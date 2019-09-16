Colin Kaepernick, Nike Win 2019 Emmy Award for 'Dream Crazy' Commercial

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

Former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Kaepernick is among eight recipients of Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medals in 2018. Harvard has awarded the medal since 2000 to people whose work has contributed to African and African-American culture. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

A divisive commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick is now an award-winning one.  

The Nike "Dream Crazy" spot released last September starring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback won a Creative Arts Emmy for "outstanding commercial" Sunday night, according to Claudia Harmata of People.

"Don't ask if your dreams are crazy; ask if they're crazy enough," Kaepernick said in the two-minute commercial.

   

    

