NFL Week 3 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Injuries can always make an impact in the NFL. And two that were suffered by top quarterbacks on Sunday could have a huge effect on the weeks to come.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger each left their team's respective Week 2 matchup with injuries. Brees suffered a right hand injury in the Saints' loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while Roethlisberger left with a right elbow injury in the Steelers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

With Brees and Roethlisberger, the Saints and Steelers are likely playoff contenders. Without their quarterbacks, both could be in some trouble.

Both situations will be important to monitor heading into Week 3, as it's unclear how long these pair of veteran quarterbacks could be out moving forward. With that in mind, here's a look ahead to next weekend's slate of games.

Week 3 Odds, Picks

Tennessee (-2) at Jacksonville

Baltimore at Kansas City (-6.5)

Cincinnati at Buffalo (-6)

Detroit at Philadelphia (No line)

Denver at Green Bay (-8)

Miami at Dallas (-21)

N.Y. Jets at New England (-18)

Oakland at Minnesota (-7.5)

Carolina (-3) at Arizona

Atlanta at Indianapolis (No line)

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay (-6.5)

Houston at L.A. Chargers (-3)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (No line)

New Orleans at Seattle (No line)

L.A. Rams at Cleveland (No line)

Chicago (-4.5) at Washington

Odds obtained via Caesars

Early Week 3 Storylines

Nine teams look to improve to 3-0

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The number of unbeaten teams will start to dwindle the deeper we get into the regular season, but for now, there are 10 squads that have yet to lose a game after the first two weeks of the season.

Nine of them are 3-0, while the Detroit Lions are 1-0-1 after they beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday for their first victory of the season.

A lot of the 3-0 teams are unsurprising. Many would have predicted the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys to be in this position, while the Los Angeles Rams were included among that group after Brees departed Sunday's game against them.

One team that's had a little more of a surprising start is the San Francisco 49ers. They've won back-to-back road games to open the season, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. They could have a solid opportunity to begin 3-0 on Sunday as they host the potentially Roethlisberger-less Steelers in their home opener.

Can anybody stop New England?

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Going back to the Patriots, the defending Super Bowl champions have looked dominant through the first two weeks of the season.

After they opened the year with a 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pats followed up with a 43-0 victory against the Miami Dolphins. While those aren't the two most impressive opponents, it's still a huge statement by New England to start in dominant fashion.

The Patriots' offense has so many weapons, especially with the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in his Pats debut on Sunday. Plus, their defense has allowed only three points and nabbed four interceptions at Miami, including two returned for touchdowns.

New England is impressing in all facets of the game, and it's going to be a difficult team to stop all season.

Kyler Murray is showing why he's an exciting player

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals may be 0-1-1 to start the year, but their No. 1 overall pick from this April's draft is living up to the hype.

Murray has passed for 657 yards, two touchdowns and only one interception through his first two career NFL games. He led an exciting comeback in the Cardinals' season-opening tie vs. the Detroit Lions, while he kept them in the game in a 23-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

In Week 3, Murray could have his best opportunity yet to earn his first professional win. The Cardinals return home to host the Carolina Panthers, who have struggled during an 0-2 start to the year.

Plus, Arizona hasn't even unleashed Murray's running game yet, as he has only 17 yards on six carries. Just wait until Murray starts flashing his two-way talent to take over games.