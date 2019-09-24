Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The fantasy football season is a constant series of evaluations and re-evaluations.

That said, with three weeks of the 2019 NFL campaign now in the books, all 32 teams have more or less tipped their hands when it comes to their identity.

The elite ranks in fantasy are already expanding, as players like Keenan Allen, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Dalvin Cook are all seemingly solidifying their spots. Conversely, Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield and James Conner might all be signaling they won't have the standout years so many expected.

There's a ton to process, so let's shift our focus ahead and examine positional rankings for Week 4.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

4. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

There isn't a sweeter sign on the schedule than having your quarterback go up against this Miami defense. The Dolphins have allowed the NFL's most fantasy points per game to opposing passers, via Yahoo Sports, and even Robert Griffin III got loose against them in Week 1 mop-up duty (6-of-6 for 55 yards and a score).

The least productive passer against them was Prescott, and he still managed 264 yards with two touchdowns (plus a rushing score), despite sharing the backfield with multiple 100-yard rushers.

This a long-winded way of saying Rivers is about to feast all-you-can-eat-buffet style. The veteran quarterback sits third in passing yards with 944, and while he's had trouble staying upright (10 sacks, tied for seventh-most), that shouldn't be an issue against this depleted unit.

Murray owners should also prepare for a bountiful weekend. Arizona finally allowed him to use his legs on Sunday, and he delivered 69 yards on eight carries⁠—while still chucking 43 passes. The Seahawks have had trouble containing Andy Dalton, Mason Rudolph and Teddy Bridgewater. Murray might do some real damage this weekend.

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

5. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders

6. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

7. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

8. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

10. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

It feels weird having a running back ranking that doesn't include Saquon Barkley at the top. Injuries are the worst.

It's also different reserving the No. 4 spot for Ekeler, who's part of a timeshare at running back in a pass-first offense. But again, this is the Dolphins defense, and they're nearly just as bad against the run (second-most fantasy points allowed).

While Ekeler rushed a season-low nine times in week 3, he recorded a season-high seven receptions. He has yet to see fewer than six targets, and he has cleared 100 scrimmage yards twice. Clearing both marks shouldn't be too difficult against a defense that just let Elliott and his backup, Tony Pollard, reach triple digits on the ground.

Wondering who the only defense is to surrender more fantasy production to the running position? It's the Bengals, who are allowing 168.7 rushing yards per contest. That's why Conner stays in the top 10, despite being off to a frustratingly slow start (97 rushing yards through three games).

Wide Receivers

1. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

2. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

6. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

7. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

8. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

We might as well dub this #ChargersWeek in fantasy.

The matchup alone doesn't get Allen at the top spot, but it helps. More importantly, he's atop the statistical leaderboard in receptions (29) and receiving yards (404).

Frustrated Adams owners could be in for an overdue treat this weekend. Not only does he draw an Eagles defense that has already allowed four different receivers to top 100 yards, he also has Rodgers urging for more involvement after Adams was only targeted four times⁠—he caught all of them⁠—in Week 3.

"Four targets for Davante is obviously not enough, especially on a day like today when there was a lot of soft coverage and some stuff to be hit outside," Rodgers told reporters. "We've got to keep finding ways to get him the ball more often."

Keep a close eye on Hilton. He has a good matchup, but only if he's able to go. He re-aggravated a quadriceps injury during the first half of Sunday's game and did not return. His status for Week 4 is unknown.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

3. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

5. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

6. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

8. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

9. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

10. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

The list of receiving-yard leaders is mostly (predictably) a who's who of elite wide receivers. Except holding down the No. 5 spot is Kelce, an outlying receiving force who happens to play tight end.

The four-time Pro Bowler looks as awesome as ever, even if he's managed only a single score through three contests. He has yet to finish an outing with fewer than 88 receiving yards, and his "low" point came during a three-catch opening week.

Quietly, Engram isn't far behind on the pecking order.

The third-year tight end is tied for eighth in receiving yards with 277, and he has collected touchdown passes from both Eli Manning and Daniel Jones.

Kickers

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

3. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

5. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

6. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

7. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

8. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

9. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

10. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

Defense/Special Teams

1. Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

2. Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

4. New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

5. Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

6. Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

7. Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders

8. Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

9. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

10. Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals