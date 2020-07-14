Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Day-to-Day with Back Injury, Will Undergo MRI

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will undergo an MRI on his back, with the development coming after a batting practice session that was held on Sunday.

"Once he cooled down, some of that stiffness came back," Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "He's still day-to-day. Going to get some tests run and see where he's at."

Rogers noted Rizzo has missed approximately a week's worth of practice because of the injury.

Rizzo has proved to be fairly durable through the years, never making fewer than 140 appearances in a single season since his first full year in the majors back in 2013. He averaged 154 games from 2013 to 2018.

Unfortunately for him, he was forced to the shelf after rolling his ankle during a game last August, resulting in a lateral right ankle sprain. He missed three games as a result.

He wound up hitting .293/.405/.520 with 27 home runs and 94 RBI in 146 appearances last season. Despite a strong performance at the plate by Rizzo, the Cubs missed the playoffs while going 84-78, good for a third-place finish in the Nationals League Central.

Chicago will have just more than a week to figure out if Rizzo will be ready for Opening Day. The Cubs are scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers on July 24 to open the shortened 2020 MLB season.

Playing without Rizzo for any amount of time is a tough blow for Ross' squad both at the plate and in the field. After all, Rizzo is a three-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glover and a 2016 Silver Slugger recipient. Should Rizzo miss time, Victor Caratini—a career .252 hitter—could be among the options to fill in at first base.