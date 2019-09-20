NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Updated Standings After Thursday Night Football

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Things can change quickly in the NFL, and that's exactly what has happened over a three-week span in northeastern Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were beaten in their first two games of the season, lost quarterback Nick Foles for an extended period because of a collarbone injury and are dealing with a situation involving cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has expressed his desire to be traded.

Yet all of that didn't stop Jacksonville from having its best showing of the season Thursday night.

In the first game of Week 3, the Jaguars were dominant from the start in a 20-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Perhaps the win could help Jacksonville turn its season in a positive direction.

With most of the Week 3 action still to come, here's a look at updated power rankings and what you need to know about the forthcoming NFL slate.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (2-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

3. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-0)

5. Green Bay Packers (2-0)

6. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

7. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

8. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

9. Chicago Bears (1-1)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

11. Houston Texans (1-1)

12. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

13. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

14. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

15. Detroit Lions (1-0-1)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

17. Buffalo Bills (2-0)

18. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

19. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2)

21. Oakland Raiders (1-1)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

24. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

25. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

26. Arizona Cardinals (0-1-1)

27. New York Jets (0-2)

28. Denver Broncos (0-2)

29. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

30. New York Giants (0-2)

31. Washington Redskins (0-2)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

Thursday Recap, Week 3 Preview

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew made his second career NFL start Thursday night, and he wasted no time putting the Jaguars in control. He threw two touchdown passes within the first nine minutes of the game to put Jacksonville ahead 14-0.

From there, the Jags defense did a great job shutting down the Titans, not allowing them to score until a touchdown in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Josh Lambo kicked a pair of second-half field goals for Jacksonville, which ensured Tennessee wouldn't get back into the game.

But the most impressive part of the night was Minshew, who earned his first professional win and continued to do a great job filling in for Foles.

"A lot of people never thought I would get this opportunity, so now that I do have it, I make the most of it," the 23-year-old said, according to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "I'm super grateful for it, but I know through everything I've learned in my career, with the situation I'm in, I know I may only get one, so you gotta make the most of it, so that's what I'm trying to do now."

Minshew and the Jaguars will have 10 days before trying to build off Thursday's win as they try to take control of what could be a competitive AFC South.

Before that, though, there are plenty of other exciting games coming up Sunday.

Several top teams have favorable home matchups in Week 3, including the New England Patriots (vs. the New York Jets), the Dallas Cowboys (vs. the Miami Dolphins) and the Green Bay Packers (vs. the Denver Broncos). Those teams should improve to 3-0.

The most competitive game of the weekend could be the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens matchup, and it should give a clearer picture of which teams are the best in the AFC.

While New England is likely the early Super Bowl favorite, Kansas City and Baltimore have also been impressive. It should be fun to watch these two likely playoff teams face off.

It will also be interesting to see how the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers play without their veteran starting quarterbacks.

New Orleans will be without Drew Brees, who recently underwent surgery on his right thumb and will miss some time. It will be crucial for the Saints to win a few games without him to stay in the NFC postseason hunt. However, they have a tough road matchup against the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh will be without Ben Roethlisberger (right elbow injury) for the rest of the season. Mason Rudolph had a solid Week 2 showing, passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns, but the Steelers fell to 0-2 via a loss to the Seahawks.

With Pittsburgh playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 and with Rudolph set to make his first career NFL start, this could be a telling game and show where the Steelers' season could be headed without Roethlisberger.