Colin Kaepernick, Nike Win 2019 Emmy Award for 'Dream Crazy' Commercial

A divisive commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick is now an award-winning one.

The Nike "Dream Crazy" spot released last September starring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback won a Creative Arts Emmy for "outstanding commercial" Sunday night, according to Claudia Harmata of People.

"Don't ask if your dreams are crazy; ask if they're crazy enough," Kaepernick said in the two-minute commercial.

