Report: DEA Investigating Source of Drugs Involved in Tyler Skaggs' Death

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Drug Enforcement Agency has launched an investigation to determine where Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs acquired the drugs that were in his system when he died, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

Skaggs' body was found July 1 at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, Texas. An autopsy determined he choked on his vomit, with fentanyl, oxycodone and oxymorphone showing up in his toxicology report.

Quinn reported fentanyl in particular "drew the attention of federal investigators."

Skaggs' family released a statement in August saying the Southlake Police Department was looking into an unnamed member of the Angels organization as it investigated his death, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

"We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels," they said. "We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us."

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said the team was cooperating with authorities as part of the investigation.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier this month MLB and the MLB Players Association opened a dialogue regarding random drug testing for opioids. He noted it's unclear when the two sides would agree to a firm plan but that they planned to continue negotiations into the offseason.