NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Updated Standings, Predictions Before MNF

The NFC North is shaping up to be a competitive division this season. And if the Chicago Bears want to keep pace, they'll need to win games like Monday night's.

The Bears will look to win their second straight matchup when they travel to take on the Washington Redskins in the final contest of Week 3. The Redskins have opened the season with back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Chicago is 1-1, but with the way the NFC North stands, it would be in last place with a loss at Washington. The Green Bay Packers are 3-0, the Detroit Lions are 2-0-1 and the Minnesota Vikings are 2-1.

Assuming the Bears take care of business and beat the Redskins, here's a look at what the NFL power rankings will look like coming out of Monday night and heading into Week 4.

NFL Power Rankings Predictions

1. New England Patriots (3-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

3. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

4. Dallas Cowboys (3-0)

5. Green Bay Packers (3-0)

6. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

7. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

8. Chicago Bears (2-1)

9. Houston Texans (2-1)

10. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

11. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

12. Detroit Lions (2-0-1)

13. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

14. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

15. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

18. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

19. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

20. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

21. New York Giants (1-2)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

23. Oakland Raiders (1-2)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2)

25. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)

27. Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1)

28. New York Jets (0-3)

29. Denver Broncos (0-3)

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

31. Washington Redskins (0-3)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

3 Teams on the Rise

9. Houston Texans (2-1)

The Texans lost their opener to the Saints and eked out a win over the Jaguars in Week 2, but Sunday's game showed why this team is still the favorite to win the AFC South.

In their toughest game yet, the Texans traveled to Los Angeles and notched a 27-20 win over the Chargers. Deshaun Watson passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns, while J.J. Watt had two of Houston's five sacks and also a forced fumble.

The Texans and Colts are atop the AFC South standings at 2-1 and will likely be the two teams competing for the division crown this season, but they don't face off until Weeks 7 and 12.

Houston should be the favorite to win its next two at home against Carolina and Atlanta, but it has a challenging road matchup at Kansas City in Week 6. If the Texans win two of three games during that stretch, they should be in good shape heading into their first meeting with the Colts in Indy.

11. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

It hasn't been flashy, but the Bills are winning games and proving to be a solid team early in the season. But if they're going to be considered legitimate contenders in the AFC East, they need to have a strong showing this week.

Buffalo is home again Sunday when it hosts New England, the early favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. The Patriots have dominated the Bills in recent years and haven't lost to Buffalo since Week 4 of the 2016 season.

Since 2004, the Bills have beaten the defending champions only three times in 30 meetings.

So, while Buffalo is off to a strong start with wins over the Jets, Giants and Bengals, this Sunday will be the true test to see how the Bills stack up against a top-tier team.

14. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 49ers have had a light schedule through three weeks, so that's why they're ranked the lowest of the eight remaining unbeaten teams. But they'll have a chance to show they should keep moving up after their Week 4 bye.

San Francisco has opened the season with wins over Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, three teams with a combined record of 1-8. But the schedule gets tougher after the 49ers' bye, as they host the Browns for a Monday night matchup in Week 5 before traveling to take on the Rams the following week.

Cleveland has underachieved through three weeks, but Los Angeles is 3-0 and favored to win the NFC West again this year. If the 49ers are going to compete with the Rams for the division, beating them in Week 6 would be a huge step toward that.

On Sunday, San Francisco proved it can win close games as it overcame five turnovers to beat Pittsburgh on Jimmy Garoppolo's five-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining. That trait would be useful for the 49ers the rest of the season.