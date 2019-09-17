Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: 1st Offers from Unknown NFC, AFC Teams Leak

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

At least two teams interested in trading for Jalen Ramsey have made presented offers to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, an NFC team has offered a 2020 first-round draft pick and fifth-round pick in 2021, and one AFC team offered up a 2020 first-rounder and a player.

Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen he asked the Jaguars to trade the star cornerback.



Schefter added that while Jacksonville has spoken to interested teams, it has no interest in dealing the two-time Pro Bowler.

On Tuesday, Ramsey denied his camp was involved in leaking the information about requesting a trade.

"Let's be clear about something," Ramsey said, via NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "I didn't leak that information. Me and my agent didn't leak that information."

The request came after Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone had to be separated on the sidelines during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported Ramsey could be dealt as early as this week "because of the damage to the relationship between Ramsey and (Marrone)."



Since being drafted No. 4 overall by the Jaguars in 2016, Ramsey has established himself as one of the NFL's best defensive backs. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the second-best cornerback coming into this season, citing his 53.8 completion percentage allowed and 72.1 quarterback rating against over the previous three years.

Ramsey has two years remaining on his rookie contract, including a $13.7 million salary in 2020. The 24-year-old has 45 passes defensed and nine interceptions in 50 career games.