NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 2019-20 Conference Standings and Super Bowl Odds

As Week 3 of the NFL season nears its completion, there are eight teams still unbeaten, seven of which are now 3-0.

While there are still 14 weeks of the season still to play, it's been clear early on which teams are the powerhouses of the league and should make deep playoff runs at the end of the year. On the other side, it's also obvious which ones have the smallest chances of extending their season deep into January.

Here's a look at the current NFL power rankings and standings, as well as the updated odds of each team winning the Super Bowl in February.

NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds

1. New England Patriots (+300; bet $100 to win $350)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+500)

3. Los Angeles Rams (+800)

4. Dallas Cowboys (+800)

5. Green Bay Packers (+1300)

6. New Orleans Saints (+1800)

7. Baltimore Ravens (+2200)

8. Chicago Bears (+1500)

9. Houston Texans (+3500)

10. Minnesota Vikings (+1800)

11. Buffalo Bills (+4500)

12. Detroit Lions (+5000)

13. Seattle Seahawks (+2800)

14. San Francisco 49ers (+2400)

15. Indianapolis Colts (+7500)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (+1200)

18. Atlanta Falcons (+3000)

19. Cleveland Browns (+2800)

20. Carolina Panthers (+7500)

21. New York Giants (+100000)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (+6000)

23. Oakland Raiders (+7500)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000)

25. Tennessee Titans (+12500)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000)

27. Arizona Cardinals (+40000)

28. New York Jets (+100000)

29. Denver Broncos (+30000)

30. Cincinnati Bengals (+30000)

31. Washington Redskins (+100000)

32. Miami Dolphins (+1000000)

Odds obtained via Caesars

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England 3-0

Buffalo 3-0

Miami 0-3

N.Y. Jets 0-3

AFC North

Baltimore 2-1

Cleveland 1-2

Cincinnati 0-3

Pittsburgh 0-3

AFC South

Houston 2-1

Indianapolis 2-1

Jacksonville 1-2

Tennessee 1-2

AFC West

Kansas City 3-0

Oakland 1-2

L.A. Chargers 1-2

Denver 0-3

NFC East

Dallas 3-0

Philadelphia 1-2

N.Y. Giants 1-2

Washington 0-2

NFC North

Green Bay 3-0

Detroit 2-0-1

Minnesota 2-1

Chicago 1-1

NFC South

New Orleans 2-1

Tampa Bay 1-2

Atlanta 1-2

Carolina 1-2

NFC West

L.A. Rams 3-0

San Francisco 3-0

Seattle 2-1

Arizona 0-2-1

Early Super Bowl Outlook

After winning last season's Super Bowl, the Patriots are off to a dominating start through three weeks of the season.

The Pats have notched wins over the Steelers, Dolphins and Jets, outscoring that trio of teams 106-17. While the competition hasn't been difficult, New England has impressed with how commanding it has been in these victories.

If any team in the AFC is going to take down the Patriots in the AFC, it will likely be the Chiefs, who lost to the Pats in last season's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City earned a quality win over Baltimore, one of the AFC's other top teams, on Sunday, and it is one of only three 3-0 teams in the AFC along with New England and Buffalo.

The Rams, Cowboys and Packers have been the most impressive teams in the NFC, getting off to 3-0 starts. There's a good chance that Los Angeles is set up for another deep playoff run as it will likely be one of the top teams in the NFL again this season.

Of course, there are other teams that are also expected to be among the top finishers. The Saints should be strong, especially if Drew Brees returns. The Texans are also another team to watch as the season continues.

However, there's a lot of the NFL season left to be played, so a lot change between now and the playoffs. Perhaps there will be new top Super Bowl contenders that emerge throughout the regular season.