Tony Romo Will Play 2019 Safeway Open; Could Miss Vikings vs. Bears Call on CBS

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 20, 2019

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo hugs the winner's trophy after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL color commentator Tony Romo has been given a sponsor's exemption to play in the PGA Tour's Safeway Open, which begins on Thursday, Sept. 26. 

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Romo will miss calling the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears game on Sept. 29 if he makes the cut.

Romo has played in three PGA events in the past, most recently missing the cut at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson. He also didn't make the weekend at the 2018 or 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championships.

The 39-year-old, who is a scratch golfer, has won the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship each of the past two years.

The Safeway Open will take place at the Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, California. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is also scheduled to play.

Related

    Jalen Ramsey Active Tonight

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jalen Ramsey Active Tonight

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    New Gridiron Heights 🚨

    'Thursday Night Football'? Somebody has to do it 😂🎥

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    New Gridiron Heights 🚨

    'Thursday Night Football'? Somebody has to do it 😂🎥

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Picks for Week 3 ✅

    B/R picks every game against the spread

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Expert Picks for Week 3 ✅

    B/R picks every game against the spread

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Bring Back Real Football 💪

    Get the shirt here 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bring Back Real Football 💪

    Get the shirt here 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP