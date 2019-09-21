Tua Tagovailoa Throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Alabama Crushes Southern Miss. 49-7

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Heisman Trophy contender Tua Tagovailoa accounted for five touchdowns Saturday to help lead the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to a 49-7 victory over the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama has now outscored its opponents 200-43 during a 4-0 start to the 2019 season. It's the 11th time in the past 12 years head coach Nick Saban and the Tide have won their first four games of a campaign.

Tagovailoa has put himself firmly in the Heisman conversation for the second consecutive year after falling short to Kyler Murray in 2018. It's a crowded race that also features the Oklahoma Sooners' Jalen Hurts, LSU Tigers' Joe Burrow, Ohio State Buckeyes' Justin Fields and Wisconsin Badgers' Jonathan Taylor.

Southern Miss dropped to 2-2 with the lopsided defeat. Its other loss came against Mississippi State, another SEC opponent.

Notable Game Stats

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama): 17-of-21 passing for 293 yards with five TDs and zero INTs

QB Jack Abraham (USM): 17-of-26 passing for 174 yards with one TD and one INT

RB Najee Harris (Alabama): 14 carries for 110 yards and one catch for five yards with a TD

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama): eight carries for 39 yards and a TD

WR Henry Ruggs III (Alabama): four catches for 148 yards and two TDs

WR Jerry Jeudy (Alabama): six catches for 96 yards and two TDs

WR De'Michael Harris (USM): three catches for 50 yards and a TD

DB Jared Mayden (Alabama): eight tackles

DB Trevon Diggs (Alabama): three tackles and one INT

Tua, Bama Offense Nearly Flawless in Blowout

Tagovailoa and Co. quickly eliminated any potential upset drama Saturday as the Tide opened the game with four consecutive touchdown drives inside the game's first 20 minutes to take a 28-0 lead.

Alabama's superior athletic ability was on display from the opening whistle. Ruggs' first trip to the end zone came on a short slant he caught between three Southern Miss defenders before showcasing elite acceleration to pull away for an easy score.

Tagovailoa illustrated good touch on the deep ball to take advantage of Bama's speed edge on the outside. Ruggs' second score, a 74-yard touchdown that traveled nearly 50 yards in the air, was the best example.

After two straight scoreless drives to finish the first half, the Tide got right back on track by driving 77 yards in six plays to open the second half en route to Jeudy's second touchdown of the day.

In all, Alabama outgained Southern Miss 514-226 and held a 24-15 advantage in first downs.

What's Next?

Alabama will be a massive favorite once again next Saturday when it welcomes the Ole Miss Rebels to Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's a potential trap game ahead of a key road clash with the Texas A&M Aggies, which should be one of the Tide's biggest tests of the regular season.

Southern Miss returns home to M.M. Roberts Stadium next weekend to open the Conference USA portion of its schedule against the UTEP Miners.