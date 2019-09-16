NHLPA Declines to Re-Open CBA; Agreement Runs Through September 2022

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The NHL Players Association announced Monday it has declined the opportunity to reopen its collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA does not expire until Sept. 15, 2022.

"While players have concerns with the current CBA, we agree with the League that working together to address those concerns is the preferred course of action instead of terminating the agreement following this season," NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said.

"We have been having discussions with the League about an extension of the CBA and expect that those talks will continue."

The original 10-year deal was ratified in 2013, but the players association could've decided by Monday to let it expire in 2020, forcing the two sides to come to a new agreement over the next year to avoid a work stoppage.

The league also had an option to reopen the agreement but announced Aug. 30 it would remain with the current CBA.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN broke down the thought process from the NHLPA:

An extension could represent one of the longest uninterrupted periods of labor agreements in recent history for the NHL.

A lockout caused shortened seasons in 2012-13 and 1994-95, each being limited to just 48 games instead of the regular 82. The entire 2004-05 season was also canceled for the same purpose.

Fehr also led the MLBPA during the baseball strike in 1994-95.