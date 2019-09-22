Alvin Kamara Leads Teddy Bridgewater, Saints to Win vs. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Alvin Kamara Leads Teddy Bridgewater, Saints to Win vs. Russell Wilson, SeahawksSeptember 22, 2019
Even without Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints were able to find a way to win.
Running back Alvin Kamara kept the offense afloat in a 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also took care of business to earn his first win as a starter since 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings.
With the Saints adding two non-offensive touchdowns, they were able to secure an impressive conference win and move to 2-1 on the year.
Seattle (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season after winning its first two games by a combined three points.
Notable Fantasy Stats
- Teddy Bridgewater: 19-of-27, 177 passing yards, two TDs
- Alvin Kamara: 16 carries, 69 rushing yards, nine catches, 92 receiving yards, two TDs
- Michael Thomas: five catches, 54 receiving yards, one TD
- Russell Wilson: 32-of-50, 406 passing yards, two TDs, seven carries, 51 rushing yards, two TDs
- Chris Carson: 15 carries, 53 rushing yards, one lost fumble
- Tyler Lockett: 11 catches, 154 receiving yards, one TD
Alvin Kamara Shoulders the Load for the Saints
The biggest question mark for the Saints going into Sunday was quarterback play, but the rest of the team kept the pressure off Bridgewater with a great showing around him.
Kamara was the most impressive player on the field, taking short passes and turning them into long gains:
NFL @NFL
.@A_Kamara6 so smooth with it 💪 #NOvsSEA 📺: CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j https://t.co/WPXUerwcBU
NFL @NFL
That's just unfair. There's no stopping @A_Kamara6 #NOvsSEA 📺: CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j https://t.co/xwXoOoKKRG
The running back ended with 161 yards from scrimmage despite getting a lot of attention from the defense:
Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_
Alvin Kamara has single-handedly carryied the Saints offense today. He's made some amazing runs and now has 131 of the Saints' 224 total yards, 39 rushing, 92 receiving. He has touched the ball on nearly half of the Saints' 34 plays (16 of 34).
Meanwhile, the Saints defense and special teams were opportunistic with two game-changing touchdowns, one on a Deonte Harris punt return and another on a Vonn Bell fumble return:
NFL @NFL
One move and GONE. Deonte Harris takes the punt return 53 yards to the house! #NOvsSEA 📺: CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j https://t.co/bpHkhQlAUj
These plays meant Bridgewater didn't have to do it all himself, and he responded with a mistake-free effort and a 112.7 quarterback rating.
Missed Opportunities Doom Russell Wilson, Seahawks
The numbers look great for Russell Wilson, who was responsible for 457 total yards and four touchdowns.
He also had a few highlight-reel plays with both his arms and his legs:
House of Highlights @HoHighlights
That Russell Wilson x DK Metcalf duo is lethal. 👀🔥 (via @thecheckdown) https://t.co/f2VJOmUnnM
Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks
That’s our QB! 👏 @DangeRussWilson with a 2-yard TD run! Q4: SEA 14, NO 27 https://t.co/fGXF4skOPe
Wilson almost single-handedly kept the Seahawks in the game, but a lot was too little, too late while small mistakes cost the team dearly. This included a pair of missed throws on fourth down:
Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson
Russell Wilson had Tyler Lockett open but overthrew him on fourth-and-5. Saints take over and still lead 27-7 with 2:47 left. Might have been Seattle's best chance to get back in this game.
Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett
Umm, what. The Seahawks went for it on fourth-and-1 and Russell Wilson threw incomplete deep -- even though he had time to throw and find a higher-percentage option.
Chris Carson was especially disappointing with his third lost fumble in three games while also getting constantly stuffed at the line. Outside of his 23-yard run—which ended in a fumble—the running back averaged 2.1 yards per carry against the Saints.
The offense finished 1-of-4 on fourth down and struggled to get into the end zone despite averaging 6.8 yards per play.
What's Next?
The Seahawks will go on the road in Week 4 to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the team's first divisional battle of 2019. The Saints will face the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football.
Daniel Jones Stuns Bucs 😱
Giants rookie QB caps off 18-point comeback with TD run as Bucs shank game-winning FG attempt in final seconds