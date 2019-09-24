Milton Keynes Dons vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for 2019 EFL Cup

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Premier League giants Liverpool are expected to cruise through to the next round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, when they visit League One side MK Dons.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) has handed the Reds 2-11 odds to win, while the hosts check in at 14-1. A draw carries odds of 13-2.

British fans can watch the match via Sky Sports Football, while American viewers can tune in via the ESPN+ app. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET.

Preview

MK Dons were promoted to League One last season, reversing a slow decline that started in 2016, when they were relegated from the Championship.

They're 15th in League One and are coming off a loss against Southend United:

The Dons should be no match for England's hottest team and current Premier League title favourites. Liverpool are perfect on the season in domestic competitions, winning all of their matches.

The Reds are coming off a hard-fought win over Chelsea to maintain their perfect record and have already beaten Arsenal earlier this season. With the schedule heating up in October, Wednesday's match should be a great opportunity for manager Jurgen Klopp to rest some key starters.

Liverpool will take on Sheffield United on Saturday before a brutal stretch of matches. RB Salzburg, Leicester City, Manchester United, Genk and Tottenham Hotspur are all high-profile opponents in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, and the Reds likely won't be able to rotate their squad in any of those matches.

Goal's Neil Jones expects at least a few changes against MK Dons, including two debutants:

Caoimhin Kelleher, a 20-year-old goalkeeper, should replace Adrian between the sticks. The latter is still deputising for the injured Alisson Becker.

Rhian Brewster could also make his debut, and the likes of Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri are all expected to play on Wednesday.

Those back-ups should have more than enough quality to see off MK Dons, who could rotate their squad as well ahead of a weekend clash with Sunderland.

Predictions: MK Dons 1-3 Liverpool