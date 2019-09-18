Victor Lindelof Extends Manchester United Contract Until at Least June 2024

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2024.

The Red Devils confirmed the deal via the club's official website on Wednesday and noted the agreement has the option of an additional year.

A statement from the Sweden international read:

"Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home. I have grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years and for that I am grateful to everyone at the club for their help and support. I love playing football and my aim now is to help the team to win trophies and repay the fans for their unrivalled support.

I know that everyone at the club shares this vision and will give everything to get Manchester United back to where it belongs.



I’m still young and know I can improve further but with the help of the boss and his coaching staff, I believe that only good things are ahead for this great club."

Lindelof's previous contract, which also had an optional year, was due to expire in 2021. The centre-back appears highly favoured by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has played every minute of United's 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils from Benfica for a reported £31 million in 2017, making 74 appearances for the club in all competitions.

United broke the world transfer record for a defender when they signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80 million this past summer.

Reporter Chris Wheeler highlighted the importance of keeping Lindelof content after the high-profile arrival of a new partner in central defence:

The club also sent Chris Smalling to AS Roma on loan, although his agreement has no option to buy—another sign of the faith entrusted to Lindelof.



Axel Tuanzebe, 21, has been named in each of United's five Premier League matchday squads this season and looks to have earned a spot in Solskjaer's plans.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone listed the other contenders at centre-back, though it's Maguire and Lindelof who seem set in place as the pairing of choice:

The statement confirming Lindelof's new contract featured comment from Solskjaer, who said:

"Victor has established himself here and has become a very important part of our team. He brings calmness on the pitch and I can see that he is determined to help this club and to be successful here.

"I'm extremely happy that he has committed his future to Manchester United. We're all looking forward to working together to deliver the success and get United back to where we know the club belongs."

Lindelof has attracted praise for his on-ball ability, a trait of growing importance at Old Trafford as the manager seeks to encourage playing out from the back.

The defender's next test could be at home to Astana on Thursday when United get their UEFA Europa League group campaign under way.