Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Jaguars Have No Deal in Place, Asking Price Too High

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars do not currently have a "deal in the works" for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

NFL Network colleague Mike Garafolo added that interested suitors view Jacksonville's asking price as "too high," and the Jaguars reportedly have no plans of softening their demands.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

