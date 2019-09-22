Antonio Brown Says 'System Working Effectively' as Fans Threaten Robert Klemko

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

El wide receiver de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, Antonio Brown, toma su casco durante un entrenamiento de la NFL, el miércoles 18 de septiembre de 2019, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown seemingly encouraged threats of violence against Sports Illustrated writer Robert Klemko on Sunday.

Brown tweeted "system working effectively" while responding to news that Klemko, who reported on texts the former Patriot sent to a woman who accused Brown of sexual misconduct, has received hateful and violent messages from New England fans.

The Patriots released Brown on Friday following Klemko's report, which included a group message where Brown used threatening language and posted pictures of the woman's children.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AB Tweets That He's Done with NFL 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Tweets That He's Done with NFL 🚨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Calls Out Kraft, Big Ben

    Brown calls out Robert Kraft, Big Ben and Shannon Sharpe on Twitter after announcing he's done with NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Calls Out Kraft, Big Ben

    Brown calls out Robert Kraft, Big Ben and Shannon Sharpe on Twitter after announcing he's done with NFL

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jags Not Interested in Ramsey Trade Despite CB's Request

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jags Not Interested in Ramsey Trade Despite CB's Request

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bring Back Real Football 💪

    Get the shirt here 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bring Back Real Football 💪

    Get the shirt here 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP