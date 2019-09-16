NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. will be back at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. And although his Cleveland Browns won't be facing his former team, the New York Giants, it will still be the star wide receiver's first time there as a visitor.

The Browns will look for their first win of the season as they take on the New York Jets to conclude Week 2 of the NFL season. After an exciting offseason that included the acquisition of Beckham, Cleveland dropped its season opener at home to the Tennessee Titans last week, losing 43-13.

Facing the Jets—who will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis)—the Browns seek better results before entering a difficult stretch of their schedule. Starting in Week 3, Cleveland will play five straight games against teams that are currently 2-0—the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

The Browns will likely beat the Jets to pick up their first win. If that happens, here's a look at how the NFL power rankings could look at the end of Monday night.

NFL Power Rankings Predictions

1. New England Patriots (2-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

3. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-0)

5. Green Bay Packers (2-0)

6. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

7. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

8. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

9. Chicago Bears (1-1)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

11. Houston Texans (1-1)

12. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

13. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

14. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

15. Detroit Lions (1-0-1)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

17. Tennessee Titans (1-1)

18. Buffalo Bills (2-0)

19. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

20. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2)

22. Oakland Raiders (1-1)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

24. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

25. Arizona Cardinals (0-1-1)

26. New York Jets (0-2)

27. Denver Broncos (0-2)

28. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)

30. New York Giants (0-2)

31. Washington Redskins (0-2)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

Three Teams on the Rise

3. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Rams were already one of the top teams in the NFL, but they solidified that status by winning their NFC Championship Game rematch against the Saints on Sunday. Sure, New Orleans was without quarterback Drew Brees for much of the contest, but it was still an impressive showing by Los Angeles.

While the Rams' defense prevented the Saints from reaching the end zone, Los Angeles' offense scored three second-half touchdowns to seal the victory.

The Rams have scored 57 points through the first two weeks of the season, as their offense continues to thrive with multiple talented weapons around quarterback Jared Goff. With so much depth, they're in good shape to continue to put up a lot of points.

Although it's early in the season, the Rams should be one of the top contenders to win the NFC championship this year.

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-0)

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

After the Eagles lost on Sunday night, the Cowboys took over sole possession of first place in the NFC East as the only 2-0 team in the division. And they may not relinquish that spot the rest of the season.

Dak Prescott has looked impressive in Dallas' first two victories over the Giants and Redskins, passing for 674 yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception. If he keeps this up, the fourth-year quarterback is poised to have the best season of his young career.

By the time the Cowboys play their next division game against the Eagles on Oct. 20, they could have a commanding lead in the division. They have a chance to continue their strong start the next two weeks as they play the winless Dolphins and the Saints, who could be without veteran quarterback Drew Brees (right hand injury) at that point.

Dallas is in control in the NFC East, and it likely could continue to stay that way.

8. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

Don Wright/Associated Press

One of three 2-0 teams in the NFC West, the Seahawks are finding ways to pull out close victories early in the season.

After a 21-20 win over Cincinnati in Week 1, Seattle went on the road and notched a 28-26 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, including a strike to DK Metcalf with 7:15 remaining to put the Seahawks up by nine points.

With Wilson's veteran leadership on offense and the addition of elite pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on defense, Seattle is poised to contend with Los Angeles in the division. And even if the Seahawks don't win the NFC West this season, they could be a serious playoff contender as a wild card.

The Seahawks will look to keep their early momentum going when they return home to face the Saints in Week 3.