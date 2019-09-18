Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season just keeps getting more and more unpredictable. Injuries have been a big part of the equation, as players like Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Sam Darnold, Nick Foles, Derrius Guice and Jordan Reed have all suffered injuries in the opening weeks of the season.

Obviously, this is a problem for fantasy enthusiasts. Many are left looking for secondary options ahead of Week 3, but who are the best options? Many factors are involved, including production history, projected role and matchup.

With those factors in mind, let's take a look at the top players at each fantasy position for Week 3.

All rankings are based on points-per-reception scoring.

Quarterback

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

4. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

10. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

Through two weeks, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the most dynamic and exciting players in the league. The dual-threat signal-caller dominated through the air in Week 1 and did it on the ground in Week 2.

This season, Jackson has racked up 596 passing yards, 120 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

On Sunday, Jackson will face off against a Kansas City defense that has allowed 367.5 yards per game, 19th in the NFL. It won't matter how Jackson chooses to attack the Chiefs defense; he should have a fair bit of success.

Making the matchup more favorable is the fact that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will be on the opposite sideline. This could very well turn into a shootout, which is great news for anyone with Jackson in their starting lineup.

Running Back

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

6. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

8. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets at New England Patriots

9. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

12. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

13. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

14. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

15. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers

16. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

18. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

19. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings

20. Sony Michel, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins are not a talented team. They played their first two games at home and lost by a combined score of 102-10. Then they traded starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Dolphins have been this bad at home and are now down another elite player, just how bad will they be on the road in Week 3?

We're about to find out, as the Dolphins will head to Dallas to battle the Cowboys. This is a premier matchup for almost any Cowboys player, but it's especially favorable for running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott will see a ton of action even if this game is close. He's now in his third week after ending his holdout and remains a big part of the offense, even if Dallas isn't quite so run-oriented this year. If the Cowboys pull away early, as Miami's opponents have done, the Cowboys should use Elliott to grind this game away.

Heck, backup Tony Pollard may even get a fair amount of run in this game.

Wide Receiver

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

4. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

7. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

8. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

10. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

11. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers

12. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders

13. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

15. Antonio Brown, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

16. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders

17. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

18. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

19. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

20. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay continues to prove that he's a No. 1 wideout and a rising fantasy star. With 12 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns this season, he is bonding more with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"[The trust] is still growing," Golladay said, per Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press. "I feel he has a little more trust in me that I will go up there and make those plays."

This week, Golladay will face a Philadelphia Eagles secondary that has been one of the worst in the league this season. Philadelphia is allowing 340 yards passing per game—only the Oakland Raiders have allowed more.

While playing in Philadelphia makes for a tough road trip, Golladay should have his fair share of success for the undefeated Lions.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

5. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

8. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

9. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

10. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Kicker

1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

2. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

4. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

5. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

6. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

8. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

9. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

10. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles