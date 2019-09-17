NFL Predictions Week 3: Top Odds, Picks, Projections for Every Game on Schedule

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The expectations have diminished for the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The injuries to their starting quarterbacks have been reflected in the Week 3 lines, as both are road underdogs for their respective trips to Seattle and San Francisco.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Week 3 will be the first time since Week 17 in 2004 in which Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger do not play.

New Orleans is not in terrible shape in the NFC South, but a loss to Seattle could set it back. Pittsburgh is in a much different situation, as it needs a win to end a two-game losing streak.

Teddy Bridgewater and Mason Rudolph face stiff competition from two of the three undefeated squads in the NFC West. While an upset is never out of the question, both squads could be in for a tough Sunday.

NFL Week 3 Schedule and Odds

Odds via Caesars; projections against the spread in bold

Thursday, September 19

Tennessee (-1.5) at Jacksonville (Over/Under: 40) (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, September 22

Atlanta at Indianapolis (-2.5) (O/U: 47.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore at Kansas City (-6.5) (O/U: 54.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati at Buffalo (-6) (O/U: 44) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at New England (-18) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Green Bay (-8) (O/U: 43) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Philadelphia (-7.5) (O/U: 48) (1 p.m., Fox)

Miami at Dallas (-21) (O/U: 47.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Oakland at Minnesota (-7.5) (O/U: 42) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina (-2.5) at Arizona (O/U: 46.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay (-6.5) (O/U: 48) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Houston at Los Angeles Chargers (-3) (O/U: 47.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (-6.5) (O/U: 43.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans at Seattle (-5) (O/U:44.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at Cleveland (O/U: 50.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, September 23

Chicago (-4.5) at Washington (O/U: 41.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (-6.5)

Gary Landers/Associated Press

San Francisco put together a pair of solid wins on the road against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati to set itself up nicely for Sunday's home opener at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers produced 572 total yards in Week 2, and their injury concerns at running back look like they have been washed away by a next-man-up mentality.

With Tevin Coleman out, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. combined for 238 rushing yards and two scores on 35 carries. Mostert also had 68 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Shanahan's running back trio could have more success in Week 3 against a Steelers defense that conceded the third-most receiving yards and ninth-most rushing yards to running backs.

Pittsburgh ranks third-to-last in yards conceded to wide receivers, but it will have some secondary help with the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami.

But the acquisition of the defensive back might not be enough for Mike Tomlin's team to contain the 49ers, who have had 10 players catch a ball from Jimmy Garoppolo.

In his three home starts for the Niners, the 27-year-old has 829 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

If Pittsburgh can't contain the San Francisco offense, it will not be able to give Rudolph an opportunity to win the contest.

The Oklahoma State product put up 112 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-19 passing in relief or Roethlisberger Sunday.

The 24-year-old is familiar with the offensive scheme, but the biggest concern for him could be the production of his wide receivers.

Pittsburgh's receiving corps has 47 receptions on 81 targets, with James Washington and Donte Moncrief failing to catch over half of the passes thrown at them.

If San Francisco's secondary limits the production of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rudolph could be out of reliable targets at receiver.

The 49ers were able to contain John Ross for most part Sunday, with his 66-yard touchdown catch coming in garbage time, and in Week 1, they held all of Tampa Bay's receivers under 60 yards.

San Francisco is the safe play with a 6.5-point spread because of its early production and pair of double-digit victories.

New Orleans at Seattle (-5)

Don Wright/Associated Press

Similar to Rudolph, Bridgewater carries familiarity with his offense after spending a season backing up Brees, but knowing the scheme and executing it are much different.

Bridgewater went 17-of-30 for 165 yards in relief of Brees against the Los Angeles Rams.

That was a decent start for the quarterback out of Louisville, but he needs to better at CenturyLink Field, especially if Seattle continues to stop the run.

The Seahawks limited the Bengals and Steelers to 115 rushing yards, which is the fourth-best total in the NFL.

If Pete Carroll's team takes away Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray from the New Orleans offense, the Saints could struggle.

In 2018, Seattle held opponents under 25 points at home in five of its six wins, and in Week 1, it limited the Bengals to 20.

If that trend continues, the NFC West side could open up a double-digit advantage against a defense that has conceded 6.6 yards per play and 55 points.

Chris Carson could be in for a big game, as New Orleans ranks 27th in rushing yards conceded. The Seattle running back received 15 carries in each of his first two games and averaged 88.6 rushing yards in his last five home games.

If Carson provides Russell Wilson, who has 495 passing yards and five touchdowns, with balance on offense, the Seahawks could move through the New Orleans defense and cover the five-point spread.

