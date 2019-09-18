Fantasy Football Week 3: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

0 of 7

Imagine a month ago someone telling you Andrew Luck, Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Sam Darnold, Nick Foles and Eli Manning would all not be starting by Week 3.

If you haven't believed in streaming quarterbacks in the past, you might be forced into embracing that strategy with all the upheaval at the position. Luckily, there are good options to snag off the waiver wire.

Of course, you could be at the opposite end of the quarterback conundrum with someone like Lamar Jackson leading both your fantasy team and the Baltimore Ravens to 2-0 records.

Remember, injuries are part of the luck of fantasy football. Whether you lost one of the aforementioned quarterbacks or are riding high with Jackson, keep hitting the waiver wire. You don't know who could be sidelined coming out of Week 3.

Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 3. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.

