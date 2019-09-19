Week 3 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

James Kenney/Associated Press

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season is upon us. It's certainly been an interesting season so far, with injuries and surprise performances among the key storylines.

The Miami Dolphins have been bad, which isn't shocking given the tanking process they're engaged in. The New York Jets, however, have struggled largely due to injuries at quarterback. Starter Sam Darnold is out indefinitely because of mononucleosis, and backup Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

According to Caesars, both the Dolphins and Jets are expected to lose by three scores this week. Is either team worth betting as the underdog?

Let's take a look at the latest odds, over/unders and predictions for Week 3—along with some intriguing props for the remaining schedule.

NFL Week 3 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Tennessee Titans (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars | O/U 39: Tennessee 28-24

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) | O/U 47.0: Atlanta 27-26

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) | O/U 52.5: Kansas City 30-28

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6.0) | O/U 44: Buffalo 30-21

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-23.0) | O/U 44.0: New England 30-13

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-7.5) | O/U 43.0: Green Bay 23-20

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) | O/U 46.5: Philadelphia 24-23

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-21.5) | O/U 46.5: Dallas 31-17

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-9.0) | O/U 43.0: Minnesota 30-28

Carolina Panthers (N/A) at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 19-17

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5) | O/U 48.0: New York 20-18

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) | O/U 47.5: Los Angeles 22-20

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4.0) | O/U 44.5: Seahawks 21=17

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) | O/U 43.5: San Francisco 28-22

Los Angeles Rams (-3.0) at Cleveland Browns | O/U 49.5: Los Angeles 30-20

Chicago Bears (-4) at Washington Redskins | O/U 41.5; Chicago 23-18

NFL MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite for NFL MVP, which should be expected. He won the award last season and is off to a hot start in 2019. Through two weeks, he has racked up 821 yards passing with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

However, the ageless wonder Tom Brady can not and should not be counted out. He's currently carrying 15-2 odds for the MVP award, and he has just as good a shot at winning as Mahomes, who is 9-4.

Working in the 42-year-old's favor is the fact the Patriots appear to be one of the best teams in football right now. They've outscored their opponents 76-3 through two weeks and should be in line for another decisive win this week.

Should New England finish with the best record of the season, Brady will rightfully get a lot of the credit. So far, he's thrown for 605 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Don't be shocked if he wins the fourth MVP award of his storied career.

Jaguars Over 17 Points

Here's an interesting prop for the week's opener from Oddschecker. You can find 4-6 odds that the Jacksonville Jaguars will score at least 17 points against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

While the Titans defense has been solid this season, it did just give up 19 points to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. It also faces the prospect of playing on a short week against a Jaguars team motivated to gain momentum behind new starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Minshew, the rookie out of Washington State, has performed well in relief of Nick Foles this season. He's thrown for 488 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in less than two games.

Another factor is that Tennessee's offense has been fairly hit-or-miss in 2019. Yes, the Titans dropped 43 points on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but the vast majority of those points came off of turnovers in the fourth quarter.

As long as Minshew is careful with the football, the Jaguars should be able to play keep-away and grind out multiple scoring drives on the evening.

Expect the Titans to win but Jacksonville to top the 17-point mark.

Jaguars-Titans Under 17.5 First-Half Points

Another interesting prop from Oddschecker involves the total points in the first half. You can find 20-21 odds that the total won't reach 17.5 points.

Given the inconsistency of Tennessee's offense, the talent of both defenses involved and the fact this should be a hotly contested division rivalry game, there probably won't be a lot of scoring early.

The sloppy nature of Thursday night games adds to the probability this one won't reach 18 points before the intermission.