Fantasy Alert: Josh Jacobs, LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams, More Injury Updates

With only hours remaining before the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off Week 3, fantasy football owners are preparing to set their lineups for the slate of games. Here are a few players who could potentially miss out and thus warrant a move to the bench.

Josh Jacobs Battling Unknown Illness

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold lost five pounds shortly after contracting mononucleosis. Josh Jacobs has apparently done him one better.

The Oakland Raiders running back indicated on Instagram he's down 10 pounds and feeling under the weather:

However, Jacobs will practice on Thursday, per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to the Raiders' injury report, Jacobs was limited in practice Wednesday with a hip problem. The Athletic's Vic Tafur also reported he "was cramping up" in Oakland's Week 2 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs and subsequently had a groin injury.

Jacobs ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' first two games, putting himself in RB1 territory.

That's in jeopardy with the news of his illness. Even if Jacobs takes the field against the Minnesota Vikings, it seems unlikely he'll be at 100 percent. Taking him out of the lineup might be an advisable step.

LeSean McCoy Returns to Practice; Damien Williams Misses Second Day

Neither LeSean McCoy nor Damien Williams practiced for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. The Chiefs listed an ankle injury for McCoy and a knee injury for Williams.

According to ESPN's Adam Teicher, Williams' status remains unchanged for Thursday but that McCoy will be back on the field.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that McCoy underwent an MRI on his ankle that came back negative, giving him a chance of playing Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Along with the questions over the health of McCoy and Williams, the Chiefs aren't facing a favorable matchup. The Ravens allowed 274.5 yards in their first two games, including a total of 41 yards on the ground.

While Baltimore played the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, the team is third in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Given all of the factors at play, you'll want to wait until the last possible moment to decide on anybody from the Chiefs' backfield.

Hamstring Injury Leaves Devin Singletary out Thursday

Devin Singletary missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters the rookie running back is considered day-to-day and the team will know more as the week unfolds.

Chris Brown of the team's website confirmed Singletary was absent at practice Thursday as well.

Singletary is the Bills' leading rusher through two weeks, going for 127 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Frank Gore has been the primary option in the running game, though, logging 30 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Cincinnati Bengals allowed 331 rushing yards in their losses to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, so the Singletary could potentially have a big day assuming he plays.

Because of that, hold out hope his hamstring heals enough to make him available Sunday.

Giants Expect Sterling Shepard out of Concussion Protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association launched a review of how Sterling Shepard continued to play in the New York Giants' Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Shepard missed the team's Week 2 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters the team was planning on the fourth-year wideout to be out of the NFL's concussion protocol, opening the door for him to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shepard was a full participant in Thursday's practice, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Even if Shepard plays, leaving him on the bench is arguably the best approach.

Daniel Jones is taking over for Eli Manning as the starting quarterback, painting some doubt on how New York's offense will look. Although Jones had a strong preseason, the regular season will be a far different challenge for the rookie quarterback.

Marlon Mack Misses Second Straight Day with Calf Injury

A calf injury threatens to interrupt Marlon Mack's strong start to 2019. The Indianapolis Colts running back ran for 174 yards and a touchdown and followed up with 51 yards on 20 carries in Week 2.

Rotoworld's Ian Hartitz, Mack is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.

In what's an encouraging sign, Mack had a walking boot inside the Colts' locker room Wednesday but wasn't wearing it, per The Athletic's Stephen Holder. Holder took that to mean the injury isn't too serious.