Week 3 NFL Picks: Vegas Betting Odds, Over-Under Spreads and Line Projections

Ben Margot/Associated Press

With two weeks of the 2019 NFL season in the books, fans, analysts and gamblers all have a better feel about the identity of these 32 teams.

Unfortunately, oddsmakers do, too.

As the gap between the haves and have-nots grows wider, it's harder to steal a strong point spread involving a sneaky-good (or sneaky-bad) squad. If you really want a juggernaut against a bottom-feeder this week, you could find yourself laying more than 20 points.

By the way, we'd fully endorse doing so in the two instances where you can.

Find those projections along with the latest odds and over-unders, per Caesars Sportsbook, listed below.

Week 3 NFL Odds

Tennessee Titans (-2.0) at Jacksonville Jaguars | O/U 40

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) | O/U 47.0

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) | O/U 54.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6.0) | O/U 44

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-22.5) | O/U 45.5

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-8.0) | O/U 43.5

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.0) | O/U 48.0

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-21.5) | O/U 47.5

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-7.5) | O/U 42

Carolina Panthers (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals | O/U 46.5

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5) | O/U 48.0

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.0) | O/U 47.5

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-5.0) | O/U 44.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) | O/U 43.5

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns | O/U 50.5

Chicago Bears (-4.0) at Washington Redskins | O/U 41.5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

This is the kind of game that requires a full week of preparation—for both teams, sure, but more importantly for fans. This has can't-miss-classic potential, so you'll want to start popping popcorn, stocking your refrigerators and, if needed, finding a babysitter right now.

If each squad simply matched its season-average output, the game would feature 75 points. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes quarterbacks one side, and soaring star Lamar Jackson leads the other. Hammer the over as quickly as possible.

As for the matchup itself, the Chiefs are (moderately) heavy favorites for a reason. They have barely broken a sweat during multiple victories by 14-plus points.

The Ravens, meanwhile, went from the talk of the NFL in Week 1's 59-10 demolishing of the Dolphins to an afterthought during Week 2's 23-17 triumph over the Cardinals. Not to diminish Kyler Murray (who could be special), but he's not in Mahomes weight class yet. So, the fact Baltimore allowed Arizona to rack up 349 passing yards hardly bodes well for its chances to contain Kansas City's explosive aerial attack.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Ravens 27

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys

Don't overthink this.

Sure, laying 21 points is rarely a comfortable proposition, and it would be inadvisable in most NFL situations. But the Dolphins aren't like most NFL teams, content to swim in their fish tank while awaiting a potential savior in future drafts and diverting their attention away from the scoreboard.

The results are as hideous as you'd expect. Miami has scored 10 points and allowed 102 through its first two games. The defense will only grow more generous without 2018's No. 11 pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded to Pittsburgh on Monday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. If this was a college club, it'd be a small school pocketing a massive payday to go get blown out in someone else's stadium.

Dallas, on the other hand, is rubbing elbows with the league's elite. It boats the fifth-highest points per game (33.0) and owns a pair of double-digit victories. Dak Prescott has totaled 674 passing yards and seven touchdown passes to five different receivers. Ezekiel Elliott has found the end zone in each contest. Ditto for Amari Cooper.

This will get ugly quickly—too quickly to surpass the over, in fact. Look for the Cowboys to storm out of the gate, then let off the gas in the second half, while the Dolphins count down the hours until the 2020 draft.

Prediction: Cowboys 34, Dolphins 3

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

This will not be a flattering year for the fingernails of these teams' fans. The next double-digit decision either team is involved in will be its first. Three of their first four games were decided by three points or less, and the exception was L.A.'s overtime win over Indianapolis in Week 1.

Each defense will be tested early and often by the other's quarterback.

While Texans' signal-caller Deshaun Watson had a quiet Week 2 against a stingy Jacksonville defense (16-of-29 for 159 yards, no scores), his Week 1 work against New Orleans provided the latest example of his potency (20-of-30 for 268 yards and three scores).

His counterpart, Philip Rivers, turns 38 in December but shows no signs of slowing down. He has 626 yards on 65.7 percent passing and three touchdowns so far.

"He can make all the throws," Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph said. "They talked about his throwing motion years ago, when I was young, but he's consistently thrown for 4,000, 5,000 yards year in and year out. He's put up touchdown numbers, very little interception numbers. He's a Hall of Fame type of guy."

Add running backs Austin Ekeler (124 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Justin Jackson (116 yards, 8.9 per carry) to the equation, and L.A. has the firepower to protect its home turf.

But Watson's talent is special, DeAndre Hopkins might be the best receiver in football and Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson are forming quite the one-two punch at running back. Take the Texans and the over in what should be another thriller for these clubs.

Prediction: Texans 27, Chargers 24