Warriors' Stephen Curry 'Definitely' Wants to Play for Team USA at 2020 Olympics

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was one of many superstars who didn't play for Team USA at the recent FIBA World Cup in China, but he intends to represent his country at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, the two-time MVP and three-time champ discussed his desire to be part of the Olympics for the first time in his career:

"That is the plan, for sure. You know, obviously knock on wood, you don't want any injuries or things like that to interfere. ... Definitely wanna go. I've never been on the Olympic team. I've been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it."

Team USA finished seventh in the World Cup, losing to both France and Serbia.

After James Harden, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and others withdrew, Team USA was left with a shell of the roster it expected to bring to China.

Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players with at least one All-Star appearance to their credit, and the lack of top-end talent showed.

However, Curry said: "We're still the best. If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment's been there, and I think it'll be there next year."

Failures on the international stage tend to bring Team USA together.

After the Americans had a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Summer Olympics, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh and Tayshaun Prince signed on as new arrivals for 2008, joining a core of Carlos Boozer, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

The U.S. then won three consecutive Olympic golds.

Curry would give Team USA arguably the greatest three-point shooter of all time and a proven winner, and it could only help that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is an assistant under Gregg Popovich for Team USA.