Fantasy Football Week 3: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Imagine a month ago someone telling you Andrew Luck, Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Sam Darnold, Nick Foles and Eli Manning would all not be starting by Week 3.
If you haven't believed in streaming quarterbacks in the past, you might be forced into embracing that strategy with all the upheaval at the position. Luckily, there are good options to snag off the waiver wire.
Of course, you could be at the opposite end of the quarterback conundrum with someone like Lamar Jackson leading both your fantasy team and the Baltimore Ravens to 2-0 records.
Remember, injuries are part of the luck of fantasy football. Whether you lost one of the aforementioned quarterbacks or are riding high with Jackson, keep hitting the waiver wire. You don't know who could be sidelined coming out of Week 3.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 3. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. Miami Dolphins)
- Baltimore Ravens (at Kansas City Chiefs)
- New England Patriots (vs. New York Jets)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Giants)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. New Orleans Saints)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 3 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. NO)
Wilson has been a low-end starting option in his first two games, which is completely fine if you are OK with QB10. He'll get a somewhat favorable home matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. After facing Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff in the first two games, the Saints allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Wilson has quickly connected with rookie DK Metcalf and continues to be in tune with Tyler Lockett. Wilson should have a chance to creep into the top five for Week 3.
Jameis Winston, TB (vs. NYG)
Sometimes you need to have faith in a matchup to overlook the faults of a player. Winston hasn't been sharp during the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and a Week 2 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He's averaging just 11.7 fantasy points per game as QB26.
If you're willing to put some trust in Winston, he should be able to have his way with a terrible New York Giants defense. That unit surrendered the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the first two weeks in losses to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Basically, if Winston can't score against this defense, he doesn't deserve anymore chances.
Concern
Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. LAR)
A home loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 was a bad way for Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns to open the season. The offense wasn't particularly crisp in a 23-3 win over the New York Jets, but it was a step in the right direction.
Mayfield will need to be on his game to beat the defending NFC champions on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Rams come to town. In wins over the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, the Rams held quarterbacks to the second-fewest fantasy points, although that came with Cam Newton playing hurt and Drew Brees knocked from the game with a hand injury.
Even though Mayfield will be a step up in competition for the Rams, he needs to break out of the funk that has him sitting QB21 for the 2019 season. David Njoku's status remains up in the air following the concussion he suffered Monday night. Mayfield is better equipped to make up for Njoku's potential absence, but until he shows he was worthy of a top-five selection at the quarterback position, expectations will remain down.
Week 3 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|3
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|4
|Tom Brady (NE)
|5
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|6
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|7
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|8
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|9
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|10
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|11
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|12
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|13
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|14
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|15
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|16
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|17
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|18
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|19
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|20
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|21
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|22
|Daniel Jones (NYG)
|23
|Mason Rudolph (PIT)
|24
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|25
|Gardner Minshew (JAC)
|26
|Joe Flacco (DEN)
|27
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|28
|Case Keenum (WAS)
|29
|Teddy Bridgewater (NO)
|30
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (MIA)
|31
|Kyle Allen (CAR)
|32
|Luke Falk (NYJ)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Sony Michel, NE (vs. NYJ)
Any worries about Michel after a quiet opener quickly dissipated with a predictably busy performance in last week's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. Michel rushed 21 times for 85 yards and a score to wind up at RB22 with 12.5 fantasy points.
Much like Week 2, the New England Patriots should have a firm grasp on the lead throughout their home game with the New York Jets. Expect Michel to enjoy a heavy workload against the maligned Jets defense.
Concerns
James Conner, PIT (at SF)
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Conner has a knee injury that is "not serious" and "manageable." Conner said on his radio show that he's confident he'll play Sunday and that his knee has "no tears or anything significant," per Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan.
While it looks like Conner escaped major injury, hearing a knee injury described as "manageable" isn't ideal this early in the season. Conner's time on the practice field should be interesting this week, if he even practices at all.
LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams, KC (vs. BAL)
Even though the Chiefs came away with a victory in Week 2, both McCoy and Williams suffered injuries. Williams was forced out of the win over the Oakland Raiders with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and wasn't about to get back in the game. His status is one to watch on this week's injury report.
After injuring his ankle against the Raiders, McCoy had an MRI that showed no significant damage, so he still has a shot to play Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. With concerns about both players, Darwin Thompson's value could be on the rise.
Week 3 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Kenny Golladay, DET (at PHI)
Golladay found the end zone in each of the first two weeks of the season, with 12 receptions for 159 yards on 19 targets. He ripped up the Los Angeles Chargers for eight receptions, 117 yards and the aforementioned score in a Week 2 home victory. The Detroit Lions hit the road this weekend but do so with a favorable matchup for Golladay.
The Philadelphia Eagles had no answers for Terry McLaurin in Week 1 and went on to surrender 100-yard games to both Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones in a road loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Only the Washington Redskins yielded more fantasy points to wide receivers in the first two games. There's a potential top-10 week coming for Golladay in this ideal matchup.
Allen Robinson, CHI (at WAS)
Having confidence in Robinson means putting some sort of confidence in Mitchell Trubisky. Through the first two games, that hasn't been easy to do, yet Robinson has persevered.
Following a seven-reception, 102-yard performance in the Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Robinson wasn't able to fare as well in Denver when the Broncos limited him to four receptions for 41 yards. Expectations should be back up for this week's battle with the Redskins.
