Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season had its fair share of surprises and disappointments, especially in the world of fantasy.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross continued his strong campaign, catching another four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown and proving that his Week 1 performance (158 yards, two scores) was no fluke. Meanwhile, usual fantasy stud Alvin Kamara (60 total yards) was a complete dud.

The Saints' losing quarterback Drew Brees to a thumb injury may have played a role in Kamara's struggles, of course.

Injuries are a big part of fantasy, though, and have to be factored. With injuries, matchups and projected role in mind, here are the early fantasy rankings for Week 3, along with some top waiver-wire suggestions.

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: 250 yards passing, 110 yards rushing, 3 TDs

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers: 275 yards passing, 60 yards rushing, 3 TDs

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: 375 yards passing, 3 TDs

4. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: 340 yards passing, 3 TDs

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins: 225 yards passing, 50 yards rushing, 3 TDs

Waiver-Wire Target: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

If you have Brees on your roster and are looking for a replacement off the waiver wire, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is a player to consider. He has a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, but he's been fairly consistent thus far under new head coach Zac Taylor.

So far in 2019, Dalton has topped 300 yards passing and has had multiple touchdowns in each outing. He had 311 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

Perhaps more importantly, Dalton should be available. He's only owned in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Running Backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins: 110 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 90 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals: 80 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving,1 TD

4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: 60 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders: 70 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving, 1 TD

Waive-Wire Target: Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

If you're looking for a running back to scoop up off the waiver wire, San Francisco 49ers back Raheem Mostert is the perfect option. He's looking to be a big piece of the offense moving forward—particularly while Tevin Coleman remains sidelined—and he's proven his worth when he's had the opportunities.

"I always stay ready," Mostert said, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. "So I don't have to get ready."

In Week 2, Mostert racked up 83 yards rushing, 68 yards receiving and a touchdown. He is available in 84 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts: 140 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: 125 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers: 120 yards receiving, 2 TDs

4. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: 115 yards receiving, 2 TDs

5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: 105 yards receiving, 2 TDs

Waiver-Wire Target: DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

The fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost starting quarterback Nick Foles to a broken Clavicle is a blow to the team's season. However, rookie Gardner Minshew has been solid, if unspectacular in his stead.

In Week 2, Minshew passed for 213 yards and a touchdown.

What's important for fantasy enthusiasts is that Minshew has played well enough to keep wideout DJ Chark Jr. fantasy-relevant. Chark had his second strong game of the season against the Houston Texans, catching seven passes for 55 yards and a score.

Chark is owned in just 11 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: 105 yards receiving, 1 TD

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. Even Engram, New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: 85 yards receiving,1 TD

5. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

Waiver-Wire Target, Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly is worth a flier, if only for the purpose of further evaluation. He had five receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, but that is far from his typical production.

Dissly had just one catch for 12 yards in the opener, and he had 156 yards and two touchdowns in his four appearances last season.

Still, if you're in need of a tight end, Dissly is worth a look. Pick him up, keep him on the roster and see what his role is like moving forward. Dissly is only owned in three percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Kickers

1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: 3 FGs, 4 PATs

2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: 3 FGs, 3 PATs

3. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns: 3 FGs, 3 PATs

4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: 2 FGs, 3 PATs

5. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Miami Dolphins: 2 FGs, 4 PATs

Defense/Special Teams

1. New England Patriots: 3 INTs, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 20 points allowed

2. Dallas Cowboys: 2 INTs,5 sacks, 2 FF, 17 points allowed

3. Green Bay Packers: 2 INTs, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 21 points allowed

4. Chicago Bears: 2 INT, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 23 points allowed

5. Seattle Seahawks: 2 INT, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 23 points allowed