls, or in that minority of behemoths but want to continue winning, here are the week’s top players and a few who warrant discussion. We’ll list the top 50 rankings for standard leagues, per the algorithms used by Yahoo’s consensus Week 4 projections, and go through some of the more debatable expected studs.

Top 50 Players, Week 4

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (at DET)

2. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (vs. CLE)

3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (vs. PHI)

4. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (vs. CAR)

5. Philip Rivers, QB, LAC (at MIA)

6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at NO)

7. Jared Goff, QB, LAR (vs. TB)

8. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (at NO)

9. Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (vs. KC)

10. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (at ARI)

11. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (vs. TEN)

12. Jameis Winston, QB, TB (at LAR)

13. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at HOU)

14. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (vs. SEA)

15. Tom Brady, QB, NE (at BUF)

16. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (at BAL)

17. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (at GB)

18. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (vs. NE)

19. Case Keenum, QB, WAS (at NYG)

20. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. DAL)

21. Andy Dalton, QB, CIN (at PIT)

22. Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN (at ATL)

23. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (vs. CAR)

24. David Johnson, RB, ARI (vs. SEA)

25. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at DET)

26. Davante Adams, GB, WR (vs. PHI)

27. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at MIA)

28. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at ARI)

29. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. TEN)

30. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at MIA)

31. Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND (vs. OAK)

32. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI (vs. MIN)

33. Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (vs. KC)

34. Kyle Allen, QB, CAR (at HOU)

35. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at CHI)

36. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. PHI)

37. Sammy Watkins, WR, KC (at DET)

38. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at BAL)

39. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at NO)

40. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (at CHI)

41. Derek Carr, QB, OAK (at IND)

42. Mason Rudolph, QB, PIT (vs. CIN)

43. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at LAR)

44. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at PIT)

45. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (at BAL)

46. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. CIN)

47. James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. CIN)

48. Todd Gurley II, RB, LAR (vs. TB)

49. Marlon Mack, RB, IND (vs. OAK)

50. Daniel Jones, QB, NYG (vs. WAS)

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

On the season, Mayfield is averaging 268.3 yards, one touchdown and 1.7 interceptions with a 56.7 completion percentage. He’s played the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams, and it is starting to look like Mayfield and the Browns offense are simply unprepared for 2019.

The Baltimore Ravens were just lit up by Patrick Mahomes for 33 points, but the Kansas City offense is a different beast. In their other two games, against the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore’s defense has averaged four sacks a game while forcing two interceptions and a fumble.

Fresh off a loss to the league’s most high-powered offense, the Ravens will be frothing at the bits to right their course. Right now, Mayfield is simply an obstacle in their lane and, top-50 ranking or not, fantasy owners should exhaust nearly all other options before settling on the hope that the Browns offense is ready to turn things around.





Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper has four touchdowns through three games this season while averaging seven targets and 79.3 yards per game. The New Orleans Saints secondary, meanwhile, has given up three touchdowns to their opponent’s highest-targeted receiver alongside 128.3 yards per game.

The recipe is scrumptious for fantasy owners who can start Cooper this week. Michael Gallup is still out, so Cooper is likely to continue being Dak Prescott’s favorite targets (he has 21 targets this season, six more than any other Cowboy). He also gets to be the beneficiary of coverage by Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans’ top corner who has been on a steep decline for three straight games.

Even without Drew Brees under center, the Saints scored 33 points in Week 2. Their offense should be able to make things competitive against the Cowboys, setting Cooper up for tremendous opportunity and a top-five finish among wide receivers.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Some say not to get cute in fantasy football. They remind you that small sample sizes are poor indicators of future fantasy performances. That sobering truth is often valuable and it is true that Daniel Jones is unlikely to repeat his debut performance.

In one week, Jones went 23-36 for 336 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while picking up 28 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. That’s a very small sample size, but here’s a larger one: in three weeks, teams facing the Washington Redskins have averaged 31.3 points, including three passing touchdowns, per game.

Washington’s defense has actually stifled the run, and should continue to do so against a New York offense devoid of Saquon Barkley’s god-given abilities. While the Giants’ offensive line, run game and defense all compete to give Washington an edge this week, Jones should get a ton of opportunity to prove his debut was no fluke. He’s no lock, but is certainly worth rolling the dice on instead of a variety of quarterbacks (including the aforementioned Baker Mayfield) in the top 50.