Tony Romo Will Play 2019 Safeway Open; Could Miss Vikings vs. Bears Call on CBS

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL color commentator Tony Romo has been given a sponsor's exemption to play in the PGA Tour's Safeway Open, which begins on Thursday, Sept. 26.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Romo will miss calling the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears game on Sept. 29 if he makes the cut.

Romo has played in three PGA events in the past, most recently missing the cut at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson. He also didn't make the weekend at the 2018 or 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championships.

The 39-year-old, who is a scratch golfer, has won the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship each of the past two years.

The Safeway Open will take place at the Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, California. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is also scheduled to play.