Report: Antonio Brown Had Sex with a Woman in the Same Room Artist Was Working

Lisa J. Banks, the attorney of the female artist who accused Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct in a report from Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated, told the NFL in a letter that the former New England Patriots wide receiver also had sex with another woman while the artist was in the room.



"What is not detailed in the story is that Mr. Brown engaged in other forms of sexual misconduct during the two days that she worked in his home, which included Mr. Brown having sex with another woman while the artist was working in the same room," Banks wrote in the letter, per TMZ Sports.

In the letter, Banks also addressed the intimidating texts Brown also reportedly sent the artist—who has maintained her anonymity—after Klemko's story went public.

Banks wrote that the artist was "understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her."

Per Klemko's report, "The text chain, with four other phone numbers on it, included photos of her and her children, with the person she believes is Brown encouraging others in the group to investigate the woman. The texter accused the artist of fabricating her account of the 2017 incident for cash."

Additionally, the texter—allegedly Brown—"described the artist as a 'super broke girl' and asked someone he refers to as 'Eric B' to 'look up her background history.' He then sent a screenshot of an Instagram photo she had posted showing the faces of her young children, adding 'those her kids... she's awful broke clearly.'"

In Klemko's first report, the artist said Brown walked into a room while she was painting a mural at her house and was naked save for a towel covering his genitals:

"He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him. I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I'm on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me."

She told Klemko she felt Brown was clearly coming on to her in a sexual manner, though she ignored him and continued working.

Those accusations—and Britney Taylor's lawsuit against Brown, which accused him of sexual assault on three separate occasions, including rape in one instance—went public after Brown had signed with the Patriots. But one day after his alleged intimidating text messages were reported, Brown was released by the team.

And with reports emerging that the Patriots wouldn't pay him the guaranteed money in his contract, Brown—who has denied all of the accusations of sexual misconduct and assault—went on a Twitter tirade Sunday morning, though he later deleted many of his tweets:

It remains unclear how the NFL will handle the Brown situation. If he signs with another team, the NFL could place him on the Commissioner's Exempt List while it investigates the accusations made against him. Given that possibility, it's also likely NFL teams will stay away from Brown until the NFL concludes its investigation.

And given the continuing stream of accusations against him, it's very possible Brown won't play again this season, or perhaps in the NFL, ever again.