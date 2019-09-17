NFL Week 3 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The new-look Cleveland Browns have won their first game of this new era for the franchise.

After a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Browns bounced back with a 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night. It was a game that more closely resembled what Cleveland fans were hoping for, as star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had six receptions for 161 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown catch.

Now, it's time to turn our attention to Week 3 of the NFL season, which begins Thursday with an AFC South matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's a look at the full schedule, including picks for each of the 16 games.

Week 3 Picks

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Titans 20-14

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts: Falcons 24-21

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 34-28

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills: Bills 20-10

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers: Packers 30-13

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 26-17

New York Jets at New England Patriots: Patriots 38-14

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 37-7

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 24-13

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 27-24

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers 24-16

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers: Texans 31-27

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 27-16

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 28-14

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns: Rams 27-24

Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins: Bears 20-7

Chiefs outlast Ravens in battle of talented quarterbacks

The Ravens were eliminated in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs last season, so they never had the opportunity to play the Chiefs. That makes this the first head-to-head matchup between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, and Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.

They're two of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch, and both have played well while leading their respective teams to 2-0 starts. Mahomes has passed for 821 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions, while Jackson has thrown for 596 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kansas City and Baltimore should be two of the top teams in the AFC this season, and both will likely be among the contenders to potentially upset New England and make a run at the Super Bowl. This Week 3 matchup could be telling as to which of the two teams is stronger.

Although the Ravens have the better defense, the Chiefs' offense is a bit deeper, and that will make Mahomes and his weapons difficult to stop.

Kyler Murray guides Cardinals to win, the first of his NFL career

Kyler Murray may be winless through the first two games of his pro career, but he's impressing while leading Arizona in some competitive matchups.

In Week 1, the 22-year-old led a big fourth-quarter comeback against the Lions in a game that resulted in a tie. Then, the Cardinals went on the road and lost by only six points to the Ravens. He has passed for 657 yards between the pair of contests.

Now, if Murray starts to use his feet more and has better fortune finding the end zone, he should be on the cusp of leading Arizona to its first win of the season. And this weekend could be the game it happens.

The Panthers have lost back-to-back games to open the year, and quarterback Cam Newton has struggled. With the Cardinals back home and Murray only gaining confidence, expect them to not only play a close game but to pull out the win on Sunday.

Saints, Steelers fall without veteran starting quarterbacks

Two big injuries occurred this past Sunday when Saints quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb) and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) each left their games with injuries.

Things then turned out to be worse, as Brees is expected to undergo surgery and miss at least six weeks while Roethlisberger is out for the season.

Each of these teams is likely going to suffer greatly from not having its veteran leader on the field.

On Sunday, New Orleans and Pittsburgh are each playing teams that are 2-0 on the road, so these would have been challenging matchups even with Brees and Roethlisberger. Without them, expect the Saints to lose to the Seahawks and the Steelers to fall to the 49ers.

Beyond that, the Saints will need to win some lesser matchups until Brees returns and hope they're in position for him to guide them into the playoffs. However, the Steelers' path to the postseason is much less likely now with Mason Rudolph at quarterback.