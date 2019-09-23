TMZ: Man Who Robbed Derwin James' Rolex at Gunpoint Sentenced to 9 Years in Jail

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A man who robbed Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James at gunpoint was reportedly sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Kevin Mitchell was one of the two men who stole James' Rolex watch and gold chain at gunpoint in June 2018. James was leaving a restaurant in Hollywood, California, when it happened.

"I wouldn't wish that upon anybody," James said about the robbery in August 2018, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. "It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened, and I'm just happy to be out here playing football."

According to TMZ, police experienced a "breakthrough" in the case when Mitchell attempted to sell the watch at a pawn shop. He was charged with five felonies, but three were dropped as the result of a plea deal.

Mitchell was sentenced to nine years in state prison for the felony robbery charge and three years in prison for the felony criminal threats charge, although a judge ruled the two sentences could be served concurrently.

On the field, James' Chargers are off to a 1-2 start and face the winless Miami Dolphins in Week 4.