No team gave up more fantasy points to wide receivers in the first two weeks after Washington faced Dallas and Philadelphia. Robinson will pose another big challenge and should get back on track.
Concerns
D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, CAR (at ARI)
The absence of Cam Newton has to put some doubt into the viability of Moore and Samuel as fantasy options. Moore is likely falling short of expectations as WR27, while Samuel is a bigger letdown at WR49. Whether you think Newton is a reliable passer or not, losing him and pivoting to Kyle Allen for this week and maybe beyond is not better for the health of the Carolina Panthers offense.
Even with injury issues in the secondary and the ongoing absence of Patrick Peterson (suspension), the Arizona Cardinals have been a top-12 defense against wide receivers. That's not amazing, but it's impressive enough when you consider the team isn't at 100 percent. Downgrade Moore and Samuel until we know more about Newton.
Week 3 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Greg Olsen, CAR (at ARI)
With or without Cam Newton in the lineup for the Panthers, Olsen should be fine. He can be a safety value, chain-mover and/or reliable red-zone threat for Kyle Allen. A healthy Olsen sits at TE9 after two weeks, which is certainly higher than preseason expectations.
The Panthers travel to Arizona, and even though the Cardinals have been better than expected at slowing down fantasy wide receivers, the unit ranks dead last to fantasy points allowed to tight ends following 100-yard performances by T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews.
Those quarterback situations are better than what Olsen is currently dealing with, although Olsen is savvy enough to exploit a good matchup when he gets one regardless of who is throwing him the ball. Continue to treat him like a top-10 tight end.
Mark Andrews, BAL (at KC)
Surprisingly, Andrews played just 40.8 percent of the snaps in Week 1 and 53.2 percent in Week 2, even though he's the best passing target for Lamar Jackson outside of Marquise Brown. With 100-plus yards in each of the first two weeks, Andrews has 16 receptions for 220 yards and two scores on 17 targets.
He heads into Week 3 as the top-scoring fantasy tight end and can keep that lead in an intriguing showdown between the Ravens and Chiefs. Having faced the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders in the first two weekends, the Chiefs surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends.
A road battle in Kansas City may push Jackson into throwing a bit more, especially if the game turns into a high-scoring affair. Considering how well Andrews played so far, his snaps should increase, which would make sense in this game with Kansas City. Run Andrews out there with TE1 confidence.
Concern
David Njoku, CLE (vs. LAR)
Njoku suffered a concussion Monday night against the New York Jets, so with a short week before the Browns host the Rams on Sunday, he may not have enough time to recover. If you drafted Njoku as a low-end starter coming into the season, it's OK to look at other options, even if he is cleared to play. If he is your only tight end, you'd be wise to check out some backup options.
Week 3 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|3
|George Kittle (SF)
|4
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|5
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|6
|Darren Waller (OAK)
|7
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|8
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|9
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|10
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|11
|T.J. Hockenson (DET)
|12
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|13
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|14
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|15
|Jared Cook (NO)
|16
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|17
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|18
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|19
|David Njoku (CLE)
|20
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|21
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|22
|Will Dissly (SEA)
|23
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|24
|Noah Fant (DEN)
|25
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|26
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|27
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|28
|Blake Jarwin (DAL)
|29
|Geoff Swaim (JAC)
|30
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|31
|Ryan Griffin (NYJ)
|32
|Hayden Hurst (BAL)
|33
|Maxx Williams (ARI)
|34
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|35
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Green Bay Packers (vs. DEN)
Despite holding the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings to a combined 19 points in the last two weeks, the No. 4 fantasy defense for this young season remains a widely attainable option on the waiver wire. There's nothing scary about the matchup with the Denver Broncos, a middle-of-the-road offense. Fire up the Packers with high expectations.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 7.1; Yahoo, 20.0
Week 3 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Dallas Cowboys (vs. MIA)
|2
|New England Patriots (vs. NYJ)
|3
|Chicago Bears (at WAS)
|4
|Green Bay Packers (vs. DEN)
|5
|Tennessee Titans (at JAC)
|6
|Minnesota Vikings (vs. OAK)
|7
|Buffalo Bills (vs. CIN)
|8
|San Francisco 49ers (vs. PIT)
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN)
|10
|Seattle Seahawks (vs. NO)
|11
|Los Angeles Rams (at CLE)
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DET)
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers (vs. HOU)
|14
|Houston Texans (at LAC)
|15
|Cleveland Browns (vs. LAR)
|16
|Carolina Panthers (at ARI)
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NYG)
|18
|New Orleans Saints (at SEA)
|19
|Detroit Lions (at PHI)
|20
|Denver Broncos (at GB)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Matt Prater, DET (at PHI)
Prater has been an average fantasy option over the first two games, so he should be available in your league. If so, give him a shot when the Detroit Lions face the Eagles in Philadelphia. In the last two games, the Eagles surrendered the 11th-most yards per game and eighth-most points per game. The Lions offense should have at least moderate success, which should afford Prater more opportunities.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 49.5; Yahoo, 43.0
Week 3 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|2
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|3
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|4
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|5
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|6
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|7
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|8
|Matt Prater (DET)
|9
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|10
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|11
|Joey Slye (CAR)
|12
|Jason Myers (SEA)
|13
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|14
|Zane Gonzalez (ARI)
|15
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|16
|Steven Hauschka (BUF)
|17
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|18
|Eddy Pineiro (CHI)
|19
|Matt Gay (TB)
|20
|Cairo Santos (TEN)