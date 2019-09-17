Report: Colin Kaepernick's Agent Contacting NFL Teams Seeking QBs amid Injuries

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The agent of former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick has reportedly been reaching out to NFL teams on behalf of his client as the league has recently been plagued by injuries at the quarterback position.

"Colin is literally in the best shape of his life," a source told Chris Williamson of SNY. "He's been working out five days a week at 5 a.m. for three years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a QB."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

