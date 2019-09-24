NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Review and Reaction to 2019 League Standings

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

After a wild Week 3, seven NFL teams remain undefeated. Another seven remain winless after the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants picked up their first wins of the season—both coming with new quarterbacks under center.

It's still too early to truly tell which teams are playoff-bound and which are headed toward the top of the 2020 draft, but the league is at least beginning to sort itself out.

Here, we'll examine just how the league stacks up after three weeks. You'll find the latest standings, power rankings based on what teams have put on film thus far and an in-depth look at some of the more interesting teams heading into Week 4.

NFL Standings

AFC East



Buffalo Bills 3-0

New England Patriots 3-0

New York Jets 0-3

Miami Dolphins 0-3

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 3-0

Cleveland Browns 1-2

Pittsburgh Steelers 0-3

Cincinnati Bengals 0-3

AFC South

Houston Texans 2-1

Indianapolis Colts 2-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-2

Tennessee Titans 1-2

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 3-0

Oakland Raiders 1-2

Los Angeles Chargers 1-2

Denver Broncos 0-3

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys 3-0

Philadelphia Eagles 1-2

New York Giants 1-2

Washington Redskins 0-3

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 3-0

Detroit Lions 2-0-1

Minnesota Vikings 2-1

Chicago Bears 2-1

NFC South

New Orleans Saints 2-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-2

Atlanta Falcons 1-2

Carolina Panthers 1-2

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams 3-0

San Francisco 49ers 3-0

Seattle Seahawks 2-1

Arizona Cardinals 0-2-1

Week 4 Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Green Bay Packers

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Buffalo Bills

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. New Orleans Saints

11. Chicago Bears

12. Indianapolis Colts

13. Houston Texans

14. Philadelphia Eagles

15. Detroit Lions

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Atlanta Falcons

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Cleveland Browns

22. New York Giants

23. Tennessee Titans

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

25. Oakland Raiders

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. Denver Broncos

29. Cincinnati Bengals

30. Washington Redskins

31. New York Jets

32. Miami Dolphins

1. New England Patriots

Another week, another spot at the top for the New England Patriots.

So far, the Patriots have placed starting center David Andrews and left tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, signed and released wideout Antonio Brown and seen star wideout Julian Edelman knocked out of Week 3 with a rib injury. Yet, New England continues to appear dominant.

Part of the reason is a defense that is allowing just 199 yards per game and hasn't allowed a touchdown on the season. Part of the reason is that the Patriots have played three teams who remain winless—the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

The Patriots will face their first real test of 2019 in Week 4 when they travel to take on the Buffalo Bills. Like New England, Buffalo has a strong defense and remains undefeated. This should be one of the best matchups of Week 4 and the must-watch game of Sunday's early slate.

8. Buffalo Bills

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

This year's version of the Buffalo Bills isn't only competitive, it's dangerous.

With a defense that is allowing a mere 15.7 points per game, fifth in the NFL, Buffalo has managed to stifle opponents for three straight weeks. On the other side of the ball, an improved Josh Allen has provided consistency at quarterback and big-play ability. With a strong arm and a physical running style, Allen can pressure a defense in a variety of ways.

"He’s a great player with a strong arm and we were tired chasing him around," Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said after Sunday's game, per Kyle Silagyi of Bills Wire.

As is the case with the Patriots, the knock on Buffalo is that it hasn't faced a difficult challenge yet. The Bengals, Jets and Giants are a combined 1-8 on the season.

A win over the Patriots on Sunday would be huge for the Bills. It would prove that this team can match up with the best teams in the league and would put Buffalo firmly atop the AFC East standings. Right now, it's looking like a two-team race in that division.

22. New York Giants

Are the New York Giants a playoff team? Probably not. The Giants only escaped with their first win after Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay missed two extra points and a potential game-winning field goal. However, the Giants going to stay out of the basement of the power rankings as long as rookie quarterback Daniel Jones continues playing like he did in Week 3.

Jones carved up the Buccaneers defense to the tune of 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran four times for 28 yards and two more scores.

"My goodness, for a first start, I haven’t seen many more impressive," Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner said, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

The Giants needed his playmaking ability to notch the win, and they're going to need more of it moving forward. Star running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Jones will get his first home start in Week 4 against the winless Washington Redskins.