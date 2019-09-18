Jaguars' Doug Marrone Talks Jalen Ramsey Relationship, Status for TNF vs. Titans

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Despite seeking a trade, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to play for the team Thursday against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday.

"Jalen and I have always had a good open relationship," Marrone said, per Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network. "We sat down yesterday and talked about what went on with him and I...that's behind us right now."

The coach was seen yelling at Ramsey on the sidelines during Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, which led to the cornerback requesting a trade from the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ramsey has reportedly been frustrated with how he has been used, and his disconnect with the team and coach have been "steadily building."

The 24-year-old has played in and started all 50 possible regular-season games in his career to this point, establishing himself as one of the best players at his position. He has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two years, earning a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017.

Though Marrone believes he has made up with his star defender, Rapoport reported the team is expected to trade Ramsey by Friday:

The Jaguars are reportedly seeking a "first-round pick plus," meaning it might take a second high pick or a player to complete a deal.

In the meantime, he remains part of Jacksonville's roster and will seemingly do whatever he can to help the team win until he is traded.