Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Jaguars Have No Deal in Place, Asking Price Too High

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars sits on the bench during the third quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars do not currently have a "deal in the works" for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

NFL Network colleague Mike Garafolo added that interested suitors view Jacksonville's asking price as "too high," and the Jaguars reportedly have no plans of softening their demands.

      

