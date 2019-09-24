NFL Week 4 Picks: Matchups Guide, Advice and Early Score Predictions

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

For bettors who went with their gut for Monday Night Football in Week 3, they were rewarded.

As expected, the Chicago Bears took care of the Washington Redskins on Monday night, notching a 31-15 win to easily cover the spread for most sportsbooks. The Bears built 25-point lead by halftime and prevented the Redskins from making it a close game in the second half.

It was a matchup that went as many predicted as Chicago improved to 2-1 and Washington fell to 0-3. The Bears' defense dominated, forcing five turnovers in the victory.

Now, it's time to fully turn our attention to Week 4 of the NFL season. It's another busy slate with only two teams on a bye, and there will be more opportunities to make smart bets and capitalize on some lines for the contests.

Here's a look at odds and picks for all of this week's games, as well as some betting advice heading into the Week 4 matchups.

Week 4 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4.5): Packers 30-24

Tennessee at Atlanta (-5): Falcons 28-17

New England (-7) at Buffalo: Patriots 34-14

Kansas City (-6.5) at Detroit: Chiefs 31-20

Oakland at Indianapolis (-7): Colts 31-13

L.A. Chargers (-16) at Miami: Chargers 35-17

Washington at N.Y. Giants (-3): Giants 27-14

Cleveland at Baltimore (-5.5): Ravens 28-25

Carolina at Houston (-4): Texans 31-17

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams (-10): Rams 28-10

Seattle (-3.5) at Arizona: Seahawks 20-14

Minnesota at Chicago (-2): Vikings 24-21

Jacksonville at Denver (-2.5): Jaguars 27-21

Dallas (-3) at New Orleans: Saints 30-27

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4): Steelers 24-17

Betting Advice

One of the most exciting Week 4 matchups will come Sunday night, when the Cowboys travel to take on the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

There were some concerns for New Orleans after it lost quarterback Drew Brees to right thumb surgery, as he'll miss extended time with the injury. However, the Saints quelled some of those on Sunday, as they traveled to Seattle and handed the Seahawks their first loss of the year.

Despite that solid showing, the Saints are three-point underdogs for their home matchup against the Cowboys, who are 3-0 to open the season. While Dallas is a quality opponent, it could be worth betting on New Orleans in this matchup.

If the Saints can go to a hostile environment like Seattle and win without Brees, they should compete at home, where it's always a tough place for visiting teams to play. So, expect New Orleans to keep it close and take a risk by betting on it to pull out a win, potentially led by talented running back Alvin Kamara.

There are two road teams worth betting on to pull off upsets this week—the Vikings and Jaguars.

Although the Bears are coming off a big win, the Vikings have a much better offense than the Redskins. Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen have had strong starts to the season, and Stefon Diggs is likely to have some better showings on the way.

Plus, Minnesota's defense will give Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears' offense much more trouble than the Redskins' unit, which has a weak secondary. In an NFC North that could be wide open, the Vikings will take down the Bears to keep pace with the Packers.

The Jaguars are coming off their first win of the season and are energized by the solid play of rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew. Although the Broncos have a strong defense, Jacksonville should have no problem shutting down Denver's offense.

The Broncos are 0-3 for a reason, and their bad start will continue with a loss to the Jaguars.

As for a team to bet on to cover the spread despite losing, that would be the Browns. They have a tough matchup traveling to Baltimore to take on a Ravens team looking to bounce back from a loss to the Chiefs.

However, at a 5.5-point spread, bet on Cleveland to keep the game closer than that. It's even possible the Browns could bounce back from last week's loss with a win, although it's more likely they lose by a field goal.