Colin Kaepernick, Nike Win 2019 Emmy Award for 'Dream Crazy' Commercial

Colin Kaepernick, Nike Win 2019 Emmy Award for 'Dream Crazy' CommercialSeptember 16, 2019
A divisive commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick is now an award-winning one.
The Nike "Dream Crazy" spot released last September starring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback won a Creative Arts Emmy for "outstanding commercial" Sunday night, according to Claudia Harmata of People.
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7
Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt https://t.co/x5TnU7Z51i
"Don't ask if your dreams are crazy; ask if they're crazy enough," Kaepernick said in the two-minute commercial.
