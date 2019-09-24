NFL Picks Week 4: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Predictions

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Another week of the NFL season is over, but there are plenty more to go.

Week 3 brought more exciting matchups, and now it's time for Week 4, which will be headlined by primetime matchups between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers as well as the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

Here's a look at the odds, over-under lines and picks for every Week 4 matchup, followed by some prop bets to consider this week.

Week 4 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4.5); Over/Under 47

Tennessee at Atlanta (-5); O/U 46

New England (-7) at Buffalo; O/U 43.5

Kansas City (-6.5) at Detroit; O/U 54

Oakland at Indianapolis (-7); O/U 44

L.A. Chargers (-16) at Miami; O/U 45

Washington at N.Y. Giants (-3); O/U 47

Cleveland at Baltimore (-5.5); O/U 46.5

Carolina at Houston (-4); O/U 46

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams (-10); O/U 50.5

Seattle (-3.5) at Arizona; O/U 47

Minnesota at Chicago (-2); O/U 38

Jacksonville at Denver (-2.5); O/U 38

Dallas (-3) at New Orleans; O/U 46

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4); O/U 44

Odds obtained via Caesars

Prop Bets

If you're looking for a prop bet to make for the first game of Week 4 between the Eagles and Packers on Thursday night, it's important to consider how Philadelphia has played the first three weeks of the season.

The Eagles may be 1-2 after losing to the Lions this past weekend, but they played a close game. In fact, they've only played close games to this point. All three of their games have been decided by five or fewer points.

While Green Bay is off to a 3-0 start and will have home-field advantage for this primetime contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see Philadelphia play another close game. OddsChecker currently has prop bets for the margin of victory for this game, and if the Eagles' early style of play is any indication, that number should be small, no matter which team pulls out the win.

So, bet on a small margin of victory for either the Packers or Eagles, although it's more likely that Green Bay will edge Philadelphia for the win.

Looking for an over/under to make a smart bet on? Choose the over for the Buffalo-New England matchup.

That mark opened at 43.5 points, which is a number that the Patriots have nearly been reaching on their own through three weeks of the season. They've outscored their first three opponents 106-17, and they should have another solid offensive showing against the Bills.

Buffalo is also 3-0 and could put up some points while trying to hang with New England and prove it is a worthy competitor in the AFC East. So, while the Patriots will win this contest, it should be a worthwhile investment to bet on the over at the current line.

Sunday night's matchup between the Cowboys and Saints has the potential to be a close game, so it could also be smart to bet on the margin of victory for this contest to be close one way or the other on OddsChecker.

New Orleans is a three-point underdog, but it showed it's capable of winning without quarterback Drew Brees when it went to Seattle and earned a victory this past weekend.

Even without Brees, the Saints are one of the best teams in the NFC, as are the Cowboys. This should be a competitive game that comes down to the wire at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.