Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Two weeks of the 2019 season are already done, and while it's still too early to make positive proclamations about this year's fantasy players, some trends have emerged early. So, too, have players to watch.

Some of the fantasy stars of the early season have been exactly who we expected; if you take a look at the Week 3 rankings below, you'll see Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara lead all flex players in PPR formats.

That's no surprise, as those three players were the top three running backs taken off the board in this summer's fantasy drafts, all with an average draft position (ADP) of under three.

However, there have been some surprises through the first two weeks of the season. Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, for instance, wasn't expected to be one of the best PPR running backs in fantasy this year, but he's hot through the first two games, with 62.7 total fantasy points, the most of any flex player.

We'll break down the 50 flex players who are expected to rank the highest in PPR leagues in Week 3, note which ones you need to keep an eye on for injury purposes and track the matchups that will prove favorable for certain players.

Top 50 PPR Flex Rankings

1. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR

2. RB Saquon Barkley, NYG

3. RB Alvin Kamara, NO

4. WR Julio Jones, ATL

5. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

6. WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

7. WR Michael Thomas, NO

8. RB Austin Ekeler, LAC

9. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

10. WR Odell Beckham Jr, CLE

11. RB LeVeon Bell, NYJ*

12. WR Keenan Allen, LAC

13. WR Sammy Watkins, KC

14. WR Davante Adams, GB

15. RB Nick Chubb, CLE

16. TE Travis Kelce, KC

17. RB James Conner, PIT*

18. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN

19. RB David Johnson, ARI*

20. RB Chris Carson, SEA

21. RB Josh Jacobs, OAK*

22. WR Amari Cooper, DAL

23. TE George Kittle, SF

24. WR Julian Edelman, NE

25. RB Damien Williams, KC*

26. RB Leonard Fournette, JAX

27. RB Todd Gurley, LAR

28. WR Mike Evans ,TB

29. TE Zach Ertz, PHI

30. WR Robert Woods, LAR

31. WR Adam Thielen, MIN

32. WR Brandin Cooks, LAR

33. TE Evan Engram, NYG

34. RB Derrick Henry, TEN

35. WR T.Y. Hilton, IND

36. WR Stefon Diggs, MIN

37. WR Allen Robinson, CHI

38. WR Tyler Boyd, CIN

39. WR Cooper Kupp, LAR

40. RB Mark Ingram, BAL

41. WR Chris Godwin, TB

42. RB Matt Breida, SF

43. RB Devonta Freeman, ATL

44. RB Kerryon Johnson, DET

45. WR D.J. Moore, CAR

46. WR Tyler Lockett, SEA

47. WR Calvin Ridley, ATL

48. RB Duke Johnson, HOU

49. WR Alshon Jeffery, PHI*

50. WR Tyrell Williams, OAK*

*Player on injury report for Week 3

Analysis

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If you were lucky enough to have the opportunity to draft McCaffrey this year, who had an average draft position (ADP) of 2.6, you can let that RB1 spot in your lineup ride from week to week and feel pretty great about yourself.

The 23-year-old is projected to be the top-performing flex position player in PPR in Week 3 when the Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Through two weeks of play, McCaffrey is the fifth-highest scoring flex player in PPR leagues, making a difference on the ground and through the air both for fantasy managers. In Week 1, he found the end zone twice but remained without a score in Week 2.

Still, managers shouldn't get antsy; he is a must-start against the Cardinals. As 360 Fantasy Football points out, the Panthers star is the only non-quarterback to start 100 percent of his team's snaps this year, making him a clutch start in PPR leagues.

Of the top-ranked players heading into Week 3, there's an equal split between running backs and wide receivers. But if you want a running back who's been excelling in a receiving role, look no further than Ekeler, who is the highest-scoring flex player in PPR leagues (31.4 points on average) through two games.

The 24-year-old has had two touchdowns each through the air and on the ground in four games, getting off to the hottest start in fantasy. Not bad considering he had an ADP of 65.4, making those fantasy managers look wise indeed.

Other players drafted in the mid-to-late rounds who have been making a splash in fantasy include the Cincinnati Bengals' John Ross, who is doing a stellar job stepping in for the injured A.J. Green.

In fact, though the 23-year-old was the 98th receiver drafted on average, he's tearing it up as the third-highest scoring flex player in PPR leagues, with 270 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Then there's Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who was the 17th tight end off the board on average but is averaging 25 points a game. He's still available in almost 30 percent of leagues, so if that's the case for you, don't hesitate to put in a waiver claim for him.

Week 3 rankings via FantasyFootballCalculator.com. ADP and fantasy stats via ESPN.

