Does Chad Johnson Deserve Your 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 17, 2019

Chad Johnson is arguably the greatest wide receiver in Cincinnati Bengals history and undoubtedly one of the most entertaining personalities the NFL has ever seen. The man known as "Ochocinco" racked up Bengals records and 1,000-plus-yard-receiving seasons throughout his career.

Watch the video above to see the case for him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

To cast your vote for who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, head to the official website.


