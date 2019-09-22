Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Let the young quarterbacks play—that's the message to take away from Sunday's games. In terms of fantasy relevance, first-time starting signal-callers Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen ranked second and sixth in standard Yahoo league scoring at the position, respectively; both led their teams to victories.

This year, with quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees out with injuries—the former out for the season—fantasy managers should roll the dice on a young passer, but who's the best option for Week 4 and going forward?

In addition to stellar quarterback play, an injury could give a fantasy boost to a former first-rounder on his second team. Although we don't know the severity of the ailment, a wide receiver deserves waiver-wire consideration if he's available in your leagues.

There are eight quality acquisitions listed below, and we'll go in-depth on four of them with point-per reception league settings in mind. All the selections are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo pools as of Sunday 7:45 p.m. ET.

Week 4 Waiver-Wire Pickups and Breakout Candidates

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (19 percent owned)

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (52 percent owned)

RB Darrell Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (5 percent owned)

WR Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (54 percent owned)

WR DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (40 percent owned)

TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (44 percent owned)

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Is the fantasy world ready for Danny Dimes? Believe it or not, Jones had a strong outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first start. He threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

Oftentimes, it's an overreaction to pick up a quarterback after one solid outing. However, some fantasy managers may need help at the position because of Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury and Drew Brees' extended absence following thumb surgery.

If you're looking to buy early on a signal-caller, take a chance on Jones. He picked apart the Buccaneers, who allowed one passing touchdown going into Week 3; the defense ranked eighth in yards allowed. The rookie quarterback also ran for a game-winning touchdown.

In Week 4, the Giants will face the Washington Redskins—a team with a lesser defense—at home. In two games, Big Blue's division rival lists 30th in points and yards allowed and surrendered six scores through the air.

Jones is a better fantasy option than Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen because Cam Newton may reclaim his starting spot at some point this season; Eli Manning's time as a starter in New York ended once the team decided to bench him.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Fantasy managers may have some concern about Jacoby Brissett's top pass-catching option. Wideout T.Y. Hilton exited Sunday's game with a quad injury—his Week 4 status will either increase or deflate confidence in the Indianapolis Colts signal-caller.

Nevertheless, Brissett completed his first 16 throws against an Atlanta Falcons pass defense that allowed the fewest yards going into Week 3. He doesn't make many mistakes in the pocket, throwing seven touchdown passes and just one interception in three games.

Brissett will face the Oakland Raiders in Week 4. The same team that gave up four touchdown passes in Week 2 to the Kansas City Chiefs and failed to put pressure on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins Sunday.

The Raiders defense has surrendered 62 points over the past two weeks. If Hilton sits out, we could see more of running back Marlon Mack. Nonetheless, fantasy owners should grab Brissett in case the wideout sits out against a unit that continues to struggle against speedy quick-twitch playmakers.

Brissett's precision in the pocket and 310-yard throwing performance warrants a speculative add in a favorable matchup.

WR DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

John Capella/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

If you've bought into Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II or commonly known as Minshew Mania, take wideout DJ Chark Jr. in the fantasy package deal.

Minshew faces a tough challenge in the upcoming week, traveling to Denver, but he's good enough to toss at least one touchdown pass to a reliable target.

Since Week 2, Chark has converted 14 targets into 11 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He's been the most effective pass-catcher with Minshew starting under center. The two have built a rapport, and they managed to connect against a stingy Tennessee Titans defense Thursday.

Chark has scored in each game this season. Thus far, the second-year wideout looks like a breakout candidate in the fantasy football realm. Although he faces a tough matchup, the LSU product has long-term season appeal for managers who need a boost at the position.

WR Phillip Dorsett II, New England Patriots

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The New England Patriots released Antonio Brown Friday; Julian Edelman exited Sunday's contest with a chest injury. As a component to three-wide receiver sets, Phillip Dorsett II caught six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets Sunday.

The severity of Edelman's ailment remains unknown, but Dorsett deserves a pickup anyway. He's scored three touchdowns in as many games this season and seems comfortable in the Patriots offense. It's his third season in New England.

If you're a bit hesitant to acquire Dorsett because of the possibility Edelman returns to action, consider the fact the former scored before the latter left with an injury.

Secondly, despite Jakobi Meyers' steady growth from rookie undrafted free agent to an active player on the regular-season roster, he's only caught three passes for 60 yards. The North Carolina State product isn't a threat to Dorsett's spot as a top-three wide receiver on the depth chart.

In an offense with quarterback Tom Brady under center, Dorsett has an opportunity to shine this year because of his growth within the system. Now with Edelman's chest injury, he's a must-add player going into Week 4.