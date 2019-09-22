Alvin Kamara Leads Teddy Bridgewater, Saints to Win vs. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Even without Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints were able to find a way to win.

Running back Alvin Kamara kept the offense afloat in a 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also took care of business to earn his first win as a starter since 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Saints adding two non-offensive touchdowns, they were able to secure an impressive conference win and move to 2-1 on the year.

Seattle (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season after winning its first two games by a combined three points.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Teddy Bridgewater: 19-of-27, 177 passing yards, two TDs

Alvin Kamara: 16 carries, 69 rushing yards, nine catches, 92 receiving yards, two TDs

Michael Thomas: five catches, 54 receiving yards, one TD

Russell Wilson: 32-of-50, 406 passing yards, two TDs, seven carries, 51 rushing yards, two TDs

Chris Carson: 15 carries, 53 rushing yards, one lost fumble

Tyler Lockett: 11 catches, 154 receiving yards, one TD

Alvin Kamara Shoulders the Load for the Saints

The biggest question mark for the Saints going into Sunday was quarterback play, but the rest of the team kept the pressure off Bridgewater with a great showing around him.

Kamara was the most impressive player on the field, taking short passes and turning them into long gains:

The running back ended with 161 yards from scrimmage despite getting a lot of attention from the defense:

Meanwhile, the Saints defense and special teams were opportunistic with two game-changing touchdowns, one on a Deonte Harris punt return and another on a Vonn Bell fumble return:

These plays meant Bridgewater didn't have to do it all himself, and he responded with a mistake-free effort and a 112.7 quarterback rating.

Missed Opportunities Doom Russell Wilson, Seahawks

The numbers look great for Russell Wilson, who was responsible for 457 total yards and four touchdowns.

He also had a few highlight-reel plays with both his arms and his legs:

Wilson almost single-handedly kept the Seahawks in the game, but a lot was too little, too late while small mistakes cost the team dearly. This included a pair of missed throws on fourth down:

Chris Carson was especially disappointing with his third lost fumble in three games while also getting constantly stuffed at the line. Outside of his 23-yard run—which ended in a fumble—the running back averaged 2.1 yards per carry against the Saints.

The offense finished 1-of-4 on fourth down and struggled to get into the end zone despite averaging 6.8 yards per play.

What's Next?

The Seahawks will go on the road in Week 4 to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the team's first divisional battle of 2019. The Saints will face the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football.