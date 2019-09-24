Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Looking ahead to Week 4, fantasy managers shouldn't overlook the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles—a contest loaded with surefire starters and potential sleepers.

If your roster features several Packers and Eagles, don't go overboard on this week's under-the-radar suggestions. Nonetheless, two wide receivers have major intrigue going into the game because of their target shares.

This week's featured smart play at running back seems unusual, but thanks to a quarterback's preference in the passing game, he's a solid choice in point-per-reception leagues.

Managers who need production out of the tight end spot can pounce on a dream matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders.

Check out the start 'em, sit 'em recommendations for Week 4 with sleeper selections who are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Monday 10 p.m. ET.

Smart Matchup Plays, QB:

1. Philip Rivers vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

2. Jared Goff vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

3. Kyler Murray vs. Seattle Seahawks: Start 'Em

4. Baker Mayfield vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. Josh Allen vs. New England Patriots: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Matthew Stafford vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51 Percent Owned)

Matthew Stafford will likely rack up big numbers against the Kansas City Chiefs because it's imperative to do so when attempting to keep pace with the AFC juggernaut. He may also elevate his passing statistics in a blowout loss.

Whatever the case, the Chiefs offense will force the Detroit Lions to take an aggressive approach in putting points on the scoreboard. At home, Stafford should feel comfortable slinging the ball all over the field.

Stafford's passing yard totals have trended in the wrong direction through the first three weeks (385, 245, 201), which explains his widespread availability in Yahoo leagues. The strong-armed quarterback must prepare to score at least 31 points against a team averaging 33.7 per game.

Secondly, Stafford has the weapons to move the ball downfield with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola and T.J. Hockenson on the perimeter along with Kerryon Johnson out of the backfield.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB:

1. Austin Ekeler vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

2. Chris Carson vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

3. Kerryon Johnson vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

4. Nick Chubb vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. David Montgomery vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Chris Thompson vs. New York Giants (45 Percent Owned)

Chris Thompson had a productive outing against the Chicago Bears, logging 108 yards from scrimmage; he's PPR darling.

The Washington Redskins will go on the road for a division matchup with the New York Giants' generous defense. Despite an exhilarating Week 3 victory, Big Blue gave up 31 on the scoreboard and rank 30th in points allowed.

Quarterback Case Keenum has targeted Thompson in the aerial attack at a high rate. The pass-catching running back registered double-digit fantasy scoring totals in each week (14.80, 10.10, 14.80) this season.

Managers may be skeptical about this selection because Thompson doesn't average more than seven carries per game, but in PPR leagues, he's a solid starter. The 28-year-old has at least four catches in all three contests.

Smart Matchup Plays, WR:

1. Tyler Lockett vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

2. Demarcus Robinson vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

3. Terry McLaurin vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

4. Allen Robinson vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

5. Chris Godwin vs. Los Angeles Rams: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Philadelphia Eagles (53 Percent Owned)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling may have a low floor because he's a deep-threat option behind Davante Adams at wide receiver, but managers should plug him into their lineups for Thursday's matchup with the Eagles.

In three games, Valdes-Scantling has saw 21 targets, which ties with Adams for most on the team; those opportunities translated to high-end fantasy production Sunday. He recorded six receptions for 99 yards and a score—thanks to a 40-yard touchdown catch early in the first quarter.

Slowly but surely, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has built a rapport with Valdes-Scantling. Their connection could pay dividends in the fantasy world if the second-year wideout can burn Philadelphia's beatable 29th-ranked pass defense. The Eagles have allowed 293.7 yards per game, so they're clearly susceptible to chunk plays downfield.

Based on Valdes-Scantling's target pattern within the first three weeks (six, five, 10), owners should gamble on a touchdown or a big play from him since he has Rodgers' attention.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE:

1. Eric Ebron vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

2. Evan Engram vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

3. Darren Waller vs. Indianapolis Colts: Start 'Em

4. O.J. Howard vs. Los Angeles Rams: Sit 'Em

5. Vance McDonald vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jack Doyle vs. Oakland Raiders (19 Percent Owned)

Starting Jack Doyle comes with some risk because he's sharing tight-end duties with Eric Ebron, but the Oakland Raiders have struggled to cover players at the position over the last two weeks.

Travis Kelce recorded seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Silver and Black in Week 2. He's arguably the top pass-catching tight end, so that's an expected result. However, rookie second-rounder Irv Smith Jr. logged three catches for 60 yards in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-14 blowout victory over the Raiders.

The Raiders have safeties who struggle to cover tight ends. At 5'9", 205 pounds, Karl Joseph doesn't have the size to win those one-on-one battles. Curtis Riley has played a bigger role after rookie first-rounder Johnathan Abram suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, and opposing pass-catchers have torched him in coverage:

Doyle could see a boost in fantasy value if wideout T.Y. Hilton can't suit up after he re-aggravated a quad injury in Sunday's game. In that scenario, the Indianapolis Colts tight ends may handle a heavy workload in the passing game. Regardless, expect head coach Frank Reich to test the Raiders' ability to defend big-body pass-catchers.

Smart Matchup Plays, DEF:

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

2. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Start 'Em

3. Los Angles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

4. Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

5. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals (56 Percent Owned)

The Seattle Seahawks allowed 33 points to the New Orleans Saints at home, but the unit should rebound with a strong performance on the road in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Although quarterback Kyler Murray has shown flashes of brilliance in three weeks, he's also taken 16 sacks—eight in last week's contest with the Carolina Panthers. The rookie signal-caller is also prone to throwing interceptions with three picks in as many games.

With defensive end Ezekiel Ansah back on the field opposite Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks can host a sack party at State Farm Stadium. Of course, they'll have to chase Murray, who's mobile, but the Cardinals offensive line may expose him to constant pressure leading to errant throws and turnovers.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll may dial up blitzes to rattle the rookie signal-caller. If he's unable to escape or beat the pressure, Seattle has a chance to finish with the most fantasy points among all defenses/special teams.