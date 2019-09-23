One Championship 2019: ONE Hero Series September Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Xie Wei produced a clinical display to beat Zou Jin Bo by TKO in the first round of the headline bout at the One Hero Series September event on Monday.

He never allowed his opponent any scope to get into the fight and claimed victory with 26 seconds to go of the first round as Bo took multiple shots to the head.

The penultimate fight of the night was over even faster as Lu Zheng's brutal kick to Ding Meng's chin ended proceedings with more than two minutes remaining of the first round in Beijing.

Here is the event in full, courtesy of the One Championship YouTube channel:

Results

Xie Wei defeats Zou Jin Bo via TKO in Round 1 (flyweight)

Lu Zheng defeats Ding Meng via knockout in Round 1 (lightweight)

Hu Si Le defeats Kurbanjiang Tuluosibake via decision (lightweight)

Huyixibai defeats Wang Jing Jia via decision (bantamweight)

Li Yuan Kun defeats Wang Chen Hao via TKO in Round 1 (flyweight kickboxing)

Gao Bo defeats A Gu De Mu via submission in Round 1 (catchweight of 80.0 kilograms)

Zhang Shuai defeats Yang Wu Lin via decision (kickboxing at catchweight of 67.1 kilograms)

Huang Yan Chuan defeats Liu Zhi Peng via submission in Round 1 (catchweight of 58.5 kilograms)

Xia Ming Quan defeats Gui Yan Zhao via submission in Round 1 (catchweight of 63.5 kilograms)

Huang Shuai Lu defeats Song Dong Dong via decision (flyweight kickboxing)

Yang Fu Chong defeats Zhang Yu Sen via TKO in Round 2 (flyweight)

The majority of Wei's clash with Bo took place on the mat, with the first takedown coming just 17 seconds into proceedings. Fighting out of the red corner, Wei was dominant throughout, immediately getting on top of his opponent after initially being taken to the ground himself.

Another takedown by Bo did not work out for him as Wei worked himself into a dominant crucifix position across his arms and head. Bo managed to work himself out, but again on his third takedown, he ended up at the mercy of his opponent.

A tiring Bo then launched a huge right hand, which did not find its mark, and he sent himself sprawling to the ground. Wei took full advantage, getting on top of Bo, who could only put his hands over his head to protect himself from a flurry of punches before the referee stopped the fight.

By contrast, Zheng and Meng's clash was largely an upright affair. Both fighters came flying out the blocks with little regard for defence and seemingly intent on throwing as many punches as possible.

The taller Meng had the better of the opening exchanges as he used his range well with punches and kicks, and he escaped well when Zheng tried to grapple. But out of nowhere, Zheng produced a devastating left-footed high kick, which sent Meng crashing to the canvas in an explosive finish.