NFL Week 4 Picks: Upcoming Odds and Predictions for Full Schedule

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

On a Sunday in which nine of the 14 NFL games were decided by seven or fewer points, eight teams emerged still undefeated.

It was an exciting day of Week 3 action that featured multiple games coming down to the final minutes. And it ended with a competitive Sunday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, as the Rams went on the road and pulled out a 20-13 win to improve to 3-0.

Week 3 wraps up with a Monday night game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins.

However, it's not too early to start looking ahead to next week. Here are the odds and picks for the 15 matchups for Week 4.

Week 4 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4.5)

Tennessee at Atlanta (-5)

New England (-7) at Buffalo

Kansas City (-6.5) at Detroit

Oakland at Indianapolis (-7)

L.A. Chargers (-16) at Miami

Washington at N.Y. Giants (No line)

Cleveland at Baltimore (No line)

Carolina at Houston (-4)

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams (No line)

Seattle (-3.5) at Arizona

Minnesota at Chicago (-2)

Jacksonville at Denver (-2.5)

Dallas (-3) at New Orleans

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Week 4 Underdogs to Watch

Minnesota (+2) at Chicago

The Vikings are underdogs for this NFC North matchup as they'll go to Chicago and try to take down a strong Bears defense. However, if they can excel offensively, they have a strong chance of picking up a road win.

Minnesota's offense has been better at home than on the road through three weeks, winning games over Atlanta and Oakland at home but losing at Green Bay in Week 2.

But the Vikings have a lot of playmakers, and that was on display Sunday against the Raiders. Adam Thielen scored a rushing and receiving touchdown, and Dalvin Cook continued his strong start with 143 total yards and a touchdown. If Stefon Diggs can get going, that will make the offense even better.

Minnesota's home success is more indicative of this team's talent level, and going up against a team with a weaker offense in the Bears in Week 4, it should start to play better on the road.

Bet on the Vikings to take down their division rival this week.

Jacksonville (+2.5) at Denver

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Gardner Minshew is defying expectations. The rookie quarterback has been impressive for the Jaguars, and he just notched his first career win, powering a victory over the AFC South-rival Titans on Thursday night.

Now, the 23-year-old is going to lead Jacksonville into Denver and do it again.

The Jaguars nearly won at Houston in Week 2, and they've played competitive games every week so far. That won't change Sunday against a Broncos team that has struggled offensively, scoring no more than 16 points in a game during their 0-3 start.

Expect Minshew, who has passed for 692 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception, to have another solid showing and help Jacksonville improve to 2-2.

New Orleans (+3) vs. Dallas

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

There were obvious concerns about how the Saints would play without veteran quarterback Drew Brees. However, they notched an impressive victory in Week 3, traveling to Seattle and beating the Seahawks 33-27.

The 40-year-old will be out again for Sunday night's home matchup against the 3-0 Cowboys, but Teddy Bridgewater (19-for-27, 177 passing yards, two touchdowns vs. Seattle) has proved he can lead the Saints' offense. Plus, he can continue to rely on running back Alvin Kamara, who had 161 total yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

It's always a hostile environment for opposing teams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and the Saints' fans should be amped-up for a prime-time game against one of the other best teams in the NFC.

While it would be easier with Brees, the Saints are still a strong team without him, so expect them to compete with the Cowboys and potentially pull out a win to improve to 3-1.