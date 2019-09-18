NFL Week 3 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over/Under Lines

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A lot has happened this NFL season—and it's only been two weeks.

Antonio Brown was traded from the Oakland Raiders to the New England Patriots, then he scored a touchdown in his Pats debut, helping them start the year 2-0.

A pair of veteran quarterbacks, New Orleans' Drew Brees and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, have suffered injuries. Brees' right thumb injury is expected to require surgery, which could cause him to miss an extended period of time, while Roethlisberger is out for the season due to an elbow injury.

The latest headline is that Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded. So, some team could be getting a huge boost to its secondary in the near future.

Entering Week 3 of the season, here's a look at this week's slate of games, including odds and picks for all 16 of them.

Week 3 NFL Odds and Picks

Picks are in bold and made against the spread.

Tennessee (-1.5) at Jacksonville; Over/Under 39 points

Baltimore at Kansas City (-6.5); O/U 54.5

Cincinnati at Buffalo (-6); O/U 44

Detroit at Philadelphia (-6.5); O/U 46.5

Denver at Green Bay (-8); O/U 43

Miami at Dallas (-21.5); O/U 46.5

N.Y. Jets at New England (-23); O/U 44

Oakland at Minnesota (-9); O/U 43

Carolina (-3) at Arizona; O/U 46.5

Atlanta at Indianapolis (-1.5); O/U 47

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay (-6.5); O/U 48

Houston at L.A. Chargers (-3.5); O/U 47.5

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (-6.5); O/U 43.5

New Orleans at Seattle (-4); O/U 44.5

L.A. Rams (-3) at Cleveland; O/U 49.5

Chicago (-4) at Washington; O/U 41.5

Odds obtained via Caesars

Potential Upset Picks

Arizona (+3) over Carolina

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Panthers were already struggling as they opened the season with back-to-back losses to the Rams and Buccaneers, and now they could be without quarterback Cam Newton, who missed practice Tuesday with an aggravated foot injury.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have played a pair of close games, tying the Lions in their season opener and losing to the Ravens by six points on the road. In the tie against Detroit, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray led a big fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime.

Murray is showing why Arizona selected him with the No. 1 pick, as he's passed for 657 yards through the first two weeks. He should only improve as he gets even more comfortable in the Cardinals' offense and adjusts to the NFL level.

Sunday will be a memorable game for Murray, as he'll lead the Cardinals to a win and secure his first NFL victory.

Atlanta (+1.5) over Indianapolis

The Falcons bounced back from their season-opening loss to the Vikings with an impressive victory over the Eagles this past Sunday night. Matt Ryan threw a go-ahead 54-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with two minutes, 10 seconds remaining, and Atlanta held on to win its home opener.

In the win, the Falcons flashed their offensive potential as Jones and Calvin Ridley combined for 211 yards and three touchdowns. When Ryan gets those two the ball consistently, Atlanta's offense can be dangerous.

Expect to see that carry over into this Sunday's road matchup at Indianapolis.

The Falcons should take control of the matchup against the Colts and keep their offense going throughout. While Indianapolis will keep it competitive, Atlanta will pull away late to seal the victory.

Houston (+3.5) over L.A. Chargers

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texans would be 2-0 right now if Wil Lutz hadn't kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Saints to victory in Week 1. Because of that, Houston lost its opener 30-28.

But the Texans bounced back in Week 2, beating the AFC South-rival Jaguars 13-12. It wasn't the most impressive victory, but it was still their first win of the season.

Houston hasn't showed its full potential yet, but it certainly has the offense to match and outlast Los Angeles. Quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins should get the Texans' offense back on track this week in what could be a back-and-forth matchup.

However, expect Houston to win, as it could make an early-season statement with a quality road win.