Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Fantasy football playoff berths are often secured or fumbled away through in-season roster management.

It might be the least glamorous portion of the process, as it lacks the inherent excitement of drafting a team or adding to it on the waiver wire. But it's just as critical as anything you'll do with your fantasy club.

Few feelings are more deflating than losing a tight contest while having several bench players outscore your starters. Starting a player in a brutal matchup and watching him fail to produce could be one of them.

Let's avoid those future facepalms by examining early trends to determine the top starts and sits for Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.

Start 'Em

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

RB: Sony Michel, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

WR: John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

TE: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Sit 'Em

QB: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

QB: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

RB: James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers

RB: Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

WR: Robby Anderson, New York Jets at New England Patriots

WR: Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings

WR: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

TE: Trey Burton, Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins

TE: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers

Start: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

It feels like forever ago that Jimmy Garoppolo was throwing five consecutive practice interceptions or posting a zero quarterback rating in his return from an ACL tear. Truth be told, it was barely over a month ago, it just seems longer with the dramatic strides he has made since.

He looked a little uncertain in Week 1, and it showed in the stat line. While he completed 66.7 percent of his passes, he also only managed 166 yards on 18 completions and canceled out his touchdown with an interception.

In Week 2, he was poised, decisive and incredibly productive. He torched Cincinnati for 296 yards and three scores, making him only the third quarterback with 270-plus yards, three-plus touchdowns and one or fewer interception that week.

He could keep trending up with the Steelers coming to town. They've been the sixth-most generous defense to fantasy quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports, and while they upgraded their talent in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, he might need time getting adjusted.

If new Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph can't keep his offense on the field, Garoppolo could be in line for a huge day.

Sit: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

Any Jared Goff owner can tell you, there are great weeks and dismal ones with 2016's top pick.

Despite throwing for 4,688 yards last season, he had seven games in which he landed shy of 240 yards. That doesn't seem possible, until you realize he had another five outings where he cleared 350.

If only there was some way to know when he'd erupt and when he'd stay silent...oh wait, there is! Essentially, trust him at home and exercise caution on the road. Five of his six best outings last season came on his home field, while six of his seven worst took place away from it.

If that's not reason enough to be hesitant, the Rams might take a ground-and-pound approach to this game. Letting Todd Gurley loose is never a bad idea, especially if it can keep Baker Mayfield and Co. on the sideline. The Browns also boast the personnel to make life difficult for Goff with talented corners and relentless pass-rushers.

Start: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

Given Mike Evans' draft cost (20.7 average draft position, per Fantasy Football Calculator) and past production, most owners likely consider him a must-start every week.

That's a reasonable view, it would just be nice if his stats reflected it. He has six receptions for 89 yards through the first two weeks. That output slots him right between Bennie Fowler (10 for 91) and Vernon Davis (seven for 88). Yeah, it's been rough.

But Evans' talent hasn't disappeared, and neither has Jameis Winston's rocket arm. Both should be at their best against a Giants team leaning fully into their rebuild with the promotion of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones to the starting lineup.

New York has tied for the third-most fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. In Week 1, the Giants allowed both Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup to reach the century mark, while Randall Cobb wasn't far behind with 69 receiving yards (and a score).

Home-cooking against an exploitable defense could be just what Evans needs to rejoin the elite ranks.