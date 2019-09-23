TMZ: Man Who Robbed Derwin James' Rolex at Gunpoint Sentenced to 9 Years in Jail

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A man who robbed Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James at gunpoint was reportedly sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday. 

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Kevin Mitchell was one of the two men who stole James' Rolex watch and gold chain at gunpoint in June 2018. James was leaving a restaurant in Hollywood, California, when it happened.

"I wouldn't wish that upon anybody," James said about the robbery in August 2018, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. "It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened, and I'm just happy to be out here playing football."

According to TMZ, police experienced a "breakthrough" in the case when Mitchell attempted to sell the watch at a pawn shop. He was charged with five felonies, but three were dropped as the result of a plea deal.

Mitchell was sentenced to nine years in state prison for the felony robbery charge and three years in prison for the felony criminal threats charge, although a judge ruled the two sentences could be served concurrently.

On the field, James' Chargers are off to a 1-2 start and face the winless Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Related

    Depth Is Thin for Chargers, but Changes Need to Be Made

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Depth Is Thin for Chargers, but Changes Need to Be Made

    Gavino Borquez
    via Chargers Wire

    Cam Newton-Kyle Allen Controversy Is Real

    Is this the end of the Cam era in Carolina?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam Newton-Kyle Allen Controversy Is Real

    Is this the end of the Cam era in Carolina?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Cam Out Again Week 4

    • Rivera says Newton needs 'time and rest,' no timetable • Kyle Allen will start following his four-TD performance Sunday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam Out Again Week 4

    • Rivera says Newton needs 'time and rest,' no timetable • Kyle Allen will start following his four-TD performance Sunday

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Saquon Could Miss 4-8 Weeks

    Return closer to eight weeks for Barkley is considered more likely, would return for final six games of season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saquon Could Miss 4-8 Weeks

    Return closer to eight weeks for Barkley is considered more likely, would return for final six games of season

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report