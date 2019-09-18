Jaguars' Doug Marrone Talks Jalen Ramsey Relationship, Status for TNF vs. Titans

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Despite seeking a trade, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to play for the team Thursday against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday.

"Jalen and I have always had a good open relationship," Marrone said, per Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network. "We sat down yesterday and talked about what went on with him and I...that's behind us right now."

The coach was seen yelling at Ramsey on the sidelines during Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, which led to the cornerback requesting a trade from the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ramsey has reportedly been frustrated with how he has been used, and his disconnect with the team and coach have been "steadily building."

The 24-year-old has played in and started all 50 possible regular-season games in his career to this point, establishing himself as one of the best players at his position. He has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two years, earning a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017.

Though Marrone believes he has made up with his star defender, Rapoport reported the team is expected to trade Ramsey by Friday:

The Jaguars are reportedly seeking a "first-round pick plus," meaning it might take a second high pick or a player to complete a deal.

In the meantime, he remains part of Jacksonville's roster and will seemingly do whatever he can to help the team win until he is traded.

Related

    Update: Cowboys Cut Taco Charlton

    Dallas was trying to find a trade partner for the 2017 first-round pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Update: Cowboys Cut Taco Charlton

    Dallas was trying to find a trade partner for the 2017 first-round pick

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Odell Turns Watch Buzz into Partnership

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Turns Watch Buzz into Partnership

    Jake Trotter
    via ESPN.com

    Saints Going with 2 QBs vs. Seahawks 🍿

    Payton: NOLA will approach Week 3 with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill in the game plan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints Going with 2 QBs vs. Seahawks 🍿

    Payton: NOLA will approach Week 3 with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill in the game plan

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Team's Biggest Sign of Hope 🙌

    D.J. Chark is a bright spot for Jags

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Every NFL Team's Biggest Sign of Hope 🙌

    D.J. Chark is a bright spot for Jags

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report