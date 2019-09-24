Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

We're heading into Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season, and fantasy managers who have been lucky enough to avoid major injuries on their rosters will finally have to swap some players out who are having a bye week.

However, given how many injuries the first few weeks of the season have produced, it's highly likely you're in need of some roster swaps.

We'll break down the top pickups to provide some firepower at the top of your roster, as well as some sleepers who could come in handy to round out your bench or even step into the starting spotlight.

All roster data and projections are from Yahoo leagues, via FantasyPros, and all presume a PPR scoring league. To count as a sleeper, a player must not be owned in more than 30 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Quarterback

Top Pickup: Daniel Jones, New York Giants (vs. Washington)

It's no surprise Daniel Jones is only owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues, considering how much ridicule the Giants took when they drafted him at No. 6 overall. But the quarterback is the one laughing now.

After making his first start in Week 3 when the Giants made the decision to bench Eli Manning, Jones has silenced his doubters...for now.

In his debut, the 22-year-old went 23-of-36 for 336 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, for a passer rating of 112.7.

If you were affected by the spate of quarterback injuries that rolled through the league and took out Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Nick Foles, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and more, Jones looks like a solid streamer option for Week 4.

Top Sleeper: Kyle Allen, Carolina Panthers (at Houston)

Kyle Allen got the call to step in for an injured Cam Newton in Week 3, and he impressed, going 19-of-26 for 261 yards and a whopping four touchdowns in the win over the Cardinals. Even more notable was the fact he didn't throw an interception.

The 23-year-old is only owned in 1.5 percent of leagues, making him about as deep a sleeper as you can get.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed in a press conference that Newton will also be out for Week 4 and there is no set timetable for his return, so Allen could be an addition that pays dividends for multiple weeks.

Running Back

Top Pickup: Wayne Gallman, New York Giants (vs. Washington)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the first player off the board in a majority of fantasy leagues this season. So, needless to say, fantasy managers were distraught when he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 that is expected to keep him out anywhere from 4-8 weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Naturally, the next man up is going to receive some attention, and that's Gallman. Owned in only four percent of leagues, the 24-year-old will be heavily contested on this week's waiver wire.

Top Sleeper: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (at Buffalo)

The New England Patriots backfield can be tricky for fantasy managers to navigate, but year after year, it's a pretty safe bet that all of its members will hit pay dirt at some point in the season.

The trick, of course, is starting a Patriots running back in the right week. In Week 3, Rex Burkhead stepped into the mix because James White was out for personal reasons. He ended up rushing 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown and added six more receptions on seven targets.

His upside fades, of course, if White is back in the lineup for Week 4, but Burkhead, 29, took targets away from Sony Michel, and he's worth consideration as a deep sleeper addition.

Wide Receiver

Top Pickup: Golden Tate, New York Giants (vs. Washington)

Yet another member of the Giants offense makes the cut for a top pickup. It's strange to see, since the team hasn't exactly been dominant on that side of the ball so far. But the change at the quarterback position may breathe new life into this offense, and Golden Tate is another player who would benefit from that shakeup.

The 31-year-old is suspended for one more game, so you won't be able to plug him into your lineup until Week 5. But with all the changes afoot in New York and Jones looking hot out of the gate, the rest of your league will be eyeing him, so you'll need to act now if you want to add him to your bench.

Top Sleeper: Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots (at Buffalo)

One of the shockwaves that will reverberate from the Patriots parting ways with Antonio Brown is that Phillip Dorsett will now factor into the offense in a bigger way. He'll be among the team's top three wideouts, along with Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.

In Week 3, Dorsett had two runs for 12 yards and caught six receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown against the Jets. That's reason enough to add the 26-year-old to your bench now, and if you feel like his production will continue on the same track, think about adding him as your flex player this week.

Tight End

Top Pickup: Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (at Arizona)

Will Dissly scored for the second consecutive game in Week 3, bringing his total touchdowns in the last two weeks to three.

The Seattle tight end had a slow start to this season, disappointing managers who thought he'd be an important piece of the Seahawks offense. But now he's coming on, and he should continue putting up good numbers against an Arizona Cardinals defense that has been porous against tight ends this season.

Dissly, 23, is still only owned in 44 percent of leagues, making the chance that he's available on your waiver wire a good one.

Top Sleeper: Jordan Akins, Houston Texans (vs. Carolina)

Your fantasy league is likely in a tizzy about Texans tight end Jordan Akins, who is owned in zero percent of Yahoo leagues and yet found the end zone twice on Sunday in the Texans' win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

A word of caution before you go rushing to add this deep sleeper, though: Houston has only given him 10 targets through three weeks, so he doesn't appear to be a big factor in their plans at the moment.

However, after seeing what the 27-year-old can do for them in the end zone, perhaps this is the beginning of an expanded role for the pass-catcher.