Antonio Brown Says 'System Working Effectively' as Fans Threaten Robert Klemko

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown seemingly encouraged threats of violence against Sports Illustrated writer Robert Klemko on Sunday.

Brown tweeted "system working effectively" while responding to news that Klemko, who reported on texts the former Patriot sent to a woman who accused Brown of sexual misconduct, has received hateful and violent messages from New England fans.

The Patriots released Brown on Friday following Klemko's report, which included a group message where Brown used threatening language and posted pictures of the woman's children.

