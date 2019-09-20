Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season is likely off to a slow start for several fantasy managers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense was dominant—it allowed just seven points and logged nine sacks—in a 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, and pass-catchers like Delanie Walker (seven catches, 64 yards) and DJ Chark Jr. (four catches, 76 yards, one touchdown) were solid.

However, it was not a good day for running backs. Leonard Fournette, for example, finished with 66 yards on 15 carries. One of his runs went for 69 yards.

The remainder of Week 3 is likely to follow a similar formula, with plenty of studs, duds and middle-of-the-pack fantasy performances.

Here, we'll examine the top players at each position, along with some of our favorite individual matchups of the week.

Quarterback

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

4. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

10. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

Top Matchup: Dak Prescott vs. Miami Dolphins

Dak Prescott is playing like a completely new man in 2019, thanks in large part to the rise of Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator.

No longer the Dallas Cowboys' game manager, Prescott is becoming a legitimate playmaker at the quarterback position.

Through two weeks, the 26-year-old has racked up 674 yards passing, seven touchdowns and just one interception. He's also rushed for 81 yards. He should be in store for another strong performance in Week 3, as the Miami Dolphins have been just terrible this season.

In fact, the Dolphins could be a historically bad team. Miami has lost its first two games by the combined score of 102-10. That minus-92 point differential is the worst since the NFL adopted a 16-game schedule, according to The Athletic's Mike Sando.

Miami ranks dead last in both total defense (511.0 yards per game) and run defense (194.5). It isn't much better against the pass, ranking 28th with 316.5 yards per game allowed. The Dolphins just traded away starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick too.

Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of the Dallas offense should feast against the Dolphins at home.

Stat Projection: 335 yards passing, 4 TDs, 45 yards rushing, 1 TD

Running Back

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

6. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

8. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets at New England Patriots

9. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

12. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

13. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

14. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers

15. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Top Matchup: Christian McCaffrey at Arizona Cardinals

While Dallas' Elliott may have the best matchup in terms of the opposing defense, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey finds himself in an even more favorable fantasy position. The Panthers may be without starting quarterback Cam Newton, who is dealing with a foot injury.

If Newton cannot go, Carolina will rely on backup Kyle Allen, and this seems to be the direction in which the Panthers are leaning.

"Kyle's preparing as if he's going to start and we'll have more clarity as we continue to go forward," head coach Ron Rivera said during a Thursday press conference.

This means McCaffrey is likely to be an even bigger centerpiece of the offense than he already is. Of course, that means little in the wrong matchup. Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held him to just 53 combined rushing and receiving yards and two receptions.

The Arizona Cardinals defense, however, does not present a tough matchup. It has been particularly bad against the run, allowing 149 rushing yards per game. Only three teams have allowed more.

Stat Projection: 125 yards rushing, 1 TD, 6 receptions, 85 yards receiving

Wide Receiver

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

4. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

7. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

8. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

10. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

11. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers

12. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders

13. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

15. Antonio Brown, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

16. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders

17. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

18. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

19. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

20. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Top Matchup: Chris Godwin vs. New York Giants

The Buccaneers' offense has experienced a few changes under new head coach Bruce Arians. For example, Tampa actually has a respectable running game—and Ronald Jones II is actually performing like an NFL tailback.

The biggest change, though, is that Chris Godwin has emerged as Jameis Winston's favorite target over perennial fantasy star Mike Evans.

Godwin has hauled in 11 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns over two weeks, while Evans has just 89 yards on six receptions.

Both wideouts should produce in Week 3, though. The Buccaneers host the New York Giants, who have allowed the fifth-most passing yards this season—an average of 441 per game.

Last week, two Buffalo Bills receivers topped the 70-yard mark against the Giants. Cole Beasley had four receptions for 83 yards, while John Brown caught seven passes for 72. Both Godwin and Evans should fare well.

As the new focal point of the passing attack, Godwin is the top wideout to start in this particular matchup.

Stat Projection: seven receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

5. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

8. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

9. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

10. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Top Matchup: Mark Andrews at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been an upper-echelon passer through the first two weeks of the season. It's fair to point out he's faced bad defenses (Miami and Arizona) thus far, but it should also be noted he's about to face another against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have allowed an average of 262.5 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

This is a good matchup for Jackson and for one of his top targets, tight end Mark Andrews. Last week, Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught six passes for 63 yards against Kansas City. This should be considered the absolute floor for Andrews in Week 3.

Andrews has produced at least 100 receiving yards in each of his two games so far, with eight receptions and a touchdown in each as well. His production isn't likely to take a major hit against the Chiefs.

Stat Projection: eight receptions, 98 yards, 1 TD

Kicker

1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

2. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

4. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

5. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

6. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

8. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

9. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

10. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles