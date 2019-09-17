NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 2019 Standings, Reaction for All Teams Post-MNF

Elsa/Getty Images

Monday night's game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets was a sloppy affair, in part because several starters missed the game with injuries.

The Jets even went down to their third quarterback after Trevor Siemian suffered an ankle injury on a brutal and illegal hit from Cleveland's Myles Garrett.

With players like Sam Darnold (mononucleosis), C.J. Mosley (groin) and Quinnen Williams (ankle) out, the Jets were undermanned and outmatched by the Browns, who went on to win 23-3.

It wasn't a pretty win for the upstart Browns, but it was a win and it put them in second place in the AFC North. The Jets remain at the bottom of the AFC East, along with the rebuilding Miami Dolphins, who just traded away another top-tier player in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick:

How does the rest of the league stack up after two weeks? Let's take a look at the standings and the power rankings heading into Week 3.

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England Patriots 2-0

Buffalo Bills 2-0

New York Jets 0-2

Miami Dolphins 0-2

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 2-0

Cleveland Browns 1-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 0-2

Cincinnati Bengals 0-2

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts 1-1

Houston Texans 1-1

Tennessee Titans 1-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 0-2

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 2-0

Los Angeles Chargers 1-1

Oakland Raiders 1-1

Denver Broncos 0-2

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys 2-0

Philadelphia Eagles 1-1

New York Giants 0-2

Washington Redskins 0-2

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 2-0

Detroit Lions 1-0-1

Minnesota Vikings 1-1

Chicago Bears 1-1

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-1

Atlanta Falcons 1-1

New Orleans Saints 1-1

Carolina Panthers 0-2

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 2-0

Seattle Seahawks 2-0

Los Angeles Rams 2-0

Arizona Cardinals 0-1-1

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Power Rankings, Post MNF

1. New England Patriots

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Seattle Seahawks

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Chicago Bears

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Houston Texans

13. Buffalo Bills

14. San Francisco 49ers

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Tennessee Titans

17. Atlanta Falcons

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Detroit Lions

20. Oakland Raiders

21. Cleveland Browns

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

24. Cincinnati Bengals

25. Carolina Panthers

26. Arizona Cardinals

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

28. Denver Broncos

29. Washington Redskins

30. New York Giants

31. New York Jets

32. Miami Dolphins

1. New England Patriots

Another week, another dominant win for the New England Patriots. While it wasn't a surprise to see them blow out the hapless Dolphins, the extent of their victory was a little eye-opening. Getting a shutout in Miami isn't something we're used to seeing from New England.

This Patriots defense is good. It's scary good.

Through two weeks, the Patriots have allowed three points and just 492 yards of offense. Dating back to the Super Bowl, they've allowed a mere six points. Even if quarterback Tom Brady hits the proverbial cliff at some point this season, New England should remain a title contender.

The biggest concern for the Patriots at this point is the toe injury suffered by left tackle Isaiah Wynn during Sunday's game. He is awaiting MRI results and could miss extended time.

14. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers appear ready to compete in the NFC West this season. They haven't jumped into the top 10 yet due to their quality of opponents—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear average, the Cincinnati Bengals look worse than that. However, this could change in the coming weeks.

San Francisco has winnable games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Browns coming up before a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seeing an improved offense isn't a surprise, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is back from last year's torn ACL. What has been remarkable is San Francisco's defense, which has allowed just over 300 yards per game this season.

This is a balanced 49ers team and it's one that should remain in the playoff hunt throughout the season.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers just added Fitzpatrick to their defense, which will help the team in the short term and for the future. It probably won't be enough to put them into playoff contention in 2019, though, as they have lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season.

"This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people," he said in a statement, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I can only trust God's plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season."

It will be the Mason Rudolph show from here on out. While the 24-year-old may prove to be a capable quarterback, he isn't likely to jump-start an offense that looked lost in Week 1 and rather pedestrian in Week 2.

The Steelers have enough talent to win some games this season and may even push for a winning record. However, they probably aren't going to overtake the rival Baltimore Ravens within the division